@liberdev/react-native-google-places-autocomplete

Google Maps Search Component for React Native

Customizable Google Places autocomplete component for iOS and Android React-Native apps

Version 2 of this library is now available. See more in the releases section.

Installation

Step 1.

npm install react- native -google-places-autocomplete --save

or

yarn add react- native -google-places-autocomplete

Step 2.

Get your Google Places API keys and enable "Google Places API Web Service" (NOT Android or iOS) in the console. Billing must be enabled on the account.

Step 3.

Enable "Google Maps Geocoding API" if you want to use GoogleReverseGeocoding for Current Location

Basic Example

Basic Address Search

import React from 'react' ; import { GooglePlacesAutocomplete } from 'react-native-google-places-autocomplete' ; const GooglePlacesInput = () => { return ( < GooglePlacesAutocomplete placeholder = 'Search' onPress = {(data, details = null) => { // 'details' is provided when fetchDetails = true console.log(data, details); }} query={{ key: 'YOUR API KEY', language: 'en', }} /> ); }; export default GooglePlacesInput;

More Examples

Get Current Location

Click to expand Extra step required! If you are targeting React Native 0.60.0+ you must install either @react-native-community/geolocation (link) or react-native-geolocation-service (link). Please make sure you follow the installation instructions there and add navigator.geolocation = require(GEOLOCATION_PACKAGE) somewhere in you application before <GooglePlacesAutocomplete /> . import React from 'react' ; import { GooglePlacesAutocomplete } from 'react-native-google-places-autocomplete' ; const GooglePlacesInput = () => { return ( < GooglePlacesAutocomplete placeholder = 'Search' onPress = {(data, details = null) => { // 'details' is provided when fetchDetails = true console.log(data, details); }} query={{ key: 'YOUR API KEY', language: 'en', }} currentLocation={true} currentLocationLabel='Current location' /> ); }; export default GooglePlacesInput;

Search with predefined option

Click to expand import React from 'react' ; import { GooglePlacesAutocomplete } from 'react-native-google-places-autocomplete' ; const homePlace = { description : 'Home' , geometry : { location : { lat : 48.8152937 , lng : 2.4597668 } }, }; const workPlace = { description : 'Work' , geometry : { location : { lat : 48.8496818 , lng : 2.2940881 } }, }; const GooglePlacesInput = () => { return ( < GooglePlacesAutocomplete placeholder = 'Search' onPress = {(data, details = null) => { // 'details' is provided when fetchDetails = true console.log(data, details); }} query={{ key: 'YOUR API KEY', language: 'en', }} predefinedPlaces={[homePlace, workPlace]} /> ); }; export default GooglePlacesInput;

Limit results to one country

Click to expand import React from 'react' ; import { GooglePlacesAutocomplete } from 'react-native-google-places-autocomplete' ; const GooglePlacesInput = () => { return ( < GooglePlacesAutocomplete placeholder = 'Search' onPress = {(data, details = null) => { // 'details' is provided when fetchDetails = true console.log(data, details); }} query={{ key: 'YOUR API KEY', language: 'en', components: 'country:us', }} /> ); }; export default GooglePlacesInput;

Use a custom Text Input Component

Click to expand This is an example using the Text Input from react-native-elements . import React from 'react' ; import { Text, View, Image } from 'react-native' ; import { GooglePlacesAutocomplete } from 'react-native-google-places-autocomplete' ; import { Input } from 'react-native-elements' ; const GOOGLE_PLACES_API_KEY = 'YOUR_GOOGLE_API_KEY' ; const GooglePlacesInput = () => { return ( < GooglePlacesAutocomplete query = {{ key: GOOGLE_PLACES_API_KEY , language: ' en ', // language of the results }} onPress = {(data, details ) => console.log(data, details)} textInputProps={{ InputComp: Input, leftIcon: { type: 'font-awesome', name: 'chevron-left' }, errorStyle: { color: 'red' }, }} /> ); }; export default GooglePlacesInput;

Props

Prop Name type description default value Options autoFillOnNotFound boolean displays the result from autocomplete if the place details api return not found false true | false currentLocation boolean Will add a 'Current location' button at the top of the predefined places list false true | false currentLocationLabel string change the display label for the current location button Current Location Any string debounce number debounce the requests (in ms) 0 disableScroll boolean disable scroll on the results list enableHighAccuracyLocation boolean use GPS or not. If set to true, a GPS position will be requested. If set to false, a WIFI location will be requested. use GPS or not. If set to true, a GPS position will be requested. If set to false, a WIFI location will be requested. true enablePoweredByContainer boolean show "powered by Google" at the bottom of the search results list true fetchDetails boolean get more place details about the selected option from the Place Details API false filterReverseGeocodingByTypes array filter the reverse geocoding results by types - ['locality', 'administrative_area_level_3'] if you want to display only cities GooglePlacesDetailsQuery object "query" object for the Google Place Details API (when you press on a suggestion) GooglePlacesSearchQuery object "query" object for the Google Places Nearby API (when you use current location to find nearby places) { rankby: 'distance', type: 'restaurant' } GoogleReverseGeocodingQuery object "query" object for the Google Geocode API (when you use current location to get the current address) isRowScrollable boolean enable/disable horizontal scrolling of a list result https://reactnative.dev/docs/scrollview#scrollenabled true keepResultsAfterBlur boolean show list of results after blur false true | false keyboardShouldPersistTaps string Determines when the keyboard should stay visible after a tap https://reactnative.dev/docs/scrollview#keyboardshouldpersisttaps 'always' 'never' | 'always' | 'handled' listEmptyComponent function use FlatList's ListEmptyComponent prop when no autocomplete results are found. listUnderlayColor string underlay color of the list result when pressed https://reactnative.dev/docs/touchablehighlight#underlaycolor '#c8c7cc' listViewDisplayed string override the default behavior of showing the list (results) view 'auto' 'auto' | true | false minLength number minimum length of text to trigger a search 0 nearbyPlacesAPI string which API to use for current location 'GooglePlacesSearch' 'none' | 'GooglePlacesSearch' | 'GoogleReverseGeocoding' numberOfLines number number of lines (android - multiline must be set to true) https://reactnative.dev/docs/textinput#numberoflines 1 onFail function returns if an unspecified error comes back from the API onNotFound function returns if the Google Places Details API returns a 'not found' code (when you press a suggestion). onPress function returns when after a suggestion is selected onTimeout function callback when a request timeout ()=>console.warn('google places autocomplete: request timeout') placeholder string placeholder text https://reactnative.dev/docs/textinput#placeholder 'Search' predefinedPlaces array Allows you to show pre-defined places (e.g. home, work) predefinedPlacesAlwaysVisible boolean Shows predefined places at the top of the search results false preProcess function do something to the text of the search input before a search request is sent query object "query" object for the Google Places Autocomplete API (link) { key: 'missing api key', language: 'en', types: 'geocode' } renderDescription function determines the data passed to each renderRow (search result) renderHeaderComponent function use the ListHeaderComponent from FlatList when showing autocomplete results renderLeftButton function add a component to the left side of the Text Input renderRightButton function add a component to the right side of the Text Input renderRow function custom component to render each result row (use this to show an icon beside each result). data and index will be passed as input parameters requestUrl object used to set the request url for the library returnKeyType string the return key text https://reactnative.dev/docs/textinput#returnkeytype 'search' styles object See styles section below suppressDefaultStyles boolean removes all default styling from the library false true | false textInputHide boolean Hide the Search input false true | false textInputProps object define props for the textInput, or provide a custom input component timeout number how many ms until the request will timeout 20000

Methods

method name type description getAddressText () => string return the value of TextInput setAddressText (value: string) => void set the value of TextInput focus void makes the TextInput focus blur void makes the TextInput lose focus clear void removes all text from the TextInput isFocused () => boolean returns true if the TextInput is currently focused; false otherwise getCurrentLocation () => void makes a query to find nearby places based on current location

You can access these methods using a ref.

Example

import React, { useEffect, useRef } from 'react' ; import { GooglePlacesAutocomplete } from 'react-native-google-places-autocomplete' ; const GooglePlacesInput = () => { const ref = useRef(); useEffect( () => { ref.current?.setAddressText( 'Some Text' ); }, []); return ( < GooglePlacesAutocomplete ref = {ref} placeholder = 'Search' onPress = {(data, details = null) => { // 'details' is provided when fetchDetails = true console.log(data, details); }} query={{ key: 'YOUR API KEY', language: 'en', }} /> ); }; export default GooglePlacesInput;

Styling

GooglePlacesAutocomplete can be easily customized to meet styles of your app. Pass styles props to GooglePlacesAutocomplete with style object for different elements (keys for style object are listed below)

key type container object (View) textInputContainer object (View style) textInput object (style) listView object (ListView style) row object (View style) loader object (View style) description object (Text style) predefinedPlacesDescription object (Text style) separator object (View style) poweredContainer object (View style) powered object (Image style)

Example

<GooglePlacesAutocomplete placeholder= 'Enter Location' minLength={ 2 } autoFocus={ false } returnKeyType={ 'default' } fetchDetails={ true } styles={{ textInputContainer : { backgroundColor : 'grey' , }, textInput : { height : 38 , color : '#5d5d5d' , fontSize : 16 , }, predefinedPlacesDescription : { color : '#1faadb' , }, }} />

Default Styles

{ container : { flex : 1 , }, textInputContainer : { flexDirection : 'row' , }, textInput : { backgroundColor : '#FFFFFF' , height : 44 , borderRadius : 5 , paddingVertical : 5 , paddingHorizontal : 10 , fontSize : 15 , flex : 1 , }, poweredContainer : { justifyContent : 'flex-end' , alignItems : 'center' , borderBottomRightRadius : 5 , borderBottomLeftRadius : 5 , borderColor : '#c8c7cc' , borderTopWidth : 0.5 , }, powered : {}, listView : {}, row : { backgroundColor : '#FFFFFF' , padding : 13 , height : 44 , flexDirection : 'row' , }, separator : { height : 0.5 , backgroundColor : '#c8c7cc' , }, description : {}, loader : { flexDirection : 'row' , justifyContent : 'flex-end' , height : 20 , }, }

Web Support

Web support can be enabled via the requestUrl prop, by passing in a URL that you can use to proxy your requests. CORS implemented by the Google Places API prevent using this library directly on the web. You will need to use a proxy server. Please be mindful of this limitation when opening an issue.

The requestUrl prop takes an object with two required properties: useOnPlatform and url , and an optional headers property.

The url property is used to set the url that requests will be made to. If you are using the regular google maps API, you need to make sure you are ultimately hitting https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api.

useOnPlatform configures when the proxy url is used. It can be set to either web - will be used only when the device platform is detected as web (but not iOS or Android, or all - will always be used.

You can optionally specify headers to apply to your request in the headers object.

import React from 'react' ; import { GooglePlacesAutocomplete } from 'react-native-google-places-autocomplete' ; const GooglePlacesInput = () => { return ( < GooglePlacesAutocomplete placeholder = 'Search' onPress = {(data, details = null) => { // 'details' is provided when fetchDetails = true console.log(data, details); }} query={{ key: 'YOUR API KEY', language: 'en', }} requestUrl={{ useOnPlatform: 'web', // or "all" url: 'https://cors-anywhere.herokuapp.com/https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api', // or any proxy server that hits https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api headers: { Authorization: `an auth token`, // if required for your proxy }, }} /> ); }; export default GooglePlacesInput;

Note: The library expects the same response that the Google Maps API would return.

Features

Places autocompletion

Places autocompletion iOS and Android compatibility

iOS and Android compatibility Places details fetching + ActivityIndicatorIOS/ProgressBarAndroid loaders

Places details fetching + ActivityIndicatorIOS/ProgressBarAndroid loaders Customizable using the styles parameter

Customizable using the parameter XHR cancellations when typing fast

XHR cancellations when typing fast Google Places terms compliant

Google Places terms compliant Predefined places

Predefined places typescript types

typescript types Current location

Compatibility

This library does not use the iOS, Android or JS SDKs from Google. This comes with some Pros and Cons.

Pros:

smaller app size

better privacy for your users (although Google still tracks server calls)

no need to keep up with sdk updates

Cons:

the library is not compatible with a Application key restrictions

doesn't work directly on the web without a proxy server

any Google API change can be a breaking change for the library.

Use Inside a <ScrollView/> or <FlatList/>

If you need to include this component inside a ScrolView or FlatList, remember to apply the keyboardShouldPersistTaps attribute to all ancestors ScrollView or FlatList (see this issue comment).

A word about the Google Maps APIs

Google Provides a bunch of web APIs for finding an address or place, and getting it’s details. There are the Google Places Web APIs (Place Search, Place Details, Place Photos, Place Autocomplete, Query Autocomplete) and the Google Geocode API .

The 5 Google Places Web APIs are:

Place Autocomplete - automatically fills in the name and/or address of a place as users type.

automatically fills in the name and/or address of a place as users type. Place Details - returns more detailed information about a specific place (using a place_id that you get from Place Search, Place Autocomplete, or Query Autocomplete).

returns more detailed information about a specific place (using a place_id that you get from Place Search, Place Autocomplete, or Query Autocomplete). Place Photos - provides access to the millions of place-related photos stored in Google's Place database (using a reference_id that you get from Place Search, Place Autocomplete, or Query Autocomplete).

provides access to the millions of place-related photos stored in Google's Place database (using a reference_id that you get from Place Search, Place Autocomplete, or Query Autocomplete). Place Search - returns a list of places based on a user's location or search string.

returns a list of places based on a user's location or search string. Query Autocomplete - provides a query prediction service for text-based geographic searches, returning suggested queries as users type.

The Geocoding API allows you to convert an address into geographic coordinates (lat, long) and to "reverse geocode", which is the process of converting geographic coordinates into a human-readable address.

Which APIs does this library use?

Place Autocomplete API, Place Details API, Place Search API and the Geocoding API.

We use the Place Autocomplete API to get suggestions as you type. When you click on a suggestion, we use the Place Details API to get more information about the place.

We use the Geocoding API and the Place Search API to use your current location to get results.

Because the query parameters are different for each API, there are 4 different "query" props.

Autocomplete -> query (options) Place Details -> GooglePlacesDetailsQuery (options) Nearby Search -> GooglePlacesSearchQuery (options) Geocode -> GoogleReverseGeocodingQuery (options)

Number 1 is used while getting autocomplete results.

Number 2 is used when you click on a result.

Number 3 is used when you select 'Current Location' to load nearby results.

Number 4 is used when nearbyPlacesAPI='GoogleReverseGeocoding' is set and you select 'Current Location' to load nearby results.

Changelog

Please see the releases tab for the changelog information.

License

MIT

Authors