@lezer/generator

by lezer-parser
0.15.2 (see all)

Parser generator for the lezer incremental parser

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.4K

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

@lezer/generator

[ WEBSITE | ISSUES | FORUM | CHANGELOG ]

This is an LR(1) (more precisely pseudo-LALR,with opt-in GLR) parser generator which outputs grammars that can be used by the Lezer parser.

This package exports both a command-line parser generator tool called lezer-generator and a programming interface.

The grammar format that the tool accepts is documented in the system guide.

See test/cases/ for some simple example grammars, or lezer-javascript for a real grammar.

You can import "@lezer/generator/rollup" to get a Rollup plugin that will transform files ending in .grammar or .grammar.terms (a pseudo-source referring to the terms produced by the .grammar file) as part of the rollup build process.

import {lezer} from "@lezer/generator/rollup"

export default {
  input: "./in.js",
  output: {file: "out.js", format: "cjs"},
  plugins: [lezer()]
}

The code is licensed under an MIT license.

