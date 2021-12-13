openbase logo
@lightningjs/sdk

by rdkcentral
4.8.0 (see all)

SDK for Lightning framework

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Lightning SDK

The Lightning-SDK helps you build great Lightning-based TV apps!

It contains Lightning and several useful tools for App development, such as:

  • Router plugin
  • VideoPlayer plugin
  • Image plugin
  • Language plugin
  • Various helpers

Check out the complete SDK documentation for more information.

Feedback, bugs, questions and support

In case you find any bugs or have feature requests, feel free to open an issue on the GitHub repository.

If you have questions or need support building your App with Lightning and the Lightning-SDK, then we're happy to help you out on our Discourse Forum on LightningJS.io.

Contributing

The Lightning-SDK is an open source project. If you want to contribute to it, please consider the following:

  • the master branch is the latest stable release
  • the dev branch is used for upcoming releases
  • all development should be done in dedicated topic branches (from latest dev-branch)
  • please send in your PR against the dev-branch

Before you submit your PR, make sure you install the projects dependencies, as this will activate automatic linting and code formatting in a Git commit hook.

Changelog

Checkout the changelog here.

