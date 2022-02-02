Alpha is a module that provides a single client interface for interacting with HTTP micro-services regardless of whether they are implemented as Lambda functions or real HTTP servers.
Alpha instances are
axios clients at their core. This means that they
support the full
axios API. The difference is how
Alpha instances are
instantiated. Regardless of how an
Alpha instance is instantiated, requests
to fully qualified HTTP URLs will always perform a real HTTP request. Requests
made to Lambda functions with a
Buffer payload will automatically encode the
request body using the base64 encoding.
new Alpha(target)
Creates a new
Alpha instances. All
Alpha instances support the full
axios API.
When an
Alpha instance is created with an HTTP(S) base URL target, requests to
unqualified URLs will be relative to the base URL. For example, the following
code will dispatch the request to
http://example.com/some/path.
const alpha = new Alpha('http://example.com');
const response = await alpha.get('/some/path');
When an
Alpha instance is created with a base URL using the
lambda scheme,
requests to unqualified URLs will cause the specified Lambda function
to be invoked with a synthetic API Gateway event using the
optional Lambda alias. For example, the following code will
invoke the
test-function Lambda function with the
named-alias.
const alpha = new Alpha('lambda://test-function:named-alias');
const response = await alpha.get('/some/path');
The
lambda URL scheme is interpreted according to the following pattern:
lambda://<function-name>:<named-alias>
When an
Alpha instance is created with a handler function target, requests to
unqualified URLs will be transformed into synthetic API Gateway (v1)
events that will be passed directly to the handler function. This is primarily
used for unit testing Lambda handlers.
const alpha = new Alpha(handlerFunction);
const response = await alpha.get('/some/path');
An
Alpha client can be configured to retry a failed attempt. A retryable failure
currently means a request that failed from a network error or had a
5xx status
code.
// Retry failed requests using default settings
const alpha = new Alpha('http://example.com', { retry: true });
// Retry failed requests using custom settings
const alpha = new Alpha('http://example.com', { retry: {
attempts: 3, // The number of attempts to make (default 3)
factor: 2, // The factor to use for the exponential backoff delay (default 2)
maxTimeout: 10000, // The max timeout in milliseconds to delay before the next attempt (default 10000)
retryCondition: function (error) { } // If function result is truthy, the error will be retried (default is retry network and 5xx errors)
});
To redirect the Lambda requests to a mocked implementation, set the
LAMBDA_ENDPOINT environment variable. The value of this environment variable
will be used when creating the AWS Lambda client.
Alpha.dockerLambda(options, clientOptions)
Creates an
Alpha client instance that dispatches requests to
docker-lambda. This facilitates testing Lambda services in a
full mock Lambda environment running in a docker container. The
options are
passed to the
docker-lambda library and the
clientOptions
configure the
Alpha client instance that is created.