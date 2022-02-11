Hydrogen is a React-based framework for building dynamic, Shopify-powered custom storefronts.

Spin up a Hydrogen app in your browser with our playground or set up your local environment with the instructions below ⬇️

This is a developer preview of Hydrogen. The documentation will be updated as Shopify introduces new features and refines existing functionality.

Getting Started

Requirements:

yarn or npm

or Node.js version 16.5.0 or higher

Installation:

yarn create hydrogen-app npm init hydrogen-app@latest npx create-hydrogen-app

Running locally:

Start a development server

yarn install yarn dev npm i --legacy-peer-deps npm run dev

Visit the development environment running at http://localhost:3000.

Learn more about getting started with Hydrogen.

Contributing to Hydrogen

Read our contributing guide

🎁 Give us the gift of feedback.

📍 Check out Hydrogen examples on Github.

🤩 Learn more about Hydrogen.