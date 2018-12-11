GraphQL Mongoose Cursor Pagination with Elasticsearch Support

Adds support for Relay-like cursor pagination with Mongoose models/documents. This library also provides type-ahead (autocomplete) functionality (with pagination) using MongoDB regular expression queries. In addition, you can optionally paginate hydrated Mongoose models from Elasticsearch.

Install

yarn add @limit0/mongoose-graphql-pagination

Usage

Pagination, type-ahead, and Elastic+Mongoose pagination support are available via the Pagination , TypeAhead and SearchPagination classes, respectively. All classes should be considered, "single use," and should be instantiated once per query or request.

Pagination

Returns paginated results from MongoDB for the provided Mongoose model.

To begin using, require the class

const { Pagination } = require ( '@limit0/mongoose-graphql-pagination' );

Use the class constructor to configure the settings for the paginated query.

constructor(Model, { criteria = {}, pagination = {}, sort = {}, projection }, options = {})

Model : The Mongoose model instance to query. Required.

criteria : A query criteria object to apply to the paginated query. Can be any MongoDB query. For example: { deleted: false } or { age: { $gt: 30 } } . The criteria will be deeply merged, but will ignore "special" objects such as ObjectId and, by default, will only merge "plain objects." Optional.

pagination : The pagination parameters object. Can accept a first and/or after property. The first value specifies the limit/page size. The after value specifies the cursor to start at when paginating. For example: { first: 50, after: 'some-cursor-value' } would return the first 50 edges after the provided cursor. By default the results will be limited to 10 edges. Optional.

sort : Specifies the sort options. The field property specifies the field to sort by, and the order defines the direction. For example: { field: 'name', order: -1 } would sort the edges by name, descending. By default the edges are sorted by ID, ascending. Optional.

projection : Specifies the fields to return from the database. For example: { field: 1 } or { field: 0 } would include or exclude the specified field, respectively. If left undefined , or as an empty object, all fields will be returned (which is the default behavior). Optional.

options : Specifies additional configuration options, such as default limit, max limit, sort collation, object merge options, and sort created field.

Complete example:

const { Pagination } = require ( '@limit0/mongoose-graphql-pagination' ); const YourModel = require ( './your-model' ); const paginated = new Pagination(YourModel, { criteria : { deleted : false }, pagination : { first : 25 }, sort : { field : 'name' , order : -1 }, }); const edges = paginated.getEdges();

Once the instance is created, use the methods listed below to access the paginated info.

Returns the total number of documents that match the query criteria, regardless of page size (limit).

Returns the edges (Mongoose document nodes) that match the query criteria. The results will be limited by the first value.

Returns the cursor value (non-obfuscated) of the last edge that matches the current criteria. This value will resolve to the Mongoose document ID, and can be converted into an obfuscated ID when returned by the GraphQL server. Will return null if no results were found.

Determines if another page of edges is available, based on the current criteria.

Type ahead support is implemented using MongoDB regular expression queries. To begin using, require the class:

const { TypeAhead } = require ( '@limit0/mongoose-graphql-pagination' );

Use the class constructor to configure the settings for the type-ahead query.

constructor(field, term, criteria = {}, options = {})

field : The field to query/search against. For example: name . Required.

term : The search term. Can/should be a partial phrase. Required.

criteria : Additional MongoDB query criteria to apply when querying. For example { deleted: false } . The criteria will be deeply merged, but will ignore "special" objects such as ObjectId and, by default, will only merge "plain objects." Optional.

options : The type-ahead configuration options object. Has three type-ahead related properties:

{ position : 'contains' , escape : true , caseSensitive : false , }

In addition, the options will also accept the optional mergeOptions object property htat can be used to override the default merge rules.

paginate(Model, pagination = {}, options = {})

Creates a Pagination instance using the constructed TypeAhead options.

Returns the MongoDB criteria that can be used for querying the database. Generally, this will not be used and, instead, should be indirectly accessed via the paginate method.

Complete example:

const { TypeAhead } = require ( '@limit0/mongoose-graphql-pagination' ); const YourModel = require ( './your-model' ); const typeahead = new TypeAhead( 'name' , 'foo' , { deleted : false , }, { position : 'starts-with' , }); const paginated = typeahead.paginate(YourModel, { first : 25 }); const edges = paginated.getEdges();

Search Pagination

Returns paginated and hydrated Mongoose/MongoDB results from Elasticsearch. This assumes that you are, in some fashion, saving some data for a specific Mongoose model within Elasticsearch, as this will attempt to convert the Elastic results back into Mongoose documents from MongoDB. This also assumes that the _id value of the indexed document in Elasticsearch matches the _id value that is stored in MongoDB.

To begin using, require the class

const { SearchPagination } = require ( '@limit0/mongoose-graphql-pagination' );

Use the class constructor to configure the settings for the paginated query.

constructor(Model, client, { params = {}, pagination = {} })

Model : The Mongoose model instance to use for re-querying MongoDB to hydrate the Elasticsearch results. Required.

client : The Elasticsearch client instance created from the elasticsearch Node/JS API library. Required.

params : The elastic search parameters that will be sent to client.search . For example: { index: 'some-index', type: 'some-type', body: { query: { match_all: {} } } } Required.

pagination : The pagination parameters object. Can accept a first and/or after property. The first value specifies the limit/page size. The after value specifies the cursor to start at when paginating. For example: { first: 50, after: 'some-cursor-value' } would return the first 50 edges after the provided cursor. By default the results will be limited to 10 edges. Optional.

Complete example:

const { SearchPagination } = require ( '@limit0/mongoose-graphql-pagination' ); const elasticClient = require ( './your-elasticsearch-client' ); const YourModel = require ( './your-model' ); const params = { index : 'your-index' , type : 'your-type' , body : { query : { match_all : {} }, }, }; const pagination = { first : 25 }; const paginated = new SearchPagination(YourModel, elasticClient, { params, pagination }); const edges = paginated.getEdges();

Once the instance is created, use the methods listed below to access the paginated info.

Returns the total number of documents that match the search criteria, regardless of page size (limit).

Returns the edges (hydrated Mongoose document nodes from Elasticsearch hits) that match the search criteria. The results will be limited by the first value.

Returns the cursor value (non-obfuscated) of the last edge that matches the current criteria. This value will resolve to a JSON stringified version of the Elasticsearch sort value, and can be converted into an obfuscated ID when returned by the GraphQL server. Will return null if no results were found.

Determines if another page of edges is available, based on the current criteria.

Pagination Resolvers

Finally, the paginationResolvers provide helper functions for using Pagination with a GraphQL server such as Apollo.

For example, if you had a GraphQL definition similar to this:

scalar Cursor type Query { allContacts(pagination: PaginationInput = {}, sort: ContactSortInput = {}): ContactConnection! searchContacts(pagination: PaginationInput = {}, phrase: String!): ContactConnection! } type ContactConnection { totalCount: Int! edges: [ContactEdge]! pageInfo: PageInfo! } type ContactEdge { node: Contact! cursor: Cursor! } type Contact { id: String! name: String! email: String! } type PageInfo { hasNextPage: Boolean! endCursor: Cursor } input PaginationInput { first: Int! = 25 after: Cursor } input ContactSortInput { field: ContactSortField! = createdAt order: Int! = -1 } enum ContactSortField { name createdAt updatedAt }

The following resolvers could be applied: