Internationalization is the design and development of a product, application or document content that enables easy localization for target audiences that vary in culture, region, or language. --- W3C Web Internationalization FAQ

Lingui is an easy yet powerful internationalization framework for global projects.

Clean and readable - Keep your code clean and readable, while the library uses battle-tested and powerful ICU MessageFormat under the hood.

Universal - Use it everywhere. @lingui/core provides the essential intl functionality which works in any JavaScript project while @lingui/react offers components to leverage React rendering.

Full rich-text support - Use React components inside localized messages without any limitation. Writing rich-text messages is as easy as writing JSX.

Powerful tooling - Manage the whole intl workflow using Lingui CLI. It extracts messages from source code, validates messages coming from translators and checks that all messages are translated before shipping to production.

Unopinionated - Integrate Lingui into your existing workflow. It supports message keys as well as auto generated messages. Translations are stored either in JSON or standard PO file, which is supported in almost all translation tools.

Lightweight and optimized - Core library is only 1.9 kB gzipped, React components are additional 3.1 kBs gzipped. That's less than Redux for a full-featured intl library.

Active community - Join us on Spectrum to discuss the latest development. At the moment, Lingui is the most active intl project on GitHub.

Compatible with react-intl - Low-level React API is very similar to react-intl and the message format is the same. It's easy to migrate an existing project.

Quickstart

Install

Tutorials

If you're a react-intl user, checkout comparison of react-intl and Lingui.

Example

Short example how i18n looks with JSX:

import { Trans } from "@lingui/macro" function App ( ) { return ( < Trans id = "msg.docs" /* id is optional */> Read the < a href = "https://lingui.js.org" > documentation </ a > for more info. </ Trans > ) }

Message from this component will be extracted in following format:

msgid "msg.docs" msgstr "Read the <0>documentation</0> for more info."

For more example see the React tutorial.

Support

If you are having issues, please let us know.

Join us at Gitter to get almost instant feedback.

Ask question on StackOverflow and mark it with Lingui tag.

If something doesn't work as documented, documentation is missing or if you just want to suggest a new feature, create an issue.

Contribute

Contribution to open-source project is everything from spreading a word, writing documentation to implementing features and fixing bugs.

Do you use Lingui in production site? Let us know!

in production site? Let us know! Have you seen interesting talk or article about i18n ? Share it!

? Share it! Have you found a bug or do you want to suggest a new feature? Create an issue!

Do you want to improve the docs and write some code? Read the contributors guide and send a PR!

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

License

The project is licensed under the MIT license.