This library exposes a Fetch WebAPI implementation backed by an Axios client instance. This allows a bridge between projects that have pre-configured Axios clients already to other libraries that require Fetch implementations.
It is expected that the global Response object will be available. For testing we use the node-fetch library.
import { Response } from 'node-fetch';
// @ts-expect-error node-fetch doesn't exactly match the Response object, but close enough.
global.Response = Response;
One library that wants a Fetch implementation is the Apollo Link HTTP library. If your project has an existing Axios client configured, then this project can help you use that client in your apollo-link-http instance. Here is some sample code:
const { buildAxiosFetch } = require("@lifeomic/axios-fetch");
const { createHttpLink } = require("apollo-link-http");
const link = createHttpLink({
uri: "/graphql",
fetch: buildAxiosFetch(yourAxiosInstance)
});
It is possible to transform requests before they reach your Axios client by providing
an optional argument to
buildAxiosFetch. For example, if you wanted a fetch implementation
that always set the request timeout to 1 second, you could use code like:
const { buildAxiosFetch } = require("@lifeomic/axios-fetch");
const fetch = buildAxiosFetch(yourAxiosInstance, function (config) {
config.timeout = 1000;
return config;
});
To Support IE11 add following dependencies
npm install --save isomorphic-fetch
npm install --save es6-promise
After adding these dependencies import in index.jsx file at top (Need to import before React)
import * as es6Promise from 'es6-promise';
import 'isomorphic-fetch';
es6Promise.polyfill(); // below all import end