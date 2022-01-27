Linear API

The issue tracking tool you'll enjoy using

Linear helps streamline software projects, sprints, tasks, and

bug tracking. It's built for high-performance teams.

⚠️ Monorepo Readme

If you are looking for documentation on the Linear SDK or Linear API visit developers.linear.app instead.

The Linear Client uses custom GraphQL Code Generator plugins to produce a typed SDK for all operations and models exposed by the Linear production API.

Structure

This monorepo uses yarn workspaces and lerna to publish packages.

Generated code uses file prefix _generated and should never be manually updated.

Open source packages:

sdk - The Linear Client SDK for interacting with the Linear GraphQL API

import - Import tooling for uploading from other systems

codegen-doc - GraphQL codegen plugin to generate GraphQL fragments and documents

codegen-sdk - GraphQL codegen plugin to generate Typescript SDK from fragments and documents

codegen-test - GraphQL codegen plugin to generate a jest test for the Typescript SDK

Get Started

install dependencies yarn link package dependencies yarn bootstrap build all packages yarn build test all packages yarn test update the schema from the production API yarn schema create changeset for generating CHANGELOG.md yarn changeset

Plugin Flow

License

Licensed under the MIT License.