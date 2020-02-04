openbase logo
@likecoin/abi-decoder

by ConsenSys
3.1.0 (see all)

Nodejs and Javascript library for decoding data params and events from ethereum transactions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23

GitHub Stars

450

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

3

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

abi-decoder

Nodejs and Javascript library for decoding data params and events from etherem transactions

Install

npm install abi-decoder
bower install abi-decoder

Instantiate

<script src="bower_components/abi-decoder/dist/abi-decoder.js"> // Javascript
const abiDecoder = require('abi-decoder'); // NodeJS

Add ABI's

Need to pass the ABI's manually to the library in order to be able to decode params later

const testABI = [{"inputs": [{"type": "address", "name": ""}], "constant": true, "name": "isInstantiation", "payable": false, "outputs": [{"type": "bool", "name": ""}], "type": "function"}, {"inputs": [{"type": "address[]", "name": "_owners"}, {"type": "uint256", "name": "_required"}, {"type": "uint256", "name": "_dailyLimit"}], "constant": false, "name": "create", "payable": false, "outputs": [{"type": "address", "name": "wallet"}], "type": "function"}, {"inputs": [{"type": "address", "name": ""}, {"type": "uint256", "name": ""}], "constant": true, "name": "instantiations", "payable": false, "outputs": [{"type": "address", "name": ""}], "type": "function"}, {"inputs": [{"type": "address", "name": "creator"}], "constant": true, "name": "getInstantiationCount", "payable": false, "outputs": [{"type": "uint256", "name": ""}], "type": "function"}, {"inputs": [{"indexed": false, "type": "address", "name": "sender"}, {"indexed": false, "type": "address", "name": "instantiation"}], "type": "event", "name": "ContractInstantiation", "anonymous": false}];
abiDecoder.addABI(testABI);

Decode Tx data

const testData = "0x53d9d9100000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000060000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000100000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000002000000000000000000000000a6d9c5f7d4de3cef51ad3b7235d79ccc95114de5000000000000000000000000a6d9c5f7d4de3cef51ad3b7235d79ccc95114daa";
const decodedData = abiDecoder.decodeMethod(testData);

Decode Logs from Tx Receipt

web3.eth.getTransactionReceipt("0x9199e262aaab0a6ec99558b3e9f42397c07a2bb9c6befb637643aebfb03cc32a", function(e, receipt) {
  const decodedLogs = abiDecoder.decodeLogs(receipt.logs);
});

