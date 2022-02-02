Lighthouse CI is a suite of tools that make continuously running, saving, retrieving, and asserting against Lighthouse results as easy as possible.
To get started with GitHub actions for common project configurations, add the following file to your GitHub repository. Follow the Getting Started guide for a more complete walkthrough and instructions on other providers and setups.
.github/workflows/ci.yml
name: CI
on: [push]
jobs:
lighthouseci:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
- uses: actions/setup-node@v1
with:
node-version: 14
- run: npm install && npm install -g @lhci/cli@0.8.x
- run: npm run build
- run: lhci autorun
If you're already familiar with continuous integration and have an existing process, start with Getting Started.
If you're not familiar with continuous integration, start with Introduction to CI.
A collection of projects using Lighthouse CI written by the community. If you're using Lighthouse CI in your open source project, open a PR to add it here!
Lighthouse CI GitHub Action - Automatically run Lighthouse CI on every PR with GitHub Actions, no infrastructure required.
Lighthouse CI Starter Example - A minimal example repo that you can use as a template when starting from scratch, offers a beginner-friendly quickstart guide using create-react-app.
A collection of unofficial blog posts, tutorials, and guides written by the community on using Lighthouse CI. If you've written up a guide to using Lighthouse CI in your project, open a PR to add it here!
NOTE: This is not official documentation. You're encouraged to familiarize yourself with Lighthouse CI and read through Getting Started before continuing.
We welcome contributions to lighthouse-ci! Read our contributing guide to get started.
I have used this to build a ligthouse server for storing my audits. This is really useful for the lighthouse reports storage. Server module is more customizable for storing the reports it offers the data base options for storage in PostgresQL, MySQL and SQLlite.
This report storage ecosystem of the Lighthouse Server really helps us to study the reports which is generated from the Lighthouse CI. It also helps to take the best decisions on the applications. One thing which I felt about maintaining the servers is that server management documentation needs to be bit more improved in terms of server upgrade. Ex- upgrading the version from 0.8.0 to 0.8.1. However, I felt it would have been more helpful in case there would have been proper documentation guide for server upgrade. Overall I liked this tool a lot.