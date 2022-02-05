The command line interface for Liara
$ npm install -g @liara/cli
$ liara COMMAND
running command...
$ liara (-v|--version|version)
@liara/cli/2.24.0 linux-x64 node-v16.13.2
$ liara --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
$ liara COMMAND
...
liara account:add
liara account:list
liara account:remove
liara account:use
liara app:create
liara app:delete
liara app:list
liara app:logs
liara app:restart
liara app:shell
liara app:start
liara app:stop
liara autocomplete [SHELL]
liara deploy
liara disk:create
liara env:list
liara env:set [ENV]
liara env:unset [ENV]
liara help [COMMAND]
liara login
liara plan:list
liara account:add
add an account
USAGE
$ liara account:add
OPTIONS
-a, --account=account account name
-e, --email=email your email
-h, --help show CLI help
-p, --password=password your password
--api-token=api-token your api token to use for authentication
--debug show debug logs
--region=iran|germany the region you want to deploy your app to
See code: src/commands/account/add.ts
liara account:list
list available accounts
USAGE
$ liara account:list
OPTIONS
-h, --help show CLI help
-x, --extended show extra columns
--api-token=api-token your api token to use for authentication
--columns=columns only show provided columns (comma-separated)
--csv output is csv format [alias: --output=csv]
--debug show debug logs
--filter=filter filter property by partial string matching, ex: name=foo
--no-header hide table header from output
--no-truncate do not truncate output to fit screen
--output=csv|json|yaml output in a more machine friendly format
--region=iran|germany the region you want to deploy your app to
--sort=sort property to sort by (prepend '-' for descending)
ALIASES
$ liara account:ls
See code: src/commands/account/list.ts
liara account:remove
remove an account
USAGE
$ liara account:remove
OPTIONS
-a, --account=account account name
-h, --help show CLI help
--api-token=api-token your api token to use for authentication
--debug show debug logs
--region=iran|germany the region you want to deploy your app to
ALIASES
$ liara account:rm
See code: src/commands/account/remove.ts
liara account:use
select an account
USAGE
$ liara account:use
OPTIONS
-a, --account=account account name
-h, --help show CLI help
--api-token=api-token your api token to use for authentication
--debug show debug logs
--region=iran|germany the region you want to deploy your app to
See code: src/commands/account/use.ts
liara app:create
create an app
USAGE
$ liara app:create
OPTIONS
-a, --app=app app id
-h, --help show CLI help
--api-token=api-token your api token to use for authentication
--debug show debug logs
--plan=plan plan
--platform=platform platform
--region=iran|germany the region you want to deploy your app to
ALIASES
$ liara create
See code: src/commands/app/create.ts
liara app:delete
delete an app
USAGE
$ liara app:delete
OPTIONS
-a, --app=app app id
-h, --help show CLI help
--api-token=api-token your api token to use for authentication
--debug show debug logs
--region=iran|germany the region you want to deploy your app to
ALIASES
$ liara delete
See code: src/commands/app/delete.ts
liara app:list
list available apps
USAGE
$ liara app:list
OPTIONS
-h, --help show CLI help
-x, --extended show extra columns
--api-token=api-token your api token to use for authentication
--columns=columns only show provided columns (comma-separated)
--csv output is csv format [alias: --output=csv]
--debug show debug logs
--filter=filter filter property by partial string matching, ex: name=foo
--no-header hide table header from output
--no-truncate do not truncate output to fit screen
--output=csv|json|yaml output in a more machine friendly format
--region=iran|germany the region you want to deploy your app to
--sort=sort property to sort by (prepend '-' for descending)
ALIASES
$ liara app:ls
See code: src/commands/app/list.ts
liara app:logs
fetch the logs of an app
USAGE
$ liara app:logs
OPTIONS
-a, --app=app app id
-h, --help show CLI help
-s, --since=since show logs since timestamp
--api-token=api-token your api token to use for authentication
--debug show debug logs
--region=iran|germany the region you want to deploy your app to
ALIASES
$ liara logs
See code: src/commands/app/logs.ts
liara app:restart
restart an app
USAGE
$ liara app:restart
OPTIONS
-a, --app=app app id
-h, --help show CLI help
--api-token=api-token your api token to use for authentication
--debug show debug logs
--region=iran|germany the region you want to deploy your app to
ALIASES
$ liara restart
See code: src/commands/app/restart.ts
liara app:shell
run a command in a running applet
USAGE
$ liara app:shell
OPTIONS
-a, --app=app app id
-c, --command=command [default: /bin/bash] the command to execute
-h, --help show CLI help
--api-token=api-token your api token to use for authentication
--debug show debug logs
--region=iran|germany the region you want to deploy your app to
ALIASES
$ liara shell
See code: src/commands/app/shell.ts
liara app:start
start an app
USAGE
$ liara app:start
OPTIONS
-a, --app=app app id
-h, --help show CLI help
--api-token=api-token your api token to use for authentication
--debug show debug logs
--region=iran|germany the region you want to deploy your app to
ALIASES
$ liara start
See code: src/commands/app/start.ts
liara app:stop
stop an app
USAGE
$ liara app:stop
OPTIONS
-a, --app=app app id
-h, --help show CLI help
--api-token=api-token your api token to use for authentication
--debug show debug logs
--region=iran|germany the region you want to deploy your app to
ALIASES
$ liara stop
See code: src/commands/app/stop.ts
liara autocomplete [SHELL]
display autocomplete installation instructions
USAGE
$ liara autocomplete [SHELL]
ARGUMENTS
SHELL shell type
OPTIONS
-r, --refresh-cache Refresh cache (ignores displaying instructions)
EXAMPLES
$ liara autocomplete
$ liara autocomplete bash
$ liara autocomplete zsh
$ liara autocomplete --refresh-cache
See code: @oclif/plugin-autocomplete
liara deploy
deploy an app
USAGE
$ liara deploy
OPTIONS
-a, --app=app app id
-d, --disks=disks mount a disk
-h, --help show CLI help
-i, --image=image docker image to deploy
-m, --message=message the release message
-p, --port=port the port that your app listens to
-v, --volume=volume volume absolute path
--api-token=api-token your api token to use for authentication
--args=args docker image entrypoint args
--build-arg=build-arg docker image build args
--debug show debug logs
--detach do not stream app logs after deployment
--path=path app path in your computer
--platform=platform the platform your app needs to run
--region=iran|germany the region you want to deploy your app to
See code: src/commands/deploy.ts
liara disk:create
create a disk
USAGE
$ liara disk:create
OPTIONS
-a, --app=app app id
-h, --help show CLI help
-n, --name=name disk name
-s, --size=size disk size
--api-token=api-token your api token to use for authentication
--debug show debug logs
--region=iran|germany the region you want to deploy your app to
See code: src/commands/disk/create.ts
liara env:list
list environment variables of an app
USAGE
$ liara env:list
OPTIONS
-a, --app=app app id
-h, --help show CLI help
-x, --extended show extra columns
--api-token=api-token your api token to use for authentication
--columns=columns only show provided columns (comma-separated)
--csv output is csv format [alias: --output=csv]
--debug show debug logs
--filter=filter filter property by partial string matching, ex: name=foo
--no-header hide table header from output
--no-truncate do not truncate output to fit screen
--output=csv|json|yaml output in a more machine friendly format
--region=iran|germany the region you want to deploy your app to
--sort=sort property to sort by (prepend '-' for descending)
ALIASES
$ liara env:ls
See code: src/commands/env/list.ts
liara env:set [ENV]
specifying environment variables to an app
USAGE
$ liara env:set [ENV]
ARGUMENTS
ENV key=value pair
OPTIONS
-a, --app=app app id
-f, --force force update
-h, --help show CLI help
--api-token=api-token your api token to use for authentication
--debug show debug logs
--region=iran|germany the region you want to deploy your app to
See code: src/commands/env/set.ts
liara env:unset [ENV]
remove environment variables from an app
USAGE
$ liara env:unset [ENV]
ARGUMENTS
ENV key
OPTIONS
-a, --app=app app id
-f, --force force update
-h, --help show CLI help
--api-token=api-token your api token to use for authentication
--debug show debug logs
--region=iran|germany the region you want to deploy your app to
See code: src/commands/env/unset.ts
liara help [COMMAND]
display help for liara
USAGE
USAGE
$ liara help [COMMAND]
ARGUMENTS
COMMAND command to show help for
OPTIONS
--all see all commands in CLI
See code: @oclif/plugin-help
liara login
login to your account
USAGE
$ liara login
OPTIONS
-e, --email=email your email
-h, --help show CLI help
-p, --password=password your password
--api-token=api-token your api token to use for authentication
--debug show debug logs
--region=iran|germany the region you want to deploy your app to
See code: src/commands/login.ts
liara plan:list
list available plans
USAGE
$ liara plan:list
OPTIONS
-h, --help show CLI help
-x, --extended show extra columns
--api-token=api-token your api token to use for authentication
--columns=columns only show provided columns (comma-separated)
--csv output is csv format [alias: --output=csv]
--debug show debug logs
--filter=filter filter property by partial string matching, ex: name=foo
--no-header hide table header from output
--no-truncate do not truncate output to fit screen
--output=csv|json|yaml output in a more machine friendly format
--region=iran|germany the region you want to deploy your app to
--sort=sort property to sort by (prepend '-' for descending)
ALIASES
$ liara plan:ls
See code: src/commands/plan/list.ts