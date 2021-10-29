LINE Messaging API SDK for nodejs

Introduction

The LINE Messaging API SDK for nodejs makes it easy to develop bots using LINE Messaging API, and you can create a sample bot within minutes.

Documentation

See the official API documentation for more information

line-bot-sdk-nodejs documentation: https://line.github.io/line-bot-sdk-nodejs/#getting-started

Requirements

Node.js 10 or higher

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install @line/bot-sdk --save

Help and media

FAQ: https://developers.line.biz/en/faq/

Community Q&A: https://www.line-community.me/questions

News: https://developers.line.biz/en/news/

Twitter: @LINE_DEV

Versioning

This project respects semantic versioning

See http://semver.org/

Contributing

Please check CONTRIBUTING before making a contribution.

License