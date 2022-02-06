Zero-runtime CSS in JS library.
npm install @linaria/core @linaria/react @linaria/babel-preset @linaria/shaker
or
yarn add @linaria/core @linaria/react @linaria/babel-preset @linaria/shaker
Linaria currently supports webpack and Rollup to extract the CSS at build time. To configure your bundler, check the following guides:
Or configure Linaria with one of the following integrations:
Optionally, add the
@linaria preset to your Babel configuration at the end of the presets list to avoid errors when importing the components in your server code or tests:
{
"presets": [
"@babel/preset-env",
"@babel/preset-react",
"@linaria"
]
}
See Configuration to customize how Linaria processes your files.
Linaria can be used with any framework, with additional helpers for React. The basic syntax looks like this:
import { css } from '@linaria/core';
import { modularScale, hiDPI } from 'polished';
import fonts from './fonts';
// Write your styles in `css` tag
const header = css`
text-transform: uppercase;
font-family: ${fonts.heading};
font-size: ${modularScale(2)};
${hiDPI(1.5)} {
font-size: ${modularScale(2.5)};
}
`;
// Then use it as a class name
<h1 className={header}>Hello world</h1>;
You can use imported variables and functions for logic inside the CSS code. They will be evaluated at build time.
If you're using React, you can use the
styled helper, which makes it easy to write React components with dynamic styles with a styled-component like syntax:
import { styled } from '@linaria/react';
import { families, sizes } from './fonts';
// Write your styles in `styled` tag
const Title = styled.h1`
font-family: ${families.serif};
`;
const Container = styled.div`
font-size: ${sizes.medium}px;
color: ${props => props.color};
border: 1px solid red;
&:hover {
border-color: blue;
}
${Title} {
margin-bottom: 24px;
}
`;
// Then use the resulting component
<Container color="#333">
<Title>Hello world</Title>
</Container>;
Dynamic styles will be applied using CSS custom properties (aka CSS variables) and don't require any runtime.
See Basics for a detailed information about the syntax.
css tag
We appreciate any support in library development!
Take a look on Contributing docs to check how you can run Linaria in development mode.
No IE11 support when using dynamic styles in components with
styled, since it uses CSS custom properties
Dynamic styles are not supported with
css tag. See Dynamic styles with
css tag for alternative approaches.
Modules used in the CSS rules cannot have side-effects. For example:
import { css } from '@linaria/core';
import colors from './colors';
const title = css`
color: ${colors.text};
`;
Here, there should be no side-effects in the
colors.js file, or any file it imports. We recommend to move helpers and shared configuration to files without any side-effects.
Linaria can work together with other CSS-in-JS libraries out-of-the-box. However, if you want to use styled components from Linaria as selectors in
styled-components/
emotion, you need to use @linaria/interop
This project wouldn't have been possible without the following libraries or the people behind them.
Special thanks to @kentcdodds for his babel plugin and @threepointone for his suggestions and encouragement.
Linaria is an open source project and will always remain free to use. If you think it's cool, please star it 🌟. Callstack is a group of React and React Native geeks, contact us at hello@callstack.com if you need any help with these or just want to say hi!
Like the project? ⚛️ Join the team who does amazing stuff for clients and drives React Native Open Source! 🔥
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Paweł Trysła
💻 📖 🤔
Satyajit Sahoo
💻 📖 🤔
Michał Pierzchała
💻 📖 🤔
Lucas
📖
Alexey Pronevich
📖
Wojtek Szafraniec
💻
Tushar Sonawane
📖 💡
Ferran Negre
📖
Jakub Beneš
💻 📖
Oscar Busk
🐛 💻
Dawid
💻 📖
Kacper Wiszczuk
💻 📖
Denis Rul
💻
Johan Holmerin
💻 📖
Gilad Peleg
📖
Giuseppe
💻
Matija Marohnić
💻 📖
Stefan Schult
💻
Ward Peeters
💻
radoslaw-medryk
💻
杨兴洲
💻
Dawid Karabin
📖
Anton Evzhakov
💻
Chris Abrams
💻 📖 🤔
Jayphen
💻
c4605
💻
Toru Kobayashi
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!