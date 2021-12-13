Lightning SDK

The Lightning-SDK helps you build great Lightning-based TV apps!

It contains Lightning and several useful tools for App development, such as:

Router plugin

VideoPlayer plugin

Image plugin

Language plugin

Various helpers

Check out the complete SDK documentation for more information.

Feedback, bugs, questions and support

In case you find any bugs or have feature requests, feel free to open an issue on the GitHub repository.

If you have questions or need support building your App with Lightning and the Lightning-SDK, then we're happy to help you out on our Discourse Forum on LightningJS.io.

Contributing

The Lightning-SDK is an open source project. If you want to contribute to it, please consider the following:

all development should be done in dedicated topic branches (from latest dev-branch)

please send in your PR against the dev-branch

Before you submit your PR, make sure you install the projects dependencies, as this will activate automatic linting and code formatting in a Git commit hook.

Changelog

Checkout the changelog here.