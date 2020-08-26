TSCOV - Check the type coverage of any TypeScript project with this easy npm package

The Liftr framework provides a structure and tools to build API's with TypeScript and express. This repo/package is for the coverage of types in TypeScript.

Quick start

Globally

First globally install @liftr/tscov by running the following in the command line.

npm i @liftr/tscov -g cd <your-repo-location> To run the coverage of the types. tscov

Project

Go to your local project in the command line.

Then install @liftr/tscov as devDependency by running:

npm i @liftr/tscov --save-dev

And set tscov up by adding an extra npm script in your package.json like this:

"scripts" : { "tscov" : "tscov -m <number>" },

Then you could run this with:

npm run tscov

How to use

You can use the following commands in the command line or in a project as npm script:

Show max reachable coverage and covered/uncovered types (default 90% minimal coverage) tscov Define your minimum wanted coverage % by replacing `<number>` (0-100) with `95` for example tscov -m <number> tscov --min-coverage <number> Show all uncovered types tscov -d tscov --details Test specific folder tscov -p <path-to-folder/foldername> tscov --project <path-to-folder/foldername> Testing specific files tscov -p <path-to-folder/foldername> -f <filename>.ts tscov --project <path-to-folder/foldername> --file <filename>.ts Start debugging tscov --debug Show version tscov -v tscov --version Show all available options tscov -h tscov --help

Example output

Example by running this command: tscov --min-coverage=95 .

_____ ____ ____ ___ __ __ |_ _| / ___| / ___| / _ \ \ \ / / | | \___ \ | | | | | | \ \ / / | | ___) | | |___ | |_| | \ V / |_| |____/ \____| \___/ \_/ The TypeScript CLI to calculate type coverage ----------------- coverage ------------------ 3337 - max reachable type coverage 3287 - types covered 50 - types uncovered 98.50% - coverage percentage You can run "tscov --details" to show all uncovered types.

Contributing

Want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Feel free to place an issue.

First fork this project.

git clone <your-forked-repo> npm install git checkout -b my-fix fix some code... git commit -m "added this feature" git push origin my-fix

Lastly, open a pull request on Github.

The following npm script are available