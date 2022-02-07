npm i leva
Simply call the
useControls hook from anywhere in your app:
import { useControls } from 'leva'
function MyComponent() {
const { name, aNumber } = useControls({ name: 'World', aNumber: 0 })
return (
<div>
Hey {name}, hello! {aNumber}
</div>
)
}
