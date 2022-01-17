This library exports a
retry(...) function that can be used to invoke
a function that returns a
Promise multiple times until returned
Promise is resolved or the max number of attempts is reached.
The delay between each attempt is configurable and allows multiple retry strategies.
The following features are supported:
Using NPM:
npm i @lifeomic/attempt
Using Yarn:
yarn add @lifeomic/attempt
Node.js / CommonJS:
const retry = require('@lifeomic/attempt').retry;
ES6 / TypeScript
import { retry } from '@lifeomic/attempt';
try {
const result = await retry(async (context) => {
// some code that returns a promise or resolved value
}, options);
} catch (err) {
// If the max number of attempts was exceeded then `err`
// will be the last error that was thrown.
//
// If error is due to timeout then `err.code` will be the
// string `ATTEMPT_TIMEOUT`.
}
The
options argument is optional, and when absent the default values
are assigned. All times/durations are in milliseconds.
The following object shows the default options:
{
delay: 200,
maxAttempts: 3,
initialDelay: 0,
minDelay: 0,
maxDelay: 0,
factor: 0,
timeout: 0,
jitter: false,
handleError: null,
handleTimeout: null,
beforeAttempt: null,
calculateDelay: null
}
NOTE:
If you are using a JavaScript runtime that doesn't support modern
JavaScript features such as
async/
await then you will need to
use a transpiler such as
babel to transpile the JavaScript code
to your target environment.
Supported
options:
delay:
Number
The delay between each attempt in milliseconds.
You can provide a
factor to have the
delay grow exponentially.
(default:
200)
initialDelay:
Number
The
intialDelay is the amount of time to
wait before making the first attempt. This option should typically
be
0 since you typically want the first attempt to happen immediately.
(default:
0)
maxDelay:
Number
The
maxDelay option is used to set an upper bound
for the delay when
factor is enabled. A value of
0 can be provided
if there should be no upper bound when calculating delay.
(default:
0)
factor:
Number
The
factor option is used to grow the
delay
exponentially. For example, a value of
2 will cause the delay to
double each time. A value of
3 will cause the delay to triple
each time. Fractional factors (e.g.
1.5) are also allowed.
The following formula is used to calculate delay using the factor:
delay = delay * Math.pow(factor, attemptNum)
(default:
0)
maxAttempts:
Number
The maximum number of attempts or
0 if there
is no limit on number of attempts.
(default:
3)
timeout:
Number
A timeout in milliseconds. If
timeout is non-zero then a timer is
set using
setTimeout. If the timeout is triggered then future attempts
will be aborted.
The
handleTimeout function can be used to implement fallback
functionality.
(default:
0)
jitter:
Boolean
If
jitter is
true then the calculated delay will
be a random integer value between
minDelay and the calculated delay
for the current iteration.
The following formula is used to calculate delay using
jitter:
delay = Math.random() * (delay - minDelay) + minDelay
(default:
false)
minDelay:
Number
minDelay is used to set a lower bound of delay
when
jitter is enabled. This property has no effect if
jitter
is disabled.
(default:
0)
handleError:
(err, context, options) => Promise<void> | void
handleError is a function that will be invoked when an error occurs
for an attempt. The first argument is the error and the second
argument is the context.
handleTimeout:
(context, options) => Promise | void
handleTimeout is invoked if a timeout occurs when using a non-zero
timeout. The
handleTimeout function should return a
Promise
that will be the return value of the
retry() function.
beforeAttempt:
(context, options) => void
The
beforeAttempt function is invoked before each attempt.
Calling
context.abort() will abort the attempt and stop retrying.
calculateDelay:
(context, options) => Number
The
calculateDelay function can be used to override the default
delay calculation. Your provided function should return an integer value
that is the calculated delay for a given attempt.
Information in the provided
context and
options arguments should be
used in the calculation.
When
calculateDelay is provided,
any option that is used to calculate delay
(
delay,
jitter,
maxDelay,
factor, etc.) will be ignored.
The
context has the following properties:
attemptNum:
Number
A zero-based index of the current attempt
number (
0,
1,
2, etc.).
attemptsRemaining:
Number
The number of attempts remaining. The initial value is
maxAttempts
or
-1 if
maxAttempts is
0 (unbounded).
abort:
() => void
The
abort function can be called when handling
an error via
handleError or when
beforeAttempt function is invoked.
The abort function should be used to prevent any further attempts in cases
when an error indicates that we should not retry.
For example, an HTTP request that returns an HTTP
error code of
400 (Bad Request) should not be retried because there is
a problem with the input (and retrying will not fix this).
However, a request that returns
504 (Gateway Timeout) should be
retried because it might be a temporary problem.
// Try the given operation up to 3 times with a delay of 200 between
// each attempt
const result = await retry(async function() {
// do something that returns a promise
});
// Try the given operation update to 4 times. The initial delay will be 0
// and subsequent delays will be 200, 400, 800
const result = await retry(async function() {
// do something that returns a promise
}, {
delay: 200,
factor: 2,
maxAttempts: 4,
handleError (err, context) {
if (err.retryable === false) {
// We should abort because error indicates that request is not retryable
context.abort();
}
}
});
// Try the given operation update to 4 times. The initial delay will be 0
// and subsequent delays will be 200, 400, 800 (delay doubles each time due
// to factor of `2`)
const result = await retry(async function() {
// do something that returns a promise
}, {
delay: 200,
factor: 2,
maxAttempts: 4
});
// Try the given operation up to 5 times. The initial delay will be 0
// and subsequent delays will be 200, 400, 500, 500 (capped at `maxDelay`)
const result = await retry(async function() {
// do something that returns a promise
}, {
delay: 200,
factor: 2,
maxAttempts: 5,
maxDelay: 500
});
// Try the given operation 3 times. The initial delay will be 0
// and subsequent delays will be in the following range:
// - 100 to 200
// - 100 to 400
// - 100 to 500 (capped at `maxDelay`)
// - 100 to 500 (capped at `maxDelay`)
const result = await retry(async function() {
// do something that returns a promise
}, {
delay: 200,
factor: 2,
maxAttempts: 5,
minDelay: 100,
maxDelay: 500,
jitter: true
});
// Try the given operation up to 5 times. The initial delay will be 0
// and subsequent delays will be 200, 400, 800, 1600.
//
// If an attempt fails to complete after 1 second then the retries
// are aborted and error with `code` `ATTEMPT_TIMEOUT` is thrown.
const result = await retry(async function() {
// do something that returns a promise
}, {
delay: 200,
factor: 2,
maxAttempts: 5,
timeout: 1000
});
// Try the given operation up to 5 times. The initial delay will be 0
// and subsequent delays will be 200, 400, 800, 1600.
//
// If an attempt fails to complete after 1 second then the retries
// are aborted and the `handleTimeout` implements some fallback logic.
const result = await retry(async function() {
// do something that returns a promise
}, {
delay: 200,
factor: 2,
maxAttempts: 5,
timeout: 1000,
async handleTimeout (context) {
// do something that returns a promise or throw your own error
}
});