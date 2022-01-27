openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@linear/sdk

by linearapp
1.21.0 (see all)

Tools, SDK's and plugins for Linear

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.5K

GitHub Stars

234

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Linear logo

Linear API

The issue tracking tool you'll enjoy using

Linear helps streamline software projects, sprints, tasks, and
bug tracking. It's built for high-performance teams.

Linear is released under the MIT license. Build github action status. Release github action status. Schema github action status. Dependencies github action status.


⚠️ Monorepo Readme

If you are looking for documentation on the Linear SDK or Linear API visit developers.linear.app instead.

The Linear Client uses custom GraphQL Code Generator plugins to produce a typed SDK for all operations and models exposed by the Linear production API.

Structure

This monorepo uses yarn workspaces and lerna to publish packages.

Generated code uses file prefix _generated and should never be manually updated.

Open source packages:

  • sdk - The Linear Client SDK for interacting with the Linear GraphQL API
  • import - Import tooling for uploading from other systems
  • codegen-doc - GraphQL codegen plugin to generate GraphQL fragments and documents
  • codegen-sdk - GraphQL codegen plugin to generate Typescript SDK from fragments and documents
  • codegen-test - GraphQL codegen plugin to generate a jest test for the Typescript SDK

Get Started

# install dependencies
yarn

# link package dependencies
yarn bootstrap

# build all packages
yarn build

# test all packages
yarn test

# update the schema from the production API
yarn schema

# create changeset for generating CHANGELOG.md
yarn changeset

Plugin Flow

  1. The @linear/codegen-doc plugin is used by codegen.doc.yml to generate fragments and documents
  2. The @linear/codegen-sdk plugin is used by codegen.sdk.yml to generate the typed Linear SDK
  3. The @linear/codegen-test plugin is used by codegen.test.yml to generate a typed jest test

License


Licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial