The LINE Messaging API SDK for nodejs makes it easy to develop bots using LINE Messaging API, and you can create a sample bot within minutes.
See the official API documentation for more information
line-bot-sdk-nodejs documentation: https://line.github.io/line-bot-sdk-nodejs/#getting-started
Using npm:
$ npm install @line/bot-sdk --save
FAQ: https://developers.line.biz/en/faq/
Community Q&A: https://www.line-community.me/questions
News: https://developers.line.biz/en/news/
Twitter: @LINE_DEV
This project respects semantic versioning
Please check CONTRIBUTING before making a contribution.
