Nodejs and Javascript library for decoding data params and events from etherem transactions

Install

npm install abi-decoder bower install abi-decoder

Instantiate

<script src= "bower_components/abi-decoder/dist/abi-decoder.js" > const abiDecoder = require ( 'abi-decoder' );

Add ABI's

Need to pass the ABI's manually to the library in order to be able to decode params later

const testABI = [{ "inputs" : [{ "type" : "address" , "name" : "" }], "constant" : true , "name" : "isInstantiation" , "payable" : false , "outputs" : [{ "type" : "bool" , "name" : "" }], "type" : "function" }, { "inputs" : [{ "type" : "address[]" , "name" : "_owners" }, { "type" : "uint256" , "name" : "_required" }, { "type" : "uint256" , "name" : "_dailyLimit" }], "constant" : false , "name" : "create" , "payable" : false , "outputs" : [{ "type" : "address" , "name" : "wallet" }], "type" : "function" }, { "inputs" : [{ "type" : "address" , "name" : "" }, { "type" : "uint256" , "name" : "" }], "constant" : true , "name" : "instantiations" , "payable" : false , "outputs" : [{ "type" : "address" , "name" : "" }], "type" : "function" }, { "inputs" : [{ "type" : "address" , "name" : "creator" }], "constant" : true , "name" : "getInstantiationCount" , "payable" : false , "outputs" : [{ "type" : "uint256" , "name" : "" }], "type" : "function" }, { "inputs" : [{ "indexed" : false , "type" : "address" , "name" : "sender" }, { "indexed" : false , "type" : "address" , "name" : "instantiation" }], "type" : "event" , "name" : "ContractInstantiation" , "anonymous" : false }]; abiDecoder.addABI(testABI);

Decode Tx data

const testData = "0x53d9d9100000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000060000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000100000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000002000000000000000000000000a6d9c5f7d4de3cef51ad3b7235d79ccc95114de5000000000000000000000000a6d9c5f7d4de3cef51ad3b7235d79ccc95114daa" ; const decodedData = abiDecoder.decodeMethod(testData);

Decode Logs from Tx Receipt