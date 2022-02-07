



A GUI you are going to lava.

Customizable, extensible and beautiful by default.

by Poimandres

🚧🚧 This repo is under heavy development 🚧🚧

Features

⭐️ Beautiful by default

🎚 More than 12 different kinds of inputs available

🧐 Smart input type recognition

🔌 Easy-to-make plugins

✅ Keyboard accessible

⚡️ No setup necessary

Installation

npm i leva

Quick start

Simply call the useControls hook from anywhere in your app:

import { useControls } from 'leva' function MyComponent ( ) { const { name, aNumber } = useControls({ name : 'World' , aNumber : 0 }) return ( < div > Hey {name}, hello! {aNumber} </ div > ) }

Documentation

