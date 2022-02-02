Lighthouse CI is a suite of tools that make continuously running, saving, retrieving, and asserting against Lighthouse results as easy as possible.
To get started with GitHub actions for common project configurations, add the following file to your GitHub repository. Follow the Getting Started guide for a more complete walkthrough and instructions on other providers and setups.
.github/workflows/ci.yml
name: CI
on: [push]
jobs:
lighthouseci:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
- uses: actions/setup-node@v1
with:
node-version: 14
- run: npm install && npm install -g @lhci/cli@0.8.x
- run: npm run build
- run: lhci autorun
If you're already familiar with continuous integration and have an existing process, start with Getting Started.
If you're not familiar with continuous integration, start with Introduction to CI.
A collection of projects using Lighthouse CI written by the community. If you're using Lighthouse CI in your open source project, open a PR to add it here!
Lighthouse CI GitHub Action - Automatically run Lighthouse CI on every PR with GitHub Actions, no infrastructure required.
Lighthouse CI Starter Example - A minimal example repo that you can use as a template when starting from scratch, offers a beginner-friendly quickstart guide using create-react-app.
A collection of unofficial blog posts, tutorials, and guides written by the community on using Lighthouse CI. If you've written up a guide to using Lighthouse CI in your project, open a PR to add it here!
NOTE: This is not official documentation. You're encouraged to familiarize yourself with Lighthouse CI and read through Getting Started before continuing.
We welcome contributions to lighthouse-ci! Read our contributing guide to get started.
I have used @lhci/cli for auditing a website in the CI way within pipelines it also provides set of rules for testing the website and uploading results to ci server. Audit process is bit slow when it compared with google lighthouse module.
If you want to integrate lighthouse testing in your application CI/CD pipeline this is probably the best tool being: 1. Supported by Google with all the latest changes they apply to the main Lighthouse module, you will always have new versions when they change how to rank your website based on Core Web Vitals 2. It supports publishing results in various ways mainly "official github app", "local filesystem", "remote lighthouse report collector" 3. You can specify custom rules to ignore specific check to be ignored or be more strict or less 4. You can monitor all quantifiable groups like the number of third part scripts, the number of total Javascript shipped to the frontend and much more A few tips if you want to use this in your projects: 1. To get better results I prefer to run a test on each page I check for at least 3 times to get an average score, due to the fact that web vitals change on each load due to third party scripts. 2. You can store the results in multiple places if you run separate "upload commands"! In fact my preffered way to use this plugin is directly in a Github action configured to both publish its results directly on the Github Pull Requests build log and on a remote "lhci server" that I'm hosting for free on Heroku! When I tried to use other lighthouse tools they were all not updated and almost impossible to update to Lighthouse version 8, used by Google now to index sites, this module was already updated to it!
As a part of the DevOps process we have adopted lhci package for auditing our web properties. The process was pretty much easy as the documentation helped us to onboard it in a basic level. That was a pretty good journey with the Lighthouse CI. With this package we can the see the insights and key factors which needs improvement. The package itself is performant however it cannot be used within an application like node.js app. To make this work within an application we need to explicitly give the shell permissions for our application when an application needs to be tested with Lighthouse CI which is behind the login. Few dependencies also need to be reduced such as - puppeteerscript. It will be great if this package can provide a native support for testing of apps behind the login.