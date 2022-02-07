lambda-tools provides a set of utilities that are useful for development and testing of Lambda based services. The functionality is divided into several main categories so that features may be adopted and used as needed. Working code examples can be found in the examples directory.

npm install --save @ lifeomic / lambda - tools

DynamoDB

Many services use DynamoDB as their primary storage solution. Testing service code against a DynamoDB storage layer requires either mocking the DynamoDB interface (using something like aws-sdk-mock) or pointing the test code at a provisioned DynamoDB instance. AWS has published DynamoDB Local so that testing can be done without having to use real AWS resources. DynamoDB Local has also been published as a community docker image making testing even easier to do using tools like docker-compose and dockerode.

lambda-tools supports both methods of integrating with DynamoDB. For simple unit tests, the dynamodb helper can be used to provision and link DynamoDB docker containers with ava test suites. The helper will define all relevant environment variables and will inject a preconfigured DyanomDB client into the test context. The setup and tear down will also create and destroy tables, as defined in the schema, between test cases. The helper will also automatically handle port binding differences between regular and nested Docker environments.

lambda-tools managed containers are able to join an existing docker-compose network allowing them to reuse an existing DynamoDB container by simply setting the appropriate environment variables. If the dynamodb helper sees the DYNAMODB_ENDPOINT environment variable, it will not provision a new DynamoDB container and will instead point all clients at and perform all table manipulations in the referenced DynamoDB instance. In this case AWS specific environment variables, like AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , will also be used when constructing the test clients.

Declares the table schema that should be used by all test cases using the useDynamoDB() helper. A schema a list of parameter objects accepted by AWS.DynamoDB.createTable() .

Prepares an ava test suite for use with DynamoDB. The test context will include the following clients on the dynamodb attribute:

Attribute Description/Type documentClient AWS.DynamoDB.DocumentClient dynamoClient AWS.DynamoDB streamsClient AWS.DynamoDBStreams tableNames Map of base table name to uuid table name. E.g. users to users-abcdef12345 uniqueIdentifier The unique identifier appended to each table name. E.g. abcdef12345 config The aws dynamodb config object, useful for passing to dynamoose or other dynamo wrappers.

If useUniqueTables is true, dynamically generated table names will be used, in the form of <tableNameProvidedInSchema>-<uuid> . The unique table name can be fetched from the tableNames map. Otherwise, the table name will be the default provided in the schema. This allows tests to be run in parallel.

Kinesis

Many services use Kinesis as a message processing system. Testing service code against a Kinesis service layer requires either mocking the Kinesis interface (using something like aws-sdk-mock) or pointing the test code at a provisioned Kinesis instance. LocalStack has published LocalStack Docker so that testing can be done without having to use real AWS resources, making testing even easier to do using tools like docker-compose and dockerode.

kinesis-tools supports both methods of integrating with Kinesis. For simple unit tests, the kinesis helper can be used to provision and link a Kinesis docker container with ava test suites. The helper will define all relevant environment variables and will inject a preconfigured Kinesis client into the test context. The setup and tear down will also create and destroy streams, as defined in a provided stream name array, between test cases. The helper will also automatically handle port binding differences between regular and nested Docker environments.

lambda-tools managed containers are able to join an existing docker-compose network allowing them to reuse an existing Kinesis instance by simply setting the appropriate environment variables. If the kinesis helper sees the KINESIS_ENDPOINT environment variable, it will not provision a new Kinesis service and will instead point all clients at and perform all stream manipulations in the referenced Kinesis instance. In this case AWS specific environment variables, like AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , will also be used when constructing the test clients.

Declares the list of stream names that should be used by all test cases using the useKinesis() helper. Each stream will be created with one shard.

Prepares an ava test suite for use with a provided Kinesis instance. The test context will include a AWS.Kinesis client on the kinesis attribute.

The streamName is used to create a new kinesis stream before all tests, and delete the stream at the end. This method can be used to create multiple streams.

Prepares an ava test suite for use with Kinesis. The test context will include the following clients on the kinesis attribute:

Attribute Description/Type kinesisClient AWS.Kinesis streamNames Map of base stream name to uuid stream name. E.g. users to users-abcdef12345 uniqueIdentifier The unique identifier appended to each stream name. E.g. abcdef12345 config The aws kinesis config object, useful for passing to AWS.Kineis, or other kinesis wrappers.

If useUniqueStreams is true, dynamically generated stream names will be used, in the form of <streamNameProvided>-<uuid> . The unique stream name can be fetched from the streamNames map. Otherwise, the stream name will be the default provided in the streams array. This allows tests to be run in parallel.

kinesis.tools contains some simple kinesis tools to iterate a stream.

KinesisIterator

The KinesisIterator class provides a simple method to get the records from a stream by creating the stream iterator, and reusing it to get records.

Iterator config

Attribute Description/Type kinesisClient AWS.Kinesis streamName the name of the kinesis stream

new KinesisIterator(config)

async init()

The init function creates the stream iterator so it can get records from the stream.

async next(limit)

Fetches the next batch of records from the stream. It auto updates it's position in the stream, and returns the KinesisIterator

Attribute Description/Type limit an optional limit to how many records to return. Max is 10,000

records

The records returned from the last KinesisIterator.next() call.

response

The complete response from the last KinesisIterator.next() call.

static async newIterator(config)

The static KinesisIterator.newIterator function creates a new KinesisIterator , and calls the init function.

async getStreamRecords(config)

A convenience method to get a single batch of records from a stream.

Convert an array of kinesis records into a lambda trigger event.

Attribute Description/Type SequenceNumber number or string PartitionKey The partition key of the record SequenceNumber number Data The data buffer returned by kinesis.getRecords(...)

Will iterate through a kinesis stream, and pass the events to the lambdaHandler.

Attribute Description/Type lambdaHandler A function to call the lambda function. It will be called with { Records } kinesisIterator KinesisIterator that is already provisioned to iterate through all of the records limit number. optional to limit how big each batch should be

GraphQL

lambda-tools provides helpers for wrapping Koa instances in a client that can easily make GraphQL requests. GraphQL reports application errors as part of the response payload rather than through the use of HTTP status codes. The graphql helpers provides specialized assertions that can be used to check the status of a GraphQL response.

Asserts that an error was returned on the response. response is the response object returned from the helper client. path is an object path used to select the error to test (GraphQL can return multiple errors for a single query). messageTest is either a string or a function used to test the error message. When a string is used the error message must be equal to the string. When a function is used the function must return true if the message meets expectations.

Asserts that no errors are included on the response. response is the response object returned from the helper client.

Prepares a Koa app instance for use by the useGraphQL() helper. fn is invoked with the test instance and must return a Koa application.

Prepares an ava test suite for use with theh GraphQL helper client. The test context will be augmented with a graphql(query, variables) method that will use supertest to POST data to the options.url endpoint and return the response. The default endpoint is /graphql .

MockServer Lambda

A collection of helper methods to mock and verify Lambda invocations based on MockServer

Lambda

Replicating the Lambda runtime environment in a local test framework is a non-trivial thing to do. lambda-tools provides helper functions that can either provision managed containers on a developer's behalf or reuse containers that have been provisioned externally (using something like docker-compose). It is also possible to use a managed Lambda container with other existing infrastructure managed by docker-compose.

Configures the lambda helper to use an existing container managed by docker-compose in all test suites leveraging the useLambda() helper. This helper depends on the COMPOSE_PROJECT_NAME environment variable being set in the test process. The following options must be provided:

handler -- the reference to the Lambda handler function in the form <module>.<function name>

-- the reference to the Lambda handler function in the form service -- the name of the compose service providing the Lambda runtime

Configures the lambda helper to provision a new Docker container managed by lambda-tools for use in test cases. The following options are supported:

environment -- a map of environment variables to be defined in the Lambda execution environment

-- a map of environment variables to be defined in the Lambda execution environment mountpoint -- required. The directory that should be used as the Lambda task root. This should contain the Lambda code bundle.

-- required. The directory that should be used as the Lambda task root. This should contain the Lambda code bundle. handler - required. The reference to the Lambda handler function in the form <module>.<function name>

- required. The reference to the Lambda handler function in the form image - the docker image used to provide the Lambda runtime. By default lambci/lambda:nodejs10.x is used.

- the docker image used to provide the Lambda runtime. By default is used. useComposeNetwork - a flag indicating if the container should be attached to a docker-compose managed network. By default the container uses a dedicated isolated network. If set to true , the COMPOSE_PROJECT_NAME environment variable must also be available in the test process.

Prepares an ava test suite for use with a Lambda runtime. options may be used to provide or override any options from useComposeContainer() or useNewContainer() . The test context will be augmented with a lambda attribute. This attribute is an alpha client instance that will invoke the configured Lambda function and has been augmented with two additional methods. The graphql(path, query, variables, config) method will execute a GraphQL query against the function where path is the URL path to POST to, query and variables define the GraphQL request, and config provides any additional alpha parameters (like request headers). The raw(event, context) method allows a raw Lambda event to be passed to the function and will return the raw response object.

Lambda Webpack Bundle CLI

Building code bundles that are optimized for the Lambda runtime can be a tedious exercise. In order to share code and learning in this area across several projects, lambda-tools provides a lambda-tools-build command that will generate Lambda code bundles. The CLI is capable of building a single bundle or multiple bundles and includes source maps, transpiling, minification, and relevant polyfills. When building a single bundle the output may also be zipped so that it is ready for upload to the Lambda environment. The CLI documentation may be accessed using the lambda-tool-build --help command.

Build all lambda functions within a directory:

lambda-tools-build -z -s my-service -n 8.10 -o ./dist/lambdas ./src/lambdas

Your ./src/lambdas directory should look similar to:

./src/lambdas/func1/index.js

./src/lambdas/func2/index.ts

./src/lambdas/func3.js

./src/lambdas/func4.ts

This will produce the following zip files:

./dist/lambdas/func1.js.zip

./dist/lambdas/func2.js.zip

./dist/lambdas/func3.js.zip

./dist/lambdas/func4.js.zip

Build a single lambda function and provide a name for the file:

lambda-tools-build -z -s my-service -n 8.10 -o ./dist/lambdas ./src/lambdas/my-function/index.ts:my-function.js

This will produce the following zip files:

./dist/lambdas/my-function.js.zip

You will also find the following intermediate files:

./dist/lambdas/my-function.js

./dist/lambdas/my-function.js.map

Build a TypeScript lambda function with a custom tsconfig

lambda-tools-build -t tsconfig-prod.json -o ./dist src/service.ts

Development mode:

WEBPACK_MODE=development lambda-tools-build -z -s my-service -n 8.10 -o ./dist/lambdas ./src/lambdas/my-function/index.ts:my-function.js

The WEBPACK_MODE=development environment variable will prevent minification in the final output bundle.

Debugging

To enable debug level logging we are using the debug library to create the log lines.

Available flags are

lambda-tools:lambda

lambda-tools:docker

lambda-tools:localstack

lambda-tools:webpack

