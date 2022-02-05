openbase logo
@liara/cli

by liara-cloud
2.24.0 (see all)

The command line interface for Liara

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

@liara/cli

The command line interface for Liara

Version Appveyor CI Downloads/week License

Usage

$ npm install -g @liara/cli
$ liara COMMAND
running command...
$ liara (-v|--version|version)
@liara/cli/2.24.0 linux-x64 node-v16.13.2
$ liara --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
  $ liara COMMAND
...

Commands

liara account:add

add an account

add an account

USAGE
  $ liara account:add

OPTIONS
  -a, --account=account    account name
  -e, --email=email        your email
  -h, --help               show CLI help
  -p, --password=password  your password
  --api-token=api-token    your api token to use for authentication
  --debug                  show debug logs
  --region=iran|germany    the region you want to deploy your app to

See code: src/commands/account/add.ts

liara account:list

list available accounts

list available accounts

USAGE
  $ liara account:list

OPTIONS
  -h, --help              show CLI help
  -x, --extended          show extra columns
  --api-token=api-token   your api token to use for authentication
  --columns=columns       only show provided columns (comma-separated)
  --csv                   output is csv format [alias: --output=csv]
  --debug                 show debug logs
  --filter=filter         filter property by partial string matching, ex: name=foo
  --no-header             hide table header from output
  --no-truncate           do not truncate output to fit screen
  --output=csv|json|yaml  output in a more machine friendly format
  --region=iran|germany   the region you want to deploy your app to
  --sort=sort             property to sort by (prepend '-' for descending)

ALIASES
  $ liara account:ls

See code: src/commands/account/list.ts

liara account:remove

remove an account

remove an account

USAGE
  $ liara account:remove

OPTIONS
  -a, --account=account  account name
  -h, --help             show CLI help
  --api-token=api-token  your api token to use for authentication
  --debug                show debug logs
  --region=iran|germany  the region you want to deploy your app to

ALIASES
  $ liara account:rm

See code: src/commands/account/remove.ts

liara account:use

select an account

select an account

USAGE
  $ liara account:use

OPTIONS
  -a, --account=account  account name
  -h, --help             show CLI help
  --api-token=api-token  your api token to use for authentication
  --debug                show debug logs
  --region=iran|germany  the region you want to deploy your app to

See code: src/commands/account/use.ts

liara app:create

create an app

create an app

USAGE
  $ liara app:create

OPTIONS
  -a, --app=app          app id
  -h, --help             show CLI help
  --api-token=api-token  your api token to use for authentication
  --debug                show debug logs
  --plan=plan            plan
  --platform=platform    platform
  --region=iran|germany  the region you want to deploy your app to

ALIASES
  $ liara create

See code: src/commands/app/create.ts

liara app:delete

delete an app

delete an app

USAGE
  $ liara app:delete

OPTIONS
  -a, --app=app          app id
  -h, --help             show CLI help
  --api-token=api-token  your api token to use for authentication
  --debug                show debug logs
  --region=iran|germany  the region you want to deploy your app to

ALIASES
  $ liara delete

See code: src/commands/app/delete.ts

liara app:list

list available apps

list available apps

USAGE
  $ liara app:list

OPTIONS
  -h, --help              show CLI help
  -x, --extended          show extra columns
  --api-token=api-token   your api token to use for authentication
  --columns=columns       only show provided columns (comma-separated)
  --csv                   output is csv format [alias: --output=csv]
  --debug                 show debug logs
  --filter=filter         filter property by partial string matching, ex: name=foo
  --no-header             hide table header from output
  --no-truncate           do not truncate output to fit screen
  --output=csv|json|yaml  output in a more machine friendly format
  --region=iran|germany   the region you want to deploy your app to
  --sort=sort             property to sort by (prepend '-' for descending)

ALIASES
  $ liara app:ls

See code: src/commands/app/list.ts

liara app:logs

fetch the logs of an app

fetch the logs of an app

USAGE
  $ liara app:logs

OPTIONS
  -a, --app=app          app id
  -h, --help             show CLI help
  -s, --since=since      show logs since timestamp
  --api-token=api-token  your api token to use for authentication
  --debug                show debug logs
  --region=iran|germany  the region you want to deploy your app to

ALIASES
  $ liara logs

See code: src/commands/app/logs.ts

liara app:restart

restart an app

restart an app

USAGE
  $ liara app:restart

OPTIONS
  -a, --app=app          app id
  -h, --help             show CLI help
  --api-token=api-token  your api token to use for authentication
  --debug                show debug logs
  --region=iran|germany  the region you want to deploy your app to

ALIASES
  $ liara restart

See code: src/commands/app/restart.ts

liara app:shell

run a command in a running applet

run a command in a running applet

USAGE
  $ liara app:shell

OPTIONS
  -a, --app=app          app id
  -c, --command=command  [default: /bin/bash] the command to execute
  -h, --help             show CLI help
  --api-token=api-token  your api token to use for authentication
  --debug                show debug logs
  --region=iran|germany  the region you want to deploy your app to

ALIASES
  $ liara shell

See code: src/commands/app/shell.ts

liara app:start

start an app

start an app

USAGE
  $ liara app:start

OPTIONS
  -a, --app=app          app id
  -h, --help             show CLI help
  --api-token=api-token  your api token to use for authentication
  --debug                show debug logs
  --region=iran|germany  the region you want to deploy your app to

ALIASES
  $ liara start

See code: src/commands/app/start.ts

liara app:stop

stop an app

stop an app

USAGE
  $ liara app:stop

OPTIONS
  -a, --app=app          app id
  -h, --help             show CLI help
  --api-token=api-token  your api token to use for authentication
  --debug                show debug logs
  --region=iran|germany  the region you want to deploy your app to

ALIASES
  $ liara stop

See code: src/commands/app/stop.ts

liara autocomplete [SHELL]

display autocomplete installation instructions

display autocomplete installation instructions

USAGE
  $ liara autocomplete [SHELL]

ARGUMENTS
  SHELL  shell type

OPTIONS
  -r, --refresh-cache  Refresh cache (ignores displaying instructions)

EXAMPLES
  $ liara autocomplete
  $ liara autocomplete bash
  $ liara autocomplete zsh
  $ liara autocomplete --refresh-cache

See code: @oclif/plugin-autocomplete

liara deploy

deploy an app

deploy an app

USAGE
  $ liara deploy

OPTIONS
  -a, --app=app          app id
  -d, --disks=disks      mount a disk
  -h, --help             show CLI help
  -i, --image=image      docker image to deploy
  -m, --message=message  the release message
  -p, --port=port        the port that your app listens to
  -v, --volume=volume    volume absolute path
  --api-token=api-token  your api token to use for authentication
  --args=args            docker image entrypoint args
  --build-arg=build-arg  docker image build args
  --debug                show debug logs
  --detach               do not stream app logs after deployment
  --path=path            app path in your computer
  --platform=platform    the platform your app needs to run
  --region=iran|germany  the region you want to deploy your app to

See code: src/commands/deploy.ts

liara disk:create

create a disk

create a disk

USAGE
  $ liara disk:create

OPTIONS
  -a, --app=app          app id
  -h, --help             show CLI help
  -n, --name=name        disk name
  -s, --size=size        disk size
  --api-token=api-token  your api token to use for authentication
  --debug                show debug logs
  --region=iran|germany  the region you want to deploy your app to

See code: src/commands/disk/create.ts

liara env:list

list environment variables of an app

list environment variables of an app

USAGE
  $ liara env:list

OPTIONS
  -a, --app=app           app id
  -h, --help              show CLI help
  -x, --extended          show extra columns
  --api-token=api-token   your api token to use for authentication
  --columns=columns       only show provided columns (comma-separated)
  --csv                   output is csv format [alias: --output=csv]
  --debug                 show debug logs
  --filter=filter         filter property by partial string matching, ex: name=foo
  --no-header             hide table header from output
  --no-truncate           do not truncate output to fit screen
  --output=csv|json|yaml  output in a more machine friendly format
  --region=iran|germany   the region you want to deploy your app to
  --sort=sort             property to sort by (prepend '-' for descending)

ALIASES
  $ liara env:ls

See code: src/commands/env/list.ts

liara env:set [ENV]

specifying environment variables to an app

specifying environment variables to an app

USAGE
  $ liara env:set [ENV]

ARGUMENTS
  ENV  key=value pair

OPTIONS
  -a, --app=app          app id
  -f, --force            force update
  -h, --help             show CLI help
  --api-token=api-token  your api token to use for authentication
  --debug                show debug logs
  --region=iran|germany  the region you want to deploy your app to

See code: src/commands/env/set.ts

liara env:unset [ENV]

remove environment variables from an app

remove environment variables from an app

USAGE
  $ liara env:unset [ENV]

ARGUMENTS
  ENV  key

OPTIONS
  -a, --app=app          app id
  -f, --force            force update
  -h, --help             show CLI help
  --api-token=api-token  your api token to use for authentication
  --debug                show debug logs
  --region=iran|germany  the region you want to deploy your app to

See code: src/commands/env/unset.ts

liara help [COMMAND]

display help for liara

display help for <%= config.bin %>

USAGE
  $ liara help [COMMAND]

ARGUMENTS
  COMMAND  command to show help for

OPTIONS
  --all  see all commands in CLI

See code: @oclif/plugin-help

liara login

login to your account

login to your account

USAGE
  $ liara login

OPTIONS
  -e, --email=email        your email
  -h, --help               show CLI help
  -p, --password=password  your password
  --api-token=api-token    your api token to use for authentication
  --debug                  show debug logs
  --region=iran|germany    the region you want to deploy your app to

See code: src/commands/login.ts

liara plan:list

list available plans

list available plans

USAGE
  $ liara plan:list

OPTIONS
  -h, --help              show CLI help
  -x, --extended          show extra columns
  --api-token=api-token   your api token to use for authentication
  --columns=columns       only show provided columns (comma-separated)
  --csv                   output is csv format [alias: --output=csv]
  --debug                 show debug logs
  --filter=filter         filter property by partial string matching, ex: name=foo
  --no-header             hide table header from output
  --no-truncate           do not truncate output to fit screen
  --output=csv|json|yaml  output in a more machine friendly format
  --region=iran|germany   the region you want to deploy your app to
  --sort=sort             property to sort by (prepend '-' for descending)

ALIASES
  $ liara plan:ls

See code: src/commands/plan/list.ts

