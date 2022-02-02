openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@lhci/server

by GoogleChrome
0.8.2 (see all)

Automate running Lighthouse for every commit, viewing the changes, and preventing regressions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

4.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

96

Package

Dependencies

13

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
2Bleeding Edge
2Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Lighthouse CI

Overview

Lighthouse CI is a suite of tools that make continuously running, saving, retrieving, and asserting against Lighthouse results as easy as possible.

Quick Start

To get started with GitHub actions for common project configurations, add the following file to your GitHub repository. Follow the Getting Started guide for a more complete walkthrough and instructions on other providers and setups.

.github/workflows/ci.yml

name: CI
on: [push]
jobs:
  lighthouseci:
    runs-on: ubuntu-latest
    steps:
      - uses: actions/checkout@v2
      - uses: actions/setup-node@v1
        with:
          node-version: 14
      - run: npm install && npm install -g @lhci/cli@0.8.x
      - run: npm run build
      - run: lhci autorun

Features

  • Get a Lighthouse report alongside every PR.
  • Prevent regressions in accessibility, SEO, offline support, and performance best practices.
  • Track performance metrics and Lighthouse scores over time.
  • Set and keep performance budgets on scripts and images.
  • Run Lighthouse many times to reduce variance.
  • Compare two versions of your site to find improvements and regressions of individual resources.

Screenshot of the Lighthouse CI github app UI Screenshot of the Lighthouse CI server dashboard UI Screenshot of the Lighthouse CI assertion output Screenshot of the Lighthouse CI server diff UI

Documentation

If you're already familiar with continuous integration and have an existing process, start with Getting Started.

If you're not familiar with continuous integration, start with Introduction to CI.

A collection of projects using Lighthouse CI written by the community. If you're using Lighthouse CI in your open source project, open a PR to add it here!

  • Lighthouse CI GitHub Action - Automatically run Lighthouse CI on every PR with GitHub Actions, no infrastructure required.

  • Lighthouse CI Starter Example - A minimal example repo that you can use as a template when starting from scratch, offers a beginner-friendly quickstart guide using create-react-app.

Community Guides

A collection of unofficial blog posts, tutorials, and guides written by the community on using Lighthouse CI. If you've written up a guide to using Lighthouse CI in your project, open a PR to add it here!

NOTE: This is not official documentation. You're encouraged to familiarize yourself with Lighthouse CI and read through Getting Started before continuing.

Contributing

We welcome contributions to lighthouse-ci! Read our contributing guide to get started.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant2
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge2
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Rigin OommenPune61 Ratings72 Reviews
6 months ago
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

I have used this to build a ligthouse server for storing my audits. This is really useful for the lighthouse reports storage. Server module is more customizable for storing the reports it offers the data base options for storage in PostgresQL, MySQL and SQLlite.

3
Zac10ck
cskumaresan
sajinimarychandy
shrpande45 Ratings39 Reviews
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

This report storage ecosystem of the Lighthouse Server really helps us to study the reports which is generated from the Lighthouse CI. It also helps to take the best decisions on the applications. One thing which I felt about maintaining the servers is that server management documentation needs to be bit more improved in terms of server upgrade. Ex- upgrading the version from 0.8.0 to 0.8.1. However, I felt it would have been more helpful in case there would have been proper documentation guide for server upgrade. Overall I liked this tool a lot.

1
riginoommen

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial