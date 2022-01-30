Redis(ioredis) module for NestJS framework.

Features 🚀

Support redis and cluster

and Support health check

Support multiple clients

Inject a redis/cluster client via @InjectRedis() and @InjectCluster()

and Get a redis/cluster client via RedisService and ClusterService

Documentation

legacy V2 and V3@next, click here.

legacy V3, click here.

legacy V4, click here.

Test coverage

Statements Branches Functions Lines

Install

This package supports both nestjs 7.x and 8.x.

$ npm install --save @liaoliaots/nestjs-redis ioredis $ npm install --save-dev @types/ioredis

$ yarn add @liaoliaots/nestjs-redis ioredis $ yarn add --dev @types/ioredis

Distributed locks

Test a class

This package exports getRedisToken() and getClusterToken() functions that return an internal injection token based on the provided context. Using this token, you can provide a mock implementation of the redis/cluster client using any of the standard custom provider techniques, including useClass , useValue , and useFactory .

const module : TestingModule = await Test.createTestingModule({ providers: [{ provide: getRedisToken( 'your namespace' ), useValue: mockClient }, YourService] }).compile();

A working example is available here.

TODO

COMMAND: SELECT

