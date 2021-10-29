openbase logo
@line/bot-sdk

by line
7.4.0 (see all)

LINE Messaging API SDK for Node.js

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.3K

GitHub Stars

773

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

41

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

LINE Messaging API SDK for nodejs

Travis CI npmjs

Introduction

The LINE Messaging API SDK for nodejs makes it easy to develop bots using LINE Messaging API, and you can create a sample bot within minutes.

Documentation

See the official API documentation for more information

line-bot-sdk-nodejs documentation: https://line.github.io/line-bot-sdk-nodejs/#getting-started

Requirements

  • Node.js 10 or higher

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install @line/bot-sdk --save

Help and media

FAQ: https://developers.line.biz/en/faq/

Community Q&A: https://www.line-community.me/questions

News: https://developers.line.biz/en/news/

Twitter: @LINE_DEV

Versioning

This project respects semantic versioning

See http://semver.org/

Contributing

Please check CONTRIBUTING before making a contribution.

License

Copyright (C) 2016 LINE Corp.
 
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at
 
   http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
 
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.

