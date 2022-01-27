Linear helps streamline software projects, sprints, tasks, and
bug tracking. It's built for high-performance teams.
The Linear Client uses custom GraphQL Code Generator plugins to produce a typed SDK for all operations and models exposed by the Linear production API.
This monorepo uses
yarn workspaces and
lerna to publish packages.
Generated code uses file prefix
_generated and should never be manually updated.
Open source packages:
# install dependencies
yarn
# link package dependencies
yarn bootstrap
# build all packages
yarn build
# test all packages
yarn test
# update the schema from the production API
yarn schema
# create changeset for generating CHANGELOG.md
yarn changeset
Licensed under the MIT License.