Drivine is a graph database client for Node.js and TypeScript. It was created with the following design goals:
With regards to the second point on scaleability, let's break that down into component facets.
Follow the Quick Start section in our User Guide or clone the sample app and use it as a starter template.
Start creating repositories like the one below.
@Injectable()
export class RouteRepository {
constructor(
@InjectPersistenceManager() readonly persistenceManager: PersistenceManager,
@InjectCypher('@/traffic/routesBetween') readonly routesBetween: CypherStatement) {
}
@Transactional() // Has default Propagation.REQUIRED - partipicate in a current txn, or start one.
public async findFastestBetween(start: string, destination: string): Promise<Route> {
return this.persistenceManager.getOne(
new QuerySpecification<Route>()
.withStatement(this.routesBetween)
.bind([start, destination])
.limit(1)
.transform(Route)
);
}
}
If you use
Drivine and your code is public, feel free to make PR and add yourself to the list.
Clone the official sample app and start hacking.
Repository: github.com/liberation-data/drivine-inspiration
This sample is a basic starter template, with some tutorials. It has some endpoints for traffic routing, movies/films and other typical use-cases. Rather than start from scratch, choose the one that closely matches yours, and modify.
New version of slackmap.com is full rewrite with technology update.
The
OrientDB was replaced with
Neo4j and we choose
Drivine as the way to work with the database.
Check out how
Drivine supports
Neo4j in
Full Stack JavaScript App using
Angular +
Nest +
Nx Workspace Monorepo.
Repository: github.com/SlackMap/slackmap
Best way to learn Drivine is with our User Guide.
New to graph databases? Read some tutorials.
Have a tutorial you'd like to share? Get in touch with me.
Drivine was created by Jasper Blues (that's me), who is also the creator of a popular iOS library called Typhoon, which is included in thousands of iOS apps including Audible.com, AMEX, Etihad Airlines, Singapore Airlines and others.
This library is based on an architecture that was put in place for MSTS, after the company signed several Fortune 100 clients and needed to scale their payment service. The result was not only an improved architecture, but response times improved dramatically - from just under 2000ms seconds to around 63ms.
The ideas were ruminated upon while building Vampr - a growing social network for musicans that needs to serve hundreds of transactions per second. Clean architecture and performance are often competing concerns, so how would one go about getting the best of both worlds?
Drivine shows that it is not necessary to forego clean architecture in order to achieve scaleability goals.
If you can't find what you need in the Quick Start or User Guides, please post a question on StackOverflow, using the Drivine tag.
Great! A contribution guide, along with detailed documentation will be published in the coming days.
Please raise a GitHub issue.
Are you using Drivine and would like to support free & open-source software? Send us an email or PR to add your logo here.
Drivine is a non-profit, community driven project. We only ask that if you've found it useful to star us on Github or send a tweet mentioning us (@doctor_cerulean). If you've written a Drivine related blog or tutorial, or published a new Drivine-powered app, we'd certainly be happy to hear about that too.
Drivine is sponsored and led by Liberation Data with contributions from around the world.
Copyright (c) 2020 Liberation Data
Drivine is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the APACHE LICENSE, VERSION 2.0 as published by the Apache Software Foundation, either version 2 of the License, or (at your option) any later version. This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the Apache Software License, Version 2.0 for more details. You should have received a copy of the Apache Software License along with this program. If not, see http://www.apache.org/licenses/.