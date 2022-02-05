The command line interface for Liara

Usage

$ npm install -g @liara/cli $ liara COMMAND running command... $ liara (-v|--version|version) @liara/cli/2.24.0 linux-x64 node-v16.13.2 $ liara --help [COMMAND] USAGE $ liara COMMAND ...

Commands

liara account:add

add an account

add an account USAGE $ liara account: add OPTIONS -a, -e, -h, -p,

liara account:list

list available accounts

list available accounts USAGE $ liara account:list OPTIONS -h, -x, ALIASES $ liara account:ls

liara account:remove

remove an account

remove an account USAGE $ liara account:remove OPTIONS -a, -h, ALIASES $ liara account:rm

liara account:use

select an account

select an account USAGE $ liara account:use OPTIONS -a, -h,

liara app:create

create an app

create an app USAGE $ liara app: create OPTIONS -a, -h, ALIASES $ liara create

liara app:delete

delete an app

delete an app USAGE $ liara app: delete OPTIONS -a, -h, ALIASES $ liara delete

liara app:list

list available apps

list available apps USAGE $ liara app:list OPTIONS -h, -x, ALIASES $ liara app:ls

liara app:logs

fetch the logs of an app

fetch the logs of an app USAGE $ liara app:logs OPTIONS -a, -h, -s, ALIASES $ liara logs

liara app:restart

restart an app

restart an app USAGE $ liara app: restart OPTIONS -a, -h, ALIASES $ liara restart

liara app:shell

run a command in a running applet

run a command in a running applet USAGE $ liara app:shell OPTIONS -a, -c, -h, ALIASES $ liara shell

liara app:start

start an app

start an app USAGE $ liara app: start OPTIONS -a, -h, ALIASES $ liara start

liara app:stop

stop an app

stop an app USAGE $ liara app:stop OPTIONS -a, -h, ALIASES $ liara stop

liara autocomplete [SHELL]

display autocomplete installation instructions

display autocomplete installation instructions USAGE $ liara autocomplete [SHELL] ARGUMENTS SHELL shell type OPTIONS -r, EXAMPLES $ liara autocomplete $ liara autocomplete bash $ liara autocomplete zsh $ liara autocomplete

liara deploy

deploy an app

deploy an app USAGE $ liara deploy OPTIONS -a, -d, -h, -i, -m, -p, -v,

liara disk:create

create a disk

create a disk USAGE $ liara disk: create OPTIONS -a, -h, -n, -s,

liara env:list

list environment variables of an app

list environment variables of an app USAGE $ liara env:list OPTIONS -a, -h, -x, ALIASES $ liara env:ls

liara env:set [ENV]

specifying environment variables to an app

specifying environment variables to an app USAGE $ liara env: set [ENV] ARGUMENTS ENV key= value pair OPTIONS -a, -f, -h,

liara env:unset [ENV]

remove environment variables from an app

remove environment variables from an app USAGE $ liara env:unset [ENV] ARGUMENTS ENV key OPTIONS -a, -f, -h,

liara help [COMMAND]

display help for liara

display help for <%= config.bin %> USAGE $ liara help [COMMAND] ARGUMENTS COMMAND command to show help for OPTIONS

liara login

login to your account

login to your account USAGE $ liara login OPTIONS -e, -h, -p,

liara plan:list

list available plans

list available plans USAGE $ liara plan:list OPTIONS -h, -x, ALIASES $ liara plan:ls

