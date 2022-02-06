Zero-runtime CSS in JS library.

Features

Write CSS in JS, but with zero runtime , CSS is extracted to CSS files during build

, CSS is extracted to CSS files during build Familiar CSS syntax with Sass like nesting

with Sass like nesting Use dynamic prop based styles with the React bindings, uses CSS variables behind the scenes

with the React bindings, uses CSS variables behind the scenes Easily find where the style was defined with CSS sourcemaps

Lint your CSS in JS with stylelint

in JS with stylelint Use JavaScript for logic , no CSS preprocessor needed

, no CSS preprocessor needed Optionally use any CSS preprocessor such as Sass or PostCSS

Why use Linaria

Installation

npm install @linaria/core @linaria/react @linaria/babel-preset @linaria/shaker

or

yarn add @linaria/core @linaria/react @linaria/babel-preset @linaria/shaker

Setup

Linaria currently supports webpack and Rollup to extract the CSS at build time. To configure your bundler, check the following guides:

Or configure Linaria with one of the following integrations:

Optionally, add the @linaria preset to your Babel configuration at the end of the presets list to avoid errors when importing the components in your server code or tests:

{ "presets" : [ "@babel/preset-env" , "@babel/preset-react" , "@linaria" ] }

See Configuration to customize how Linaria processes your files.

Syntax

Linaria can be used with any framework, with additional helpers for React. The basic syntax looks like this:

import { css } from '@linaria/core' ; import { modularScale, hiDPI } from 'polished' ; import fonts from './fonts' ; const header = css` text-transform : uppercase ; font-family : ${fonts.heading} ; font-size : ${modularScale( 2 )} ; ${hiDPI( 1.5 )} { font-size : ${modularScale( 2.5 )} ; } ` ; < h1 className = {header} > Hello world </ h1 > ;

You can use imported variables and functions for logic inside the CSS code. They will be evaluated at build time.

If you're using React, you can use the styled helper, which makes it easy to write React components with dynamic styles with a styled-component like syntax:

import { styled } from '@linaria/react' ; import { families, sizes } from './fonts' ; const Title = styled.h1 ` font-family: ${families.serif} ; ` ; const Container = styled.div ` font-size: ${sizes.medium} px; color: ${props => props.color} ; border: 1px solid red; &:hover { border-color: blue; } ${Title} { margin-bottom: 24px; } ` ; < Container color = "#333" > < Title > Hello world </ Title > </ Container > ;

Dynamic styles will be applied using CSS custom properties (aka CSS variables) and don't require any runtime.

See Basics for a detailed information about the syntax.

Demo

Documentation

Contributing

We appreciate any support in library development!

Take a look on Contributing docs to check how you can run Linaria in development mode.

No IE11 support when using dynamic styles in components with styled , since it uses CSS custom properties

Dynamic styles are not supported with css tag. See Dynamic styles with css tag for alternative approaches.

Modules used in the CSS rules cannot have side-effects. For example: import { css } from '@linaria/core' ; import colors from './colors' ; const title = css` color : ${colors.text} ; ` ; Here, there should be no side-effects in the colors.js file, or any file it imports. We recommend to move helpers and shared configuration to files without any side-effects.

Interoperability with other CSS-in-JS libraries

Linaria can work together with other CSS-in-JS libraries out-of-the-box. However, if you want to use styled components from Linaria as selectors in styled-components / emotion , you need to use @linaria/interop

Editor Plugins

VSCode

Syntax Highlighting - language-babel

Autocompletion - vscode-styled-components

Linting - stylelint

Atom

Syntax Highlighting and Autocompletion - language-babel

Webstorm

Syntax Highlighting & Autocompletion - webstorm-styled-components

Sublime Text

Syntax Highlighting & Autocompletion - Naomi, JSCustom (refer to document on how to turn on Styled Component syntax)

Linting - SublimeLinter-stylelint, LSP Stylelint

Recommended Libraries

gatsby-plugin-linaria – Gatsby plugin that sets up Babel and webpack configuration for Linaria.

polished.js - A lightweight toolset for writing styles in JavaScript.

craco-linaria - A Craco plugin that allows you to use Linaria without ejecting from a CRA.

Inspiration

Acknowledgements

This project wouldn't have been possible without the following libraries or the people behind them.

Special thanks to @kentcdodds for his babel plugin and @threepointone for his suggestions and encouragement.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!