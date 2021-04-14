npm install --save speedtest-net
$ npm install --global speedtest-net
$ speedtest-net
The whole speed test runs automatically, but a lot of events are available to get more info than you need.
The test comes in two versions. The main one is for use by code, and then there's a command line utility.
Code use example:
const speedTest = require('speedtest-net');
(async () => {
try {
console.log(await speedTest());
} catch (err) {
console.log(err.message);
} finally {
process.exit(0);
}
})();
Usage:
speedtest-net [-h|--help] [--accept-license] [--server-id <id>] [--source-ip <ip>]
-h,
--help: Help
--accept-license: Accept the Ookla EULA, TOS and Privacy policy. The terms only need to be accepted once.
--accept-gdpr: Accept the Ookla GDPR terms. The terms only need to be accepted once.
--server-id <id>: Test using a specific server by Ookla server ID
--source-ip <ip>: Test a specific network interface identified by local IP
You can pass an optional
options object.
The options include:
serverId:
string ID of the server to restrict the tests against.
sourceIp:
string IP of the network interface to bind
progress:
function Function to handle progress events
binary:
string Binary executable path of the Ookla speedtest CLI
binaryVersion:
string Default
'1.0.0' Binary executable version
host:
string Server host to connect to
verbosity:
number Log level for
{ type: log } progress events
acceptLicense:
boolean Set to
true to accept the Ookla EULA, TOS and Privacy policy. This must be done (at least) once on the system. If you have not accepted the Ookla license terms, you can view the links to their agreements by running the speedtest-net CLI without the
--accept-license option.
acceptGdpr:
boolean Set to
true to accept the Ookla GDPR terms. This must be done (at least) once on the system. If you have not accepted the Ookla GDPR terms you can read their disclaimer by running the speedtest-net CLI without the
--accept-license option.
cancel:
function A cancellation function created with
speedTest.makeCancel() to cancel the test (See Canceling Tests).
Each progress event has a
type property which will be one of:
'config'
'log'
'testStart'
'ping'
'download'
'upload'
Each event contains a
progress property at the root which indicates the overall progress of the test as a fraction (0 to 1).
The
ping,
download and
upload events also contain a
progress property inside the content data object (with the same name as the event name) which indicates the progress of the current test.
All events except
config contain a
timestamp property which will be a
Date object.
This event is only sent when the
verbosity is 2 or greater. It contains a bunch of information about the test:
{
type: 'config',
progress: 0,
suite: {
global: {
engine: {
threadCount: 4,
testDurationSeconds: 15,
packetSizeBytes: 32000000,
isUploadFirst: false
},
dynamic: {
stableStop: { isEnabled: true },
download: { isScalingEnabled: true, maxThreadCount: 32 }
}
},
testStage: {
latency: { pingCount: 5 },
upload: {
isServerUploadEnabled: true,
isClientPrimaryMeasureMethod: false
}
}
},
app: {
traceLevel: 2,
ispName: 'Slower Web Inc',
licenseKey: '408003aeea741916-C93ad77cb653213a5-a3d0efbb2e3723d4',
saveTestResultUrl: 'https://results.speedtest.net/reports',
resultFormat: 'json',
license: {
message: 'You may only use this Speedtest software and information generated\nfrom it for personal, non-commercial use, through a command line\ninterface on a personal computer. Your use of this software is subject\nto the End User License Agreement, Terms of Use and Privacy Policy at\nthese URLs:\n\n\thttps://www.speedtest.net/about/eula\n\thttps://www.speedtest.net/about/terms\n\thttps://www.speedtest.net/about/privacy',
version: 'a754f1d8862e34fda3a580af273344e3b7b892fb5a8eb755f1f639aaf8b30bdf'
}
},
servers: [
{
id: '1234',
host_functional: '1',
host: 'speedtest.someserver.net:8080',
name: 'Awesome test server',
country: 'United States',
sponsor: 'United people of the world'
},
{
id: '1235',
host_functional: '1',
host: 'supertestserver.net:8080',
name: 'Cruddy test server',
country: 'United States',
sponsor: 'Some company'
}
]
}
These are various log messages. Only sent when
verbosity is 1 or greater. Higher verbosity leads to more messages. That's all I know.
Each log is associated with a log level. Levels include
info and
warning and may include others.
{
type: 'log',
progress: 0.7391304347826086,
timestamp: [Date],
message: 'Starting stage 3 of type 4',
level: 'info'
}
This contains information about the test to be run.
{
type: 'testStart',
progress: 0,
timestamp: [Date],
isp: 'Slower Web Inc',
interface: {
internalIp: '10.1.1.10',
name: '',
macAddr: '00:FE:C1:12:4A:ZX',
isVpn: false,
externalIp: '104.1.1.17'
},
server: {
id: 1234,
host_functional: '1',
name: 'Awesome test server',
location: 'New York, NY',
country: 'United States',
host: 'speedtest.someserver.net:8080',
port: 8080,
ip: '192.1.1.3'
}
}
Sent when the test is in the ping phase. Jitter and latency are in milliseconds.
{
type: 'ping',
progress: 0.034782608695652174,
timestamp: [Date],
ping: { jitter: 1.297, latency: 12.363, progress: 0.4 }
}
Sent when the test is in the download phase. Bandwidth is in bytes per second.
{
type: 'download',
progress: 0.205523,
timestamp: [Date],
download: {
bandwidth: 116904636,
bytes: 334816510,
elapsed: 2727,
progress: 0.18180193333333333
}
}
Sent when the test is in the upload phase. Bandwidth is in bytes per second.
{
type: 'upload',
progress: 0.8351304347826086,
timestamp: [Date],
upload: {
bandwidth: 3625125,
bytes: 19799551,
elapsed: 5520,
progress: 0.368
}
}
The
speedTest function returns a promise that resolves to an object with the following shape:
{
timestamp: [Date],
ping: { jitter: 1.022, latency: 12.363 },
download: { bandwidth: 87757724, bytes: 959666451, elapsed: 10804 },
upload: { bandwidth: 3701179, bytes: 35468808, elapsed: 9703 },
packetLoss: 8.837209302325581,
isp: 'Slower Web Inc',
interface: {
internalIp: '10.1.1.10',
name: '',
macAddr: '00:FE:C1:12:4A:ZX',
isVpn: false,
externalIp: '104.1.1.17'
},
server: {
id: 1234,
host_functional: '1',
name: 'Awesome test server',
location: 'New York, NY',
country: 'United States',
host: 'speedtest.someserver.net:8080',
port: 8080,
ip: '192.1.1.3'
},
result: {
id: 'd5ac8c40-3d69-39ac-cfc1-3b349df780e9',
url: 'https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/d5ac8c40-3d69-39ac-cfc1-3b349df780e9'
}
}
You can cancel tests by creating a test canceler with
makeCancel(). Then pass this canceler to the test. Now, when the canceler is called, the test will be terminated. The promise will reject with an error.
If the canceler is called before the test is started, the test will abort before starting.
Canceler functions are not meant to be reused.
const speedTest = require('speedtest-net');
(async () => {
try {
const cancel = speedTest.makeCancel();
setTimeout(cancel, 1000);
console.log(await speedTest({ cancel }));
} catch (err) {
console.log(err.message);
} finally {
process.exit(0);
}
})();
This uses the official Ookla command line client so the results should be the same as the speedtest.net tests you can run in the browser.
When running the speed test for the first time you may get an error indicating you need to accept the Ookla license terms. For the CLI you can pass the
--accept-license option. For the module, you can pass the
{ acceptLicense: true } option. If you're located in Europe you might need to accept the additional GDPR terms, this can be done by passing
--accept-gdpr for the CLI and the
{ acceptGdpr: true } option when used as a module.
When running the test for the first time, and a CLI binary is not yet available, the client will be automatically downloaded from the Ookla server and unpacked. The file will then be marked as executable. This step may fail if the calling process does not have sufficient permissions. To get around this, you can pass either a custom
binary option (module only), or manually mark the file as executable. The latter option is not recommended since this can break if you need to run
npm install or
yarn.