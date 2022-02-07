openbase logo
@leva-ui/plugin-plot

by pmndrs
0.9.15 (see all)

🌋 React-first components GUI

128

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

16

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

npm (tag) npm bundle size GitHub Workflow Status Discord Shield


A GUI you are going to lava.
Customizable, extensible and beautiful by default.



🚧🚧 This repo is under heavy development 🚧🚧

Features

  • ⭐️ Beautiful by default
  • 🎚 More than 12 different kinds of inputs available
  • 🧐 Smart input type recognition
  • 🔌 Easy-to-make plugins
  • ✅ Keyboard accessible
  • ⚡️ No setup necessary

Installation

npm i leva

Quick start

Simply call the useControls hook from anywhere in your app:

import { useControls } from 'leva'

function MyComponent() {
  const { name, aNumber } = useControls({ name: 'World', aNumber: 0 })

  return (
    <div>
      Hey {name}, hello! {aNumber}
    </div>
  )
}

Documentation

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Andrew Prifer
🤔 💻
Aria
🤔
David Bismut
🤔 💻
Dmitry Ivakhnenko
💻
Gianmarco
🤔 💻
Guido Vizoso
💻
Han
🎨

Ivan Rossi
🐛
Laurin Quast
💻 🤔
Marco Fugaro
🤔
Marco Ludovico Perego
🤔
Piotr Monwid-Olechnowicz
📖
clementcassajus
🎨
thephoenixofthevoid
🐛

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

