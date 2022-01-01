Modular standard library for JavaScript. Includes polyfills for ECMAScript up to 2021: promises, symbols, collections, iterators, typed arrays, many other features, ECMAScript proposals, some cross-platform WHATWG / W3C features and proposals like
URL. You can load only required features or use it without global namespace pollution.
If you looking documentation for obsolete
core-js@2, please, check this branch.
import 'core-js/actual'; // <- at the top of your entry point
Array.from(new Set([1, 2, 3, 2, 1])); // => [1, 2, 3]
[1, 2, 3, 4, 5].groupBy(it => it % 2); // => { 1: [1, 3, 5], 0: [2, 4] }
Promise.resolve(42).then(x => console.log(x)); // => 42
structuredClone(new Set([1, 2, 3])); // => new Set([1, 2, 3])
queueMicrotask(() => console.log('called as microtask'));
You can load only required features:
import 'core-js/actual/array/from'; // <- at the top of your entry point
import 'core-js/actual/array/group-by'; // <- at the top of your entry point
import 'core-js/actual/set'; // <- at the top of your entry point
import 'core-js/actual/promise'; // <- at the top of your entry point
import 'core-js/actual/structured-clone'; // <- at the top of your entry point
import 'core-js/actual/queue-microtask'; // <- at the top of your entry point
Array.from(new Set([1, 2, 3, 2, 1])); // => [1, 2, 3]
[1, 2, 3, 4, 5].groupBy(it => it % 2); // => { 1: [1, 3, 5], 0: [2, 4] }
Promise.resolve(42).then(x => console.log(x)); // => 42
structuredClone(new Set([1, 2, 3])); // => new Set([1, 2, 3])
queueMicrotask(() => console.log('called as microtask'));
Or use it without global namespace pollution:
import from from 'core-js-pure/actual/array/from';
import groupBy from 'core-js-pure/actual/array/group-by';
import Set from 'core-js-pure/actual/set';
import Promise from 'core-js-pure/actual/promise';
import structuredClone from 'core-js-pure/actual/structured-clone';
import queueMicrotask from 'core-js-pure/actual/queue-microtask';
from(new Set([1, 2, 3, 2, 1])); // => [1, 2, 3]
groupBy([1, 2, 3, 4, 5], it => it % 2); // => { 1: [1, 3, 5], 0: [2, 4] }
Promise.resolve(42).then(x => console.log(x)); // => 42
structuredClone(new Set([1, 2, 3])); // => new Set([1, 2, 3])
queueMicrotask(() => console.log('called as microtask'));
globalThis
Array.prototype.includes
Array.prototype.flat /
Array.prototype.flatMap
Object.values /
Object.entries
Object.fromEntries
Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptors
Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty
String padding
String.prototype.matchAll
String.prototype.replaceAll
String.prototype.trimStart /
String.prototype.trimEnd
RegExp
s (
dotAll) flag
RegExp named capture groups
Promise.allSettled
Promise.any
Promise.prototype.finally
Symbol.asyncIterator for asynchronous iteration
Symbol.prototype.description
JSON.stringify
Observable
.of and
.from methods on collection constructors
compositeKey and
compositeSymbol
Array filtering
Array deduplication
Array
Number.range
Number.fromString
Math extensions
Math.signbit
String.cooked
String.prototype.codePoints
Symbol.matcher for pattern matching
// global version
npm install --save core-js@3.21.1
// version without global namespace pollution
npm install --save core-js-pure@3.21.1
// bundled global version
npm install --save core-js-bundle@3.21.1
Already bundled version of
core-js on CDN (minified version).
postinstall message⬆
The
core-js project needs your help, so the package shows a message about it after installation. If it causes problems for you, you can disable it:
ADBLOCK=true npm install
// or
DISABLE_OPENCOLLECTIVE=true npm install
// or
npm install --loglevel silent
You can import only-required-for-you polyfills, like in examples at the top of
README.md. Available CommonJS entry points for all polyfilled methods / constructors and namespaces. Just some examples:
// polyfill all `core-js` features, including early-stage proposals:
import "core-js";
// or:
import "core-js/features";
// polyfill all actual features - stable ES, web standards and stage 3 ES proposals:
import "core-js/actual";
// polyfill only stable features - ES and web standards:
import "core-js/stable";
// polyfill only stable ES features:
import "core-js/es";
// if you want to polyfill `Set`:
// all `Set`-related features, with early-stage ES proposals:
import "core-js/features/set";
// stable required for `Set` ES features, features from web standards and stage 3 ES proposals:
import "core-js/actual/set";
// stable required for `Set` ES features and features from web standards
// (DOM collections iterator in this case):
import "core-js/stable/set";
// only stable ES features required for `Set`:
import "core-js/es/set";
// the same without global namespace pollution:
import Set from "core-js-pure/features/set";
import Set from "core-js-pure/actual/set";
import Set from "core-js-pure/stable/set";
import Set from "core-js-pure/es/set";
// if you want to polyfill just required methods:
import "core-js/features/set/intersection";
import "core-js/actual/array/find-last";
import "core-js/stable/queue-microtask";
import "core-js/es/array/from";
// polyfill iterator helpers proposal:
import "core-js/proposals/iterator-helpers";
// polyfill all stage 2+ proposals:
import "core-js/stage/2";
Note: The usage of the
/actual/ namespace is recommended since it includes all actual JavaScript features and does not include unstable early-stage proposals that are available mainly for experiments.
modules path is an internal API, does not inject all required dependencies and can be changed in minor or patch releases. Use it only for a custom build and/or if you know what are you doing.
core-js with the extension of native objects, recommended load all
core-js modules at the top of the entry point of your application, otherwise, you can have conflicts.
Symbol.iterator, conflicting with
Array.from,
URLSearchParams and/or something else from
core-js, see related issues.
core-js.
core-js is extremely modular and uses a lot of very tiny modules, because of that for usage in browsers bundle up
core-js instead of usage loader for each file, otherwise, you will have hundreds of requests.
In the
pure version, we can't pollute prototypes of native constructors. Because of that, prototype methods transformed into static methods like in examples above. But with transpilers, we can use one more trick - bind operator and virtual methods. Special for that, available
/virtual/ entry points. Example:
import fill from 'core-js-pure/actual/array/virtual/fill';
import findIndex from 'core-js-pure/actual/array/virtual/find-index';
Array(10)::fill(0).map((a, b) => b * b)::findIndex(it => it && !(it % 8)); // => 4
Warning! The bind operator is an early-stage ECMAScript proposal and usage of this syntax can be dangerous.
core-js is integrated with
babel and is the base for polyfilling-related
babel features:
@babel/polyfill⬆
@babel/polyfill IS just the import of stable
core-js features and
regenerator-runtime for generators and async functions, so if you load
@babel/polyfill - you load the global version of
core-js without ES proposals.
Now it's deprecated in favour of separate inclusion of required parts of
core-js and
regenerator-runtime and, for preventing breaking changes, left on
core-js@2.
As a full equal of
@babel/polyfill, you can use this:
import 'core-js/stable';
import 'regenerator-runtime/runtime';
@babel/preset-env⬆
@babel/preset-env has
useBuiltIns option, which optimizes working with global version of
core-js. With
useBuiltIns option, you should also set
corejs option to used version of
core-js, like
corejs: '3.21'.
Warning! Recommended to specify used minor
core-jsversion, like
corejs: '3.21', instead of
corejs: 3, since with
corejs: 3will not be injected modules which were added in minor
core-jsreleases.
useBuiltIns: 'entry' replaces imports of
core-js to import only required for a target environment modules. So, for example,
import 'core-js/stable';
with
chrome 71 target will be replaced just to:
import "core-js/modules/es.array.unscopables.flat";
import "core-js/modules/es.array.unscopables.flat-map";
import "core-js/modules/es.object.from-entries";
import "core-js/modules/web.immediate";
It works for all entry points of global version of
core-js and their combinations, for example for
import 'core-js/es';
import 'core-js/proposals/set-methods';
import 'core-js/features/set/map';
with
chrome 71 target you will have as a result:
import "core-js/modules/es.array.unscopables.flat";
import "core-js/modules/es.array.unscopables.flat-map";
import "core-js/modules/es.object.from-entries";
import "core-js/modules/esnext.set.difference";
import "core-js/modules/esnext.set.intersection";
import "core-js/modules/esnext.set.is-disjoint-from";
import "core-js/modules/esnext.set.is-subset-of";
import "core-js/modules/esnext.set.is-superset-of";
import "core-js/modules/esnext.set.map";
import "core-js/modules/esnext.set.symmetric-difference";
import "core-js/modules/esnext.set.union";
useBuiltIns: 'usage' adds to the top of each file import of polyfills for features used in this file and not supported by target environments, so for:
// first file:
var set = new Set([1, 2, 3]);
// second file:
var array = Array.of(1, 2, 3);
if target contains an old environment like
IE 11 we will have something like:
// first file:
import 'core-js/modules/es.array.iterator';
import 'core-js/modules/es.object.to-string';
import 'core-js/modules/es.set';
var set = new Set([1, 2, 3]);
// second file:
import 'core-js/modules/es.array.of';
var array = Array.of(1, 2, 3);
By default,
@babel/preset-env with
useBuiltIns: 'usage' option only polyfills stable features, but you can enable polyfilling of proposals by
proposals option, as
corejs: { version: '3.21', proposals: true }.
@babel/runtime⬆
@babel/runtime with
corejs: 3 option simplifies work with
core-js-pure. It automatically replaces usage of modern features from JS standard library to imports from the version of
core-js without global namespace pollution, so instead of:
import from from 'core-js-pure/stable/array/from';
import flat from 'core-js-pure/stable/array/flat';
import Set from 'core-js-pure/stable/set';
import Promise from 'core-js-pure/stable/promise';
from(new Set([1, 2, 3, 2, 1]));
flat([1, [2, 3], [4, [5]]], 2);
Promise.resolve(32).then(x => console.log(x));
you can write just:
Array.from(new Set([1, 2, 3, 2, 1]));
[1, [2, 3], [4, [5]]].flat(2);
Promise.resolve(32).then(x => console.log(x));
By default,
@babel/runtime only polyfills stable features, but like in
@babel/preset-env, you can enable polyfilling of proposals by
proposals option, as
corejs: { version: 3, proposals: true }.
Warning! If you use
@babel/preset-envand
@babel/runtimetogether, use
corejsoption only in one place since it's duplicate functionality and will cause conflicts.
Fast JavaScript transpiler
swc contains integration with
core-js in
preset-env, which optimizes working with global version of
core-js. Like
@babel/preset-env, it has 2 modes:
usage and
entry, but
usage mode still works not so good like in
babel. Example of configuration in
.swcrc:
{
"env": {
"targets": "> 0.25%, not dead",
"mode": "entry",
"coreJs": "3.13"
}
}
By default,
core-js sets polyfills only when they are required. That means that
core-js checks if a feature is available and works correctly or not and if it has no problems,
core-js use native implementation.
But sometimes
core-js feature detection could be too strict for your case. For example,
Promise constructor requires the support of unhandled rejection tracking and
@@species.
Sometimes we could have inverse problem - knowingly broken environment with problems not covered by
core-js feature detection.
For those cases, we could redefine this behaviour for certain polyfills:
const configurator = require('core-js/configurator');
configurator({
useNative: ['Promise'], // polyfills will be used only if natives completely unavailable
usePolyfill: ['Array.from', 'String.prototype.padEnd'], // polyfills will be used anyway
useFeatureDetection: ['Map', 'Set'], // default behaviour
});
require('core-js/actual');
It does not work with some features. Also, if you change the default behaviour, even
core-js internals may not work correctly.
For some cases could be useful to exclude some
core-js features or generate a polyfill for target engines. You could use
core-js-builder package for that.
core-js-compat package contains data about the necessity of
core-js modules and API for getting a list of required
core-js modules by
browserslist query.
Tested in:
...and it doesn't mean
core-js will not work in other engines, they just have not been tested.
core-js(-pure)
core-js(-pure)/es
Modules
es.object.assign,
es.object.is,
es.object.set-prototype-of,
es.object.to-string,
es.object.freeze,
es.object.seal,
es.object.prevent-extensions,
es.object.is-frozen,
es.object.is-sealed,
es.object.is-extensible,
es.object.get-own-property-descriptor,
es.object.get-own-property-descriptors,
es.object.get-prototype-of,
es.object.keys,
es.object.values,
es.object.entries,
es.object.get-own-property-names,
es.object.from-entries,
es.object.has-own.
Just ES5 features:
es.object.create,
es.object.define-property and
es.object.define-properties.
ES2017 Annex B - modules
es.object.define-setter,
es.object.define-getter,
es.object.lookup-setter and
es.object.lookup-getter
class Object {
toString(): string; // ES2015+ fix: @@toStringTag support
__defineGetter__(property: PropertyKey, getter: Function): void;
__defineSetter__(property: PropertyKey, setter: Function): void;
__lookupGetter__(property: PropertyKey): Function | void;
__lookupSetter__(property: PropertyKey): Function | void;
static assign(target: Object, ...sources: Array<Object>): Object;
static create(prototype: Object | null, properties?: { [property: PropertyKey]: PropertyDescriptor }): Object;
static defineProperties(object: Object, properties: { [property: PropertyKey]: PropertyDescriptor })): Object;
static defineProperty(object: Object, property: PropertyKey, attributes: PropertyDescriptor): Object;
static entries(object: Object): Array<[string, mixed]>;
static freeze(object: any): any;
static fromEntries(iterable: Iterable<[key, value]>): Object;
static getOwnPropertyDescriptor(object: any, property: PropertyKey): PropertyDescriptor | void;
static getOwnPropertyDescriptors(object: any): { [property: PropertyKey]: PropertyDescriptor };
static getOwnPropertyNames(object: any): Array<string>;
static getPrototypeOf(object: any): Object | null;
static hasOwn(object: object, key: PropertyKey): boolean;
static is(value1: any, value2: any): boolean;
static isExtensible(object: any): boolean;
static isFrozen(object: any): boolean;
static isSealed(object: any): boolean;
static keys(object: any): Array<string>;
static preventExtensions(object: any): any;
static seal(object: any): any;
static setPrototypeOf(target: any, prototype: Object | null): any; // required __proto__ - IE11+
static values(object: any): Array<mixed>;
}
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/assign
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/is
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/set-prototype-of
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/get-prototype-of
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/create
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/define-property
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/define-properties
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/get-own-property-descriptor
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/get-own-property-descriptors
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/has-own
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/keys
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/values
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/entries
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/get-own-property-names
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/freeze
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/from-entries
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/seal
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/prevent-extensions
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/is-frozen
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/is-sealed
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/is-extensible
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/object/to-string
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/define-getter
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/define-setter
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/lookup-getter
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/lookup-setter
let foo = { q: 1, w: 2 };
let bar = { e: 3, r: 4 };
let baz = { t: 5, y: 6 };
Object.assign(foo, bar, baz); // => foo = { q: 1, w: 2, e: 3, r: 4, t: 5, y: 6 }
Object.is(NaN, NaN); // => true
Object.is(0, -0); // => false
Object.is(42, 42); // => true
Object.is(42, '42'); // => false
function Parent() {}
function Child() {}
Object.setPrototypeOf(Child.prototype, Parent.prototype);
new Child() instanceof Child; // => true
new Child() instanceof Parent; // => true
let object = {
[Symbol.toStringTag]: 'Foo'
};
'' + object; // => '[object Foo]'
Object.keys('qwe'); // => ['0', '1', '2']
Object.getPrototypeOf('qwe') === String.prototype; // => true
Object.values({ a: 1, b: 2, c: 3 }); // => [1, 2, 3]
Object.entries({ a: 1, b: 2, c: 3 }); // => [['a', 1], ['b', 2], ['c', 3]]
for (let [key, value] of Object.entries({ a: 1, b: 2, c: 3 })) {
console.log(key); // => 'a', 'b', 'c'
console.log(value); // => 1, 2, 3
}
// Shallow object cloning with prototype and descriptors:
let copy = Object.create(Object.getPrototypeOf(object), Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptors(object));
// Mixin:
Object.defineProperties(target, Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptors(source));
const map = new Map([['a', 1], ['b', 2]]);
Object.fromEntries(map); // => { a: 1, b: 2 }
class Unit {
constructor(id) {
this.id = id;
}
toString() {
return `unit${ this.id }`;
}
}
const units = new Set([new Unit(101), new Unit(102)]);
Object.fromEntries(units.entries()); // => { unit101: Unit { id: 101 }, unit102: Unit { id: 102 } }
Object.hasOwn({ foo: 42 }, 'foo'); // => true
Object.hasOwn({ foo: 42 }, 'bar'); // => false
Object.hasOwn({}, 'toString'); // => false
Modules
es.function.name,
es.function.has-instance. Just ES5:
es.function.bind.
class Function {
name: string;
bind(thisArg: any, ...args: Array<mixed>): Function;
@@hasInstance(value: any): boolean;
}
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/function
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/function/name
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/function/has-instance
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/function/bind
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/function/virtual/bind
(function foo() {}).name // => 'foo'
console.log.bind(console, 42)(43); // => 42 43
Modules
es.aggregate-error,
es.aggregate-error.cause,
es.error.cause.
class [
Error,
EvalError,
RangeError,
ReferenceError,
SyntaxError,
TypeError,
URIError,
WebAssembly.CompileError,
WebAssembly.LinkError,
WebAssembly.RuntimeError,
] {
constructor(message: string, { cause: any }): %Error%;
}
class AggregateError {
constructor(errors: Iterable, message: string, { cause: any }): AggregateError;
errors: Array<any>;
message: string;
}
class Error {
toString(): string; // different fixes
}
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/aggregate-error
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/error
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/error/constructor
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/error/to-string
const error1 = new TypeError('Error 1');
const error2 = new TypeError('Error 2');
const aggregate = new AggregateError([error1, error2], 'Collected errors');
aggregate.errors[0] === error1; // => true
aggregate.errors[1] === error2; // => true
const cause = new TypeError('Something wrong');
const error = new TypeError('Here explained what`s wrong', { cause });
error.cause === cause; // => true
Error.prototype.toString.call({ message: 1, name: 2 }) === '2: 1'; // => true
Modules
es.array.from,
es.array.is-array,
es.array.of,
es.array.copy-within,
es.array.fill,
es.array.find,
es.array.find-index,
es.array.iterator,
es.array.includes,
es.array.slice,
es.array.join,
es.array.index-of,
es.array.last-index-of,
es.array.every,
es.array.some,
es.array.for-each,
es.array.map,
es.array.filter,
es.array.reduce,
es.array.reduce-right,
es.array.reverse,
es.array.sort,
es.array.flat,
es.array.flat-map,
es.array.unscopables.flat,
es.array.unscopables.flat-map,
es.array.at.
class Array {
at(index: int): any;
concat(...args: Array<mixed>): Array<mixed>; // with adding support of @@isConcatSpreadable and @@species
copyWithin(target: number, start: number, end?: number): this;
entries(): Iterator<[index, value]>;
every(callbackfn: (value: any, index: number, target: any) => boolean, thisArg?: any): boolean;
fill(value: any, start?: number, end?: number): this;
filter(callbackfn: (value: any, index: number, target: any) => boolean, thisArg?: any): Array<mixed>; // with adding support of @@species
find(callbackfn: (value: any, index: number, target: any) => boolean), thisArg?: any): any;
findIndex(callbackfn: (value: any, index: number, target: any) => boolean, thisArg?: any): number;
flat(depthArg?: number = 1): Array<mixed>;
flatMap(mapFn: (value: any, index: number, target: any) => any, thisArg: any): Array<mixed>;
forEach(callbackfn: (value: any, index: number, target: any) => void, thisArg?: any): void;
includes(searchElement: any, from?: number): boolean;
indexOf(searchElement: any, from?: number): number;
join(separator: string = ','): string;
keys(): Iterator<index>;
lastIndexOf(searchElement: any, from?: number): number;
map(mapFn: (value: any, index: number, target: any) => any, thisArg?: any): Array<mixed>; // with adding support of @@species
reduce(callbackfn: (memo: any, value: any, index: number, target: any) => any, initialValue?: any): any;
reduceRight(callbackfn: (memo: any, value: any, index: number, target: any) => any, initialValue?: any): any;
reverse(): this; // Safari 12.0 bug fix
slice(start?: number, end?: number): Array<mixed>; // with adding support of @@species
splice(start?: number, deleteCount?: number, ...items: Array<mixed>): Array<mixed>; // with adding support of @@species
some(callbackfn: (value: any, index: number, target: any) => boolean, thisArg?: any): boolean;
sort(comparefn?: (a: any, b: any) => number): this; // with modern behavior like stable sort
values(): Iterator<value>;
@@iterator(): Iterator<value>;
@@unscopables: { [newMethodNames: string]: true };
static from(items: Iterable | ArrayLike, mapFn?: (value: any, index: number) => any, thisArg?: any): Array<mixed>;
static isArray(value: any): boolean;
static of(...args: Array<mixed>): Array<mixed>;
}
class Arguments {
@@iterator(): Iterator<value>; // available only in core-js methods
}
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/from
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/of
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/is-array
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/at
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/concat
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/entries
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/every
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/copy-within
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/fill
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/filter
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/find
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/find-index
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/flat
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/flat-map
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/for-each
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/includes
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/index-of
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/iterator
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/join
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/keys
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/last-index-of
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/map
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/reduce
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/reduce-right
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/reverse
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/slice
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/splice
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/some
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/sort
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/values
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/at
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/concat
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/copy-within
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/entries
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/every
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/fill
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/filter
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/find
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/find-index
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/flat
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/flat-map
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/for-each
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/includes
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/index-of
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/iterator
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/join
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/keys
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/last-index-of
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/map
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/reduce
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/reduce-right
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/reverse
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/slice
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/some
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/sort
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/splice
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/array/virtual/values
Array.from(new Set([1, 2, 3, 2, 1])); // => [1, 2, 3]
Array.from({ 0: 1, 1: 2, 2: 3, length: 3 }); // => [1, 2, 3]
Array.from('123', Number); // => [1, 2, 3]
Array.from('123', it => it * it); // => [1, 4, 9]
Array.of(1); // => [1]
Array.of(1, 2, 3); // => [1, 2, 3]
let array = ['a', 'b', 'c'];
for (let value of array) console.log(value); // => 'a', 'b', 'c'
for (let value of array.values()) console.log(value); // => 'a', 'b', 'c'
for (let key of array.keys()) console.log(key); // => 0, 1, 2
for (let [key, value] of array.entries()) {
console.log(key); // => 0, 1, 2
console.log(value); // => 'a', 'b', 'c'
}
function isOdd(value) {
return value % 2;
}
[4, 8, 15, 16, 23, 42].find(isOdd); // => 15
[4, 8, 15, 16, 23, 42].findIndex(isOdd); // => 2
[4, 8, 15, 16, 23, 42].find(isNaN); // => undefined
[4, 8, 15, 16, 23, 42].findIndex(isNaN); // => -1
Array(5).fill(42); // => [42, 42, 42, 42, 42]
[1, 2, 3, 4, 5].copyWithin(0, 3); // => [4, 5, 3, 4, 5]
[1, 2, 3].includes(2); // => true
[1, 2, 3].includes(4); // => false
[1, 2, 3].includes(2, 2); // => false
[NaN].indexOf(NaN); // => -1
[NaN].includes(NaN); // => true
Array(1).indexOf(undefined); // => -1
Array(1).includes(undefined); // => true
[1, [2, 3], [4, 5]].flat(); // => [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
[1, [2, [3, [4]]], 5].flat(); // => [1, 2, [3, [4]], 5]
[1, [2, [3, [4]]], 5].flat(3); // => [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
[{ a: 1, b: 2 }, { a: 3, b: 4 }, { a: 5, b: 6 }].flatMap(it => [it.a, it.b]); // => [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]
[1, 2, 3].at(1); // => 2
[1, 2, 3].at(-1); // => 3
The main part of
String features: modules
es.string.from-code-point,
es.string.raw,
es.string.iterator,
es.string.split,
es.string.code-point-at,
es.string.ends-with,
es.string.includes,
es.string.repeat,
es.string.pad-start,
es.string.pad-end,
es.string.starts-with,
es.string.trim,
es.string.trim-start,
es.string.trim-end,
es.string.match-all,
es.string.replace-all,
es.string.at-alternative.
Adding support of well-known symbols
@@match,
@@replace,
@@search and
@@split and direct
.exec calls to related
String methods, modules
es.string.match,
es.string.replace,
es.string.search and
es.string.split.
Annex B methods. Modules
es.string.anchor,
es.string.big,
es.string.blink,
es.string.bold,
es.string.fixed,
es.string.fontcolor,
es.string.fontsize,
es.string.italics,
es.string.link,
es.string.small,
es.string.strike,
es.string.sub,
es.string.sup,
es.string.substr,
es.escape and
es.unescape.
RegExp features: modules
es.regexp.constructor,
es.regexp.dot-all,
es.regexp.flags,
es.regexp.sticky and
es.regexp.test.
class String {
static fromCodePoint(...codePoints: Array<number>): string;
static raw({ raw: Array<string> }, ...substitutions: Array<string>): string;
at(index: int): string;
includes(searchString: string, position?: number): boolean;
startsWith(searchString: string, position?: number): boolean;
endsWith(searchString: string, position?: number): boolean;
repeat(count: number): string;
padStart(length: number, fillStr?: string = ' '): string;
padEnd(length: number, fillStr?: string = ' '): string;
codePointAt(pos: number): number | void;
match(template: any): any; // ES2015+ fix for support @@match
matchAll(regexp: RegExp): Iterator;
replace(template: any, replacer: any): any; // ES2015+ fix for support @@replace
replaceAll(searchValue: string | RegExp, replaceString: string | (searchValue, index, this) => string): string;
search(template: any): any; // ES2015+ fix for support @@search
split(template: any, limit?: int): Array<string>;; // ES2015+ fix for support @@split, some fixes for old engines
trim(): string;
trimLeft(): string;
trimRight(): string;
trimStart(): string;
trimEnd(): string;
anchor(name: string): string;
big(): string;
blink(): string;
bold(): string;
fixed(): string;
fontcolor(color: string): string;
fontsize(size: any): string;
italics(): string;
link(url: string): string;
small(): string;
strike(): string;
sub(): string;
substr(start: int, length?: int): string;
sup(): string;
@@iterator(): Iterator<characters>;
}
class RegExp {
// support of sticky (`y`) flag, dotAll (`s`) flag, named capture groups, can alter flags
constructor(pattern: RegExp | string, flags?: string): RegExp;
exec(): Array<string | undefined> | null; // IE8 fixes
test(string: string): boolean; // delegation to `.exec`
toString(): string; // ES2015+ fix - generic
@@match(string: string): Array | null;
@@matchAll(string: string): Iterator;
@@replace(string: string, replaceValue: Function | string): string;
@@search(string: string): number;
@@split(string: string, limit: number): Array<string>;
readonly attribute dotAll: boolean; // IE9+
readonly attribute flags: string; // IE9+
readonly attribute sticky: boolean; // IE9+
}
function escape(string: string): string;
function unescape(string: string): string;
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string/from-code-point
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string/raw
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/string/match
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/string/replace
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/string/search
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/string/split
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual/string(/virtual)/at
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/code-point-at
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/ends-with
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/includes
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/starts-with
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/match-all
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/pad-start
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/pad-end
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/repeat
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/replace-all
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/trim
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/trim-start
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/trim-end
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/trim-left
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/trim-right
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/anchor
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/big
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/blink
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/bold
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/fixed
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/fontcolor
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/fontsize
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/italics
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/link
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/small
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/strike
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/sub
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/substr
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/sup
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/string(/virtual)/iterator
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/regexp
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/regexp/constructor
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/regexp/dot-all
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/regexp/flags
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/regexp/sticky
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/regexp/test
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/regexp/to-string
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/escape
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/unescape
for (let value of 'a𠮷b') {
console.log(value); // => 'a', '𠮷', 'b'
}
'foobarbaz'.includes('bar'); // => true
'foobarbaz'.includes('bar', 4); // => false
'foobarbaz'.startsWith('foo'); // => true
'foobarbaz'.startsWith('bar', 3); // => true
'foobarbaz'.endsWith('baz'); // => true
'foobarbaz'.endsWith('bar', 6); // => true
'string'.repeat(3); // => 'stringstringstring'
'hello'.padStart(10); // => ' hello'
'hello'.padStart(10, '1234'); // => '12341hello'
'hello'.padEnd(10); // => 'hello '
'hello'.padEnd(10, '1234'); // => 'hello12341'
'𠮷'.codePointAt(0); // => 134071
String.fromCodePoint(97, 134071, 98); // => 'a𠮷b'
let name = 'Bob';
String.raw`Hi\n${name}!`; // => 'Hi\\nBob!' (ES2015 template string syntax)
String.raw({ raw: 'test' }, 0, 1, 2); // => 't0e1s2t'
'foo'.bold(); // => '<b>foo</b>'
'bar'.anchor('a"b'); // => '<a name="a"b">bar</a>'
'baz'.link('http://example.com'); // => '<a href="http://example.com">baz</a>'
RegExp('.', 's').test('\n'); // => true
RegExp('.', 's').dotAll; // => true
RegExp('foo:(?<foo>\\w+),bar:(?<bar>\\w+)').exec('foo:abc,bar:def').groups.bar; // => 'def'
'foo:abc,bar:def'.replace(RegExp('foo:(?<foo>\\w+),bar:(?<bar>\\w+)'), '$<bar>,$<foo>'); // => 'def,abc'
RegExp(/./g, 'm'); // => /./m
/foo/.flags; // => ''
/foo/gim.flags; // => 'gim'
RegExp('foo', 'y').sticky; // => true
const text = 'First line\nSecond line';
const regex = RegExp('(\\S+) line\\n?', 'y');
regex.exec(text)[1]; // => 'First'
regex.exec(text)[1]; // => 'Second'
regex.exec(text); // => null
'foo'.match({ [Symbol.match]: () => 1 }); // => 1
'foo'.replace({ [Symbol.replace]: () => 2 }); // => 2
'foo'.search({ [Symbol.search]: () => 3 }); // => 3
'foo'.split({ [Symbol.split]: () => 4 }); // => 4
RegExp.prototype.toString.call({ source: 'foo', flags: 'bar' }); // => '/foo/bar'
' hello '.trimLeft(); // => 'hello '
' hello '.trimRight(); // => ' hello'
' hello '.trimStart(); // => 'hello '
' hello '.trimEnd(); // => ' hello'
for (let [_, d, D] of '1111a2b3cccc'.matchAll(/(\d)(\D)/g)) {
console.log(d, D); // => 1 a, 2 b, 3 c
}
'Test abc test test abc test.'.replaceAll('abc', 'foo'); // -> 'Test foo test test foo test.'
'abc'.at(1); // => 'b'
'abc'.at(-1); // => 'c'
Module
es.number.constructor.
Number constructor support binary and octal literals, example:
Number('0b1010101'); // => 85
Number('0o7654321'); // => 2054353
Modules
es.number.epsilon,
es.number.is-finite,
es.number.is-integer,
es.number.is-nan,
es.number.is-safe-integer,
es.number.max-safe-integer,
es.number.min-safe-integer,
es.number.parse-float,
es.number.parse-int,
es.number.to-exponential,
es.number.to-fixed,
es.number.to-precision,
es.parse-int,
es.parse-float.
class Number {
constructor(value: any): number;
toExponential(digits: number): string;
toFixed(digits: number): string;
toPrecision(precision: number): string;
static isFinite(number: any): boolean;
static isNaN(number: any): boolean;
static isInteger(number: any): boolean;
static isSafeInteger(number: any): boolean;
static parseFloat(string: string): number;
static parseInt(string: string, radix?: number = 10): number;
static EPSILON: number;
static MAX_SAFE_INTEGER: number;
static MIN_SAFE_INTEGER: number;
}
function parseFloat(string: string): number;
function parseInt(string: string, radix?: number = 10): number;
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/number
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/number/constructor
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/number/is-finite
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/number/is-nan
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/number/is-integer
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/number/is-safe-integer
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/number/parse-float
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/number/parse-int
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/number/epsilon
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/number/max-safe-integer
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/number/min-safe-integer
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/number(/virtual)/to-exponential
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/number(/virtual)/to-fixed
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/number(/virtual)/to-precision
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/parse-float
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/parse-int
Modules
es.math.acosh,
es.math.asinh,
es.math.atanh,
es.math.cbrt,
es.math.clz32,
es.math.cosh,
es.math.expm1,
es.math.fround,
es.math.hypot,
es.math.imul,
es.math.log10,
es.math.log1p,
es.math.log2,
es.math.sign,
es.math.sinh,
es.math.tanh,
es.math.trunc.
namespace Math {
acosh(number: number): number;
asinh(number: number): number;
atanh(number: number): number;
cbrt(number: number): number;
clz32(number: number): number;
cosh(number: number): number;
expm1(number: number): number;
fround(number: number): number;
hypot(...args: Array<number>): number;
imul(number1: number, number2: number): number;
log1p(number: number): number;
log10(number: number): number;
log2(number: number): number;
sign(number: number): 1 | -1 | 0 | -0 | NaN;
sinh(number: number): number;
tanh(number: number): number;
trunc(number: number): number;
}
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/math
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/math/acosh
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/math/asinh
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/math/atanh
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/math/cbrt
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/math/clz32
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/math/cosh
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/math/expm1
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/math/fround
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/math/hypot
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/math/imul
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/math/log1p
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/math/log10
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/math/log2
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/math/sign
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/math/sinh
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/math/tanh
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/math/trunc
Modules
es.date.to-string, ES5 features with fixes:
es.date.now,
es.date.to-iso-string,
es.date.to-json and
es.date.to-primitive.
Annex B methods. Modules
es.date.get-year,
es.date.set-year and
es.date.to-gmt-string.
class Date {
getYear(): int;
setYear(year: int): number;
toGMTString(): string;
toISOString(): string;
toJSON(): string;
toString(): string;
@@toPrimitive(hint: 'default' | 'number' | 'string'): string | number;
static now(): number;
}
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/date
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/date/to-string
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/date/now
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/date/get-year
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/date/set-year
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/date/to-gmt-string
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/date/to-iso-string
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/date/to-json
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/date/to-primitive
new Date(NaN).toString(); // => 'Invalid Date'
Modules
es.promise,
es.promise.all-settled,
es.promise.any and
es.promise.finally.
class Promise {
constructor(executor: (resolve: Function, reject: Function) => void): Promise;
then(onFulfilled: Function, onRejected: Function): Promise;
catch(onRejected: Function): Promise;
finally(onFinally: Function): Promise;
static resolve(x: any): Promise;
static reject(r: any): Promise;
static all(iterable: Iterable): Promise;
static allSettled(iterable: Iterable): Promise;
static any(promises: Iterable): Promise<any>;
static race(iterable: Iterable): Promise;
}
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/promise
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/promise/all-settled
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/promise/any
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/promise/finally
Basic example:
function sleepRandom(time) {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
setTimeout(resolve, time * 1e3, 0 | Math.random() * 1e3);
});
}
console.log('Run'); // => Run
sleepRandom(5).then(result => {
console.log(result); // => 869, after 5 sec.
return sleepRandom(10);
}).then(result => {
console.log(result); // => 202, after 10 sec.
}).then(() => {
console.log('immediately after'); // => immediately after
throw Error('Irror!');
}).then(() => {
console.log('will not be displayed');
}).catch(x => console.log(x)); // => => Error: Irror!
Promise.resolve and
Promise.reject example:
Promise.resolve(42).then(x => console.log(x)); // => 42
Promise.reject(42).catch(x => console.log(x)); // => 42
Promise.resolve($.getJSON('/data.json')); // => ES promise
Promise#finally example:
Promise.resolve(42).finally(() => console.log('You will see it anyway'));
Promise.reject(42).finally(() => console.log('You will see it anyway'));
Promise.all example:
Promise.all([
'foo',
sleepRandom(5),
sleepRandom(15),
sleepRandom(10) // after 15 sec:
]).then(x => console.log(x)); // => ['foo', 956, 85, 382]
Promise.race example:
function timeLimit(promise, time) {
return Promise.race([promise, new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
setTimeout(reject, time * 1e3, Error('Await > ' + time + ' sec'));
})]);
}
timeLimit(sleepRandom(5), 10).then(x => console.log(x)); // => 853, after 5 sec.
timeLimit(sleepRandom(15), 10).catch(x => console.log(x)); // Error: Await > 10 sec
Promise.allSettled example:
Promise.allSettled([
Promise.resolve(1),
Promise.reject(2),
Promise.resolve(3),
]).then(console.log); // => [{ value: 1, status: 'fulfilled' }, { reason: 2, status: 'rejected' }, { value: 3, status: 'fulfilled' }]
Promise.any example:
Promise.any([
Promise.resolve(1),
Promise.reject(2),
Promise.resolve(3),
]).then(console.log); // => 1
Promise.any([
Promise.reject(1),
Promise.reject(2),
Promise.reject(3),
]).catch(({ errors }) => console.log(errors)); // => [1, 2, 3]
Example with async functions:
let delay = time => new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, time))
async function sleepRandom(time) {
await delay(time * 1e3);
return 0 | Math.random() * 1e3;
}
async function sleepError(time, msg) {
await delay(time * 1e3);
throw Error(msg);
}
(async () => {
try {
console.log('Run'); // => Run
console.log(await sleepRandom(5)); // => 936, after 5 sec.
let [a, b, c] = await Promise.all([
sleepRandom(5),
sleepRandom(15),
sleepRandom(10)
]);
console.log(a, b, c); // => 210 445 71, after 15 sec.
await sleepError(5, 'Error!');
console.log('Will not be displayed');
} catch (e) {
console.log(e); // => Error: 'Error!', after 5 sec.
}
})();
In Node.js, like in native implementation, available events
unhandledRejection and
rejectionHandled:
process.on('unhandledRejection', (reason, promise) => console.log('unhandled', reason, promise));
process.on('rejectionHandled', (promise) => console.log('handled', promise));
let promise = Promise.reject(42);
// unhandled 42 [object Promise]
setTimeout(() => promise.catch(() => {}), 1e3);
// handled [object Promise]
In a browser on rejection, by default, you will see notify in the console, or you can add a custom handler and a handler on handling unhandled, example:
window.addEventListener('unhandledrejection', e => console.log('unhandled', e.reason, e.promise));
window.addEventListener('rejectionhandled', e => console.log('handled', e.reason, e.promise));
// or
window.onunhandledrejection = e => console.log('unhandled', e.reason, e.promise);
window.onrejectionhandled = e => console.log('handled', e.reason, e.promise);
let promise = Promise.reject(42);
// => unhandled 42 [object Promise]
setTimeout(() => promise.catch(() => {}), 1e3);
// => handled 42 [object Promise]
Modules
es.symbol,
es.symbol.async-iterator,
es.symbol.description,
es.symbol.has-instance,
es.symbol.is-concat-spreadable,
es.symbol.iterator,
es.symbol.match,
es.symbol.replace,
es.symbol.search,
es.symbol.species,
es.symbol.split,
es.symbol.to-primitive,
es.symbol.to-string-tag,
es.symbol.unscopables,
es.math.to-string-tag.
class Symbol {
constructor(description?): symbol;
readonly attribute description: string | void;
static asyncIterator: @@asyncIterator;
static hasInstance: @@hasInstance;
static isConcatSpreadable: @@isConcatSpreadable;
static iterator: @@iterator;
static match: @@match;
static replace: @@replace;
static search: @@search;
static species: @@species;
static split: @@split;
static toPrimitive: @@toPrimitive;
static toStringTag: @@toStringTag;
static unscopables: @@unscopables;
static for(key: string): symbol;
static keyFor(sym: symbol): string;
static useSimple(): void;
static useSetter(): void;
}
class Object {
static getOwnPropertySymbols(object: any): Array<symbol>;
}
Also wrapped some methods for correct work with
Symbol polyfill.
class Object {
static create(prototype: Object | null, properties?: { [property: PropertyKey]: PropertyDescriptor }): Object;
static defineProperties(object: Object, properties: { [property: PropertyKey]: PropertyDescriptor })): Object;
static defineProperty(object: Object, property: PropertyKey, attributes: PropertyDescriptor): Object;
static getOwnPropertyDescriptor(object: any, property: PropertyKey): PropertyDescriptor | void;
static getOwnPropertyNames(object: any): Array<string>;
propertyIsEnumerable(key: PropertyKey): boolean;
}
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/symbol
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/symbol/async-iterator
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/symbol/description
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/symbol/has-instance
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/symbol/is-concat-spreadable
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/symbol/iterator
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/symbol/match
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/symbol/replace
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/symbol/search
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/symbol/species
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/symbol/split
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/symbol/to-primitive
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/symbol/to-string-tag
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/symbol/unscopables
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/symbol/for
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/symbol/key-for
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/object/get-own-property-symbols
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/math/to-string-tag
let Person = (() => {
let NAME = Symbol('name');
return class {
constructor(name) {
this[NAME] = name;
}
getName() {
return this[NAME];
}
}
})();
let person = new Person('Vasya');
console.log(person.getName()); // => 'Vasya'
console.log(person['name']); // => undefined
console.log(person[Symbol('name')]); // => undefined, symbols are uniq
for (let key in person) console.log(key); // => nothing, symbols are not enumerable
Symbol.for &
Symbol.keyFor example:
let symbol = Symbol.for('key');
symbol === Symbol.for('key'); // true
Symbol.keyFor(symbol); // 'key'
Example with methods for getting own object keys:
let object = { a: 1 };
Object.defineProperty(object, 'b', { value: 2 });
object[Symbol('c')] = 3;
Object.keys(object); // => ['a']
Object.getOwnPropertyNames(object); // => ['a', 'b']
Object.getOwnPropertySymbols(object); // => [Symbol(c)]
Reflect.ownKeys(object); // => ['a', 'b', Symbol(c)]
Symbol('foo').description; // => 'foo'
Symbol().description; // => undefined
Symbol polyfill:⬆
Symbol returns object.
Symbol.for and
Symbol.keyFor can't be polyfilled cross-realm.
Symbol polyfill defines setter in
Object.prototype. For this reason, uncontrolled creation of symbols can cause memory leak and the
in operator is not working correctly with
Symbol polyfill:
Symbol() in {} // => true.
You can disable defining setters in
Object.prototype. Example:
Symbol.useSimple();
let symbol1 = Symbol('symbol1');
let object1 = {};
object1[symbol1] = true;
for (let key in object1) console.log(key); // => 'Symbol(symbol1)_t.qamkg9f3q', w/o native Symbol
Symbol.useSetter();
let symbol2 = Symbol('symbol2');
let object2 = {};
object2[symbol2] = true;
for (let key in object2) console.log(key); // nothing
core-js not adds setters to
Object.prototype for well-known symbols for correct work something like
Symbol.iterator in foo. It can cause problems with their enumerability.
localStorage).
core-js uses native collections in most case, just fixes methods / constructor, if it's required, and in old environment uses fast polyfill (O(1) lookup).
Module
es.map.
class Map {
constructor(iterable?: Iterable<[key, value]>): Map;
clear(): void;
delete(key: any): boolean;
forEach(callbackfn: (value: any, key: any, target: any) => void, thisArg: any): void;
get(key: any): any;
has(key: any): boolean;
set(key: any, val: any): this;
values(): Iterator<value>;
keys(): Iterator<key>;
entries(): Iterator<[key, value]>;
@@iterator(): Iterator<[key, value]>;
readonly attribute size: number;
}
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/map
let array = [1];
let map = new Map([['a', 1], [42, 2]]);
map.set(array, 3).set(true, 4);
console.log(map.size); // => 4
console.log(map.has(array)); // => true
console.log(map.has([1])); // => false
console.log(map.get(array)); // => 3
map.forEach((val, key) => {
console.log(val); // => 1, 2, 3, 4
console.log(key); // => 'a', 42, [1], true
});
map.delete(array);
console.log(map.size); // => 3
console.log(map.get(array)); // => undefined
console.log(Array.from(map)); // => [['a', 1], [42, 2], [true, 4]]
let map = new Map([['a', 1], ['b', 2], ['c', 3]]);
for (let [key, value] of map) {
console.log(key); // => 'a', 'b', 'c'
console.log(value); // => 1, 2, 3
}
for (let value of map.values()) console.log(value); // => 1, 2, 3
for (let key of map.keys()) console.log(key); // => 'a', 'b', 'c'
for (let [key, value] of map.entries()) {
console.log(key); // => 'a', 'b', 'c'
console.log(value); // => 1, 2, 3
}
Module
es.set.
class Set {
constructor(iterable?: Iterable<value>): Set;
add(key: any): this;
clear(): void;
delete(key: any): boolean;
forEach((value: any, key: any, target: any) => void, thisArg: any): void;
has(key: any): boolean;
values(): Iterator<value>;
keys(): Iterator<value>;
entries(): Iterator<[value, value]>;
@@iterator(): Iterator<value>;
readonly attribute size: number;
}
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/set
let set = new Set(['a', 'b', 'a', 'c']);
set.add('d').add('b').add('e');
console.log(set.size); // => 5
console.log(set.has('b')); // => true
set.forEach(it => {
console.log(it); // => 'a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e'
});
set.delete('b');
console.log(set.size); // => 4
console.log(set.has('b')); // => false
console.log(Array.from(set)); // => ['a', 'c', 'd', 'e']
let set = new Set([1, 2, 3, 2, 1]);
for (let value of set) console.log(value); // => 1, 2, 3
for (let value of set.values()) console.log(value); // => 1, 2, 3
for (let key of set.keys()) console.log(key); // => 1, 2, 3
for (let [key, value] of set.entries()) {
console.log(key); // => 1, 2, 3
console.log(value); // => 1, 2, 3
}
Module
es.weak-map.
class WeakMap {
constructor(iterable?: Iterable<[key, value]>): WeakMap;
delete(key: Object): boolean;
get(key: Object): any;
has(key: Object): boolean;
set(key: Object, val: any): this;
}
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/weak-map
let a = [1];
let b = [2];
let c = [3];
let weakmap = new WeakMap([[a, 1], [b, 2]]);
weakmap.set(c, 3).set(b, 4);
console.log(weakmap.has(a)); // => true
console.log(weakmap.has([1])); // => false
console.log(weakmap.get(a)); // => 1
weakmap.delete(a);
console.log(weakmap.get(a)); // => undefined
// Private properties store:
let Person = (() => {
let names = new WeakMap;
return class {
constructor(name) {
names.set(this, name);
}
getName() {
return names.get(this);
}
}
})();
let person = new Person('Vasya');
console.log(person.getName()); // => 'Vasya'
for (let key in person) console.log(key); // => only 'getName'
Module
es.weak-set.
class WeakSet {
constructor(iterable?: Iterable<value>): WeakSet;
add(key: Object): this;
delete(key: Object): boolean;
has(key: Object): boolean;
}
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/weak-set
let a = [1];
let b = [2];
let c = [3];
let weakset = new WeakSet([a, b, a]);
weakset.add(c).add(b).add(c);
console.log(weakset.has(b)); // => true
console.log(weakset.has([2])); // => false
weakset.delete(b);
console.log(weakset.has(b)); // => false
Implementations and fixes for
ArrayBuffer,
DataView, Typed Arrays constructors, static and prototype methods. Typed arrays work only in environments with support descriptors (IE9+),
ArrayBuffer and
DataView should work anywhere.
Modules
es.array-buffer.constructor,
es.array-buffer.is-view,
es.array-buffer.slice,
es.data-view,
es.typed-array.int8-array,
es.typed-array.uint8-array,
es.typed-array.uint8-clamped-array,
es.typed-array.int16-array,
es.typed-array.uint16-array,
es.typed-array.int32-array,
es.typed-array.uint32-array,
es.typed-array.float32-array,
es.typed-array.float64-array,
es.typed-array.copy-within,
es.typed-array.every,
es.typed-array.fill,
es.typed-array.filter,
es.typed-array.find,
es.typed-array.find-index,
es.typed-array.for-each,
es.typed-array.from,
es.typed-array.includes,
es.typed-array.index-of,
es.typed-array.iterator,
es.typed-array.last-index-of,
es.typed-array.map,
es.typed-array.of,
es.typed-array.reduce,
es.typed-array.reduce-right,
es.typed-array.reverse,
es.typed-array.set,
es.typed-array.slice,
es.typed-array.some,
es.typed-array.sort,
es.typed-array.subarray,
es.typed-array.to-locale-string,
es.typed-array.to-string,
es.typed-array.at.
class ArrayBuffer {
constructor(length: any): ArrayBuffer;
slice(start: any, end: any): ArrayBuffer;
readonly attribute byteLength: number;
static isView(arg: any): boolean;
}
class DataView {
constructor(buffer: ArrayBuffer, byteOffset?: number, byteLength?: number): DataView;
getInt8(offset: any): int8;
getUint8(offset: any): uint8
getInt16(offset: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): int16;
getUint16(offset: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): uint16;
getInt32(offset: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): int32;
getUint32(offset: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): uint32;
getFloat32(offset: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): float32;
getFloat64(offset: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): float64;
setInt8(offset: any, value: any): void;
setUint8(offset: any, value: any): void;
setInt16(offset: any, value: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): void;
setUint16(offset: any, value: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): void;
setInt32(offset: any, value: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): void;
setUint32(offset: any, value: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): void;
setFloat32(offset: any, value: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): void;
setFloat64(offset: any, value: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): void;
readonly attribute buffer: ArrayBuffer;
readonly attribute byteLength: number;
readonly attribute byteOffset: number;
}
class [
Int8Array,
Uint8Array,
Uint8ClampedArray,
Int16Array,
Uint16Array,
Int32Array,
Uint32Array,
Float32Array,
Float64Array,
] extends %TypedArray% {
constructor(length: number): %TypedArray%;
constructor(object: %TypedArray% | Iterable | ArrayLike): %TypedArray%;
constructor(buffer: ArrayBuffer, byteOffset?: number, length?: number): %TypedArray%
}
class %TypedArray% {
at(index: int): number;
copyWithin(target: number, start: number, end?: number): this;
every(callbackfn: (value: number, index: number, target: %TypedArray%) => boolean, thisArg?: any): boolean;
fill(value: number, start?: number, end?: number): this;
filter(callbackfn: (value: number, index: number, target: %TypedArray%) => boolean, thisArg?: any): %TypedArray%;
find(callbackfn: (value: number, index: number, target: %TypedArray%) => boolean), thisArg?: any): any;
findIndex(callbackfn: (value: number, index: number, target: %TypedArray%) => boolean, thisArg?: any): number;
forEach(callbackfn: (value: number, index: number, target: %TypedArray%) => void, thisArg?: any): void;
includes(searchElement: any, from?: number): boolean;
indexOf(searchElement: any, from?: number): number;
join(separator: string = ','): string;
lastIndexOf(searchElement: any, from?: number): number;
map(mapFn: (value: number, index: number, target: %TypedArray%) => number, thisArg?: any): %TypedArray%;
reduce(callbackfn: (memo: any, value: number, index: number, target: %TypedArray%) => any, initialValue?: any): any;
reduceRight(callbackfn: (memo: any, value: number, index: number, target: %TypedArray%) => any, initialValue?: any): any;
reverse(): this;
set(array: ArrayLike, offset?: number): void;
slice(start?: number, end?: number): %TypedArray%;
some(callbackfn: (value: number, index: number, target: %TypedArray%) => boolean, thisArg?: any): boolean;
sort(comparefn?: (a: number, b: number) => number): this; // with modern behavior like stable sort
subarray(begin?: number, end?: number): %TypedArray%;
toString(): string;
toLocaleString(): string;
values(): Iterator<value>;
keys(): Iterator<index>;
entries(): Iterator<[index, value]>;
@@iterator(): Iterator<value>;
readonly attribute buffer: ArrayBuffer;
readonly attribute byteLength: number;
readonly attribute byteOffset: number;
readonly attribute length: number;
BYTES_PER_ELEMENT: number;
static from(items: Iterable | ArrayLike, mapFn?: (value: any, index: number) => any, thisArg?: any): %TypedArray%;
static of(...args: Array<mixed>): %TypedArray%;
static BYTES_PER_ELEMENT: number;
}
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/array-buffer
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/array-buffer/constructor
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/array-buffer/is-view
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/array-buffer/slice
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/data-view
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/int8-array
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/uint8-array
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/uint8-clamped-array
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/int16-array
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/uint16-array
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/int32-array
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/uint32-array
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/float32-array
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/float64-array
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/at
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/copy-within
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/entries
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/every
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/fill
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/filter
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/find
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/find-index
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/for-each
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/from
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/includes
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/index-of
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/iterator
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/join
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/keys
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/last-index-of
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/map
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/of
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/reduce
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/reduce-right
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/reverse
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/set
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/slice
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/some
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/sort
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/subarray
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/to-locale-string
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/to-string
core-js/es|stable|actual|features/typed-array/values
new Int32Array(4); // => [0, 0, 0, 0]
new Uint8ClampedArray([1, 2, 3, 666]); // => [1, 2, 3, 255]
new Float32Array(new Set([1, 2, 3, 2, 1])); // => [1, 2, 3]
let buffer = new ArrayBuffer(8);
let view = new DataView(buffer);
view.setFloat64(0, 123.456, true);
new Uint8Array(buffer.slice(4)); // => [47, 221, 94, 64]
Int8Array.of(1, 1.5, 5.7, 745); // => [1, 1, 5, -23]
Uint8Array.from([1, 1.5, 5.7, 745]); // => [1, 1, 5, 233]
let typed = new Uint8Array([1, 2, 3]);
let a = typed.slice(1); // => [2, 3]
typed.buffer === a.buffer; // => false
let b = typed.subarray(1); // => [2, 3]
typed.buffer === b.buffer; // => true
typed.filter(it => it % 2); // => [1, 3]
typed.map(it => it * 1.5); // => [1, 3, 4]
for (let value of typed) console.log(value); // => 1, 2, 3
for (let value of typed.values()) console.log(value); // => 1, 2, 3
for (let key of typed.keys()) console.log(key); // => 0, 1, 2
for (let [key, value] of typed.entries()) {
console.log(key); // => 0, 1, 2
console.log(value); // => 1, 2, 3
}
new Int32Array([1, 2, 3]).at(1); // => 2
new Int32Array([1, 2, 3]).at(-1); // => 3
Modules
es.reflect.apply,
es.reflect.construct,
es.reflect.define-property,
es.reflect.delete-property,
es.reflect.get,
es.reflect.get-own-property-descriptor,
es.reflect.get-prototype-of,
es.reflect.has,
es.reflect.is-extensible,
es.reflect.own-keys,
es.reflect.prevent-extensions,
es.reflect.set,
es.reflect.set-prototype-of.
namespace Reflect {
apply(target: Function, thisArgument: any, argumentsList: Array<mixed>): any;
construct(target: Function, argumentsList: Array<mixed>, newTarget?: Function): Object;
defineProperty(target: Object, propertyKey: PropertyKey, attributes: PropertyDescriptor): boolean;
deleteProperty(target: Object, propertyKey: PropertyKey): boolean;
get(target: Object, propertyKey: PropertyKey, receiver?: any): any;
getOwnPropertyDescriptor(target: Object, propertyKey: PropertyKey): PropertyDescriptor | void;
getPrototypeOf(target: Object): Object | null;
has(target: Object, propertyKey: PropertyKey): boolean;
isExtensible(target: Object): boolean;
ownKeys(target: Object): Array<string | symbol>;
preventExtensions(target: Object): boolean;
set(target: Object, propertyKey: PropertyKey, V: any, receiver?: any): boolean;
setPrototypeOf(target: Object, proto: Object | null): boolean; // required __proto__ - IE11+
}
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/reflect
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/reflect/apply
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/reflect/construct
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/reflect/define-property
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/reflect/delete-property
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/reflect/get
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/reflect/get-own-property-descriptor
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/reflect/get-prototype-of
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/reflect/has
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/reflect/is-extensible
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/reflect/own-keys
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/reflect/prevent-extensions
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/reflect/set
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/reflect/set-prototype-of
let object = { a: 1 };
Object.defineProperty(object, 'b', { value: 2 });
object[Symbol('c')] = 3;
Reflect.ownKeys(object); // => ['a', 'b', Symbol(c)]
function C(a, b) {
this.c = a + b;
}
let instance = Reflect.construct(C, [20, 22]);
instance.c; // => 42
Since
JSON object is missed only in very old engines like IE7-,
core-js does not provide a full
JSON polyfill, however, fix already existing implementations by the current standard, for example, well-formed
JSON.stringify.
JSON also fixed in other modules - for example,
Symbol polyfill fixes
JSON.stringify for correct work with symbols.
Module
es.json.to-string-tag and
es.json.stringify.
namespace JSON {
stringify(target: any, replacer?: Function | Array, space?: string | number): string | void;
@@toStringTag: 'JSON';
}
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/json/stringify
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/json/to-string-tag
JSON.stringify({ '𠮷': ['\uDF06\uD834'] }); // => '{"𠮷":["\\udf06\\ud834"]}'
Module
es.global-this.
let globalThis: Object;
core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/global-this
globalThis.Array === Array; // => true
Finished (stage 4) proposals already marked in
core-js as stable ECMAScript, they are available in
core-js/stable and
core-js/es namespace, you can find then in related sections of this doc. However, even for finished proposals,
core-js provide a way to include only features for a specific proposal like
core-js/proposals/proposal-name.
globalThis⬆
let globalThis: Object;
core-js/proposals/global-this
class Array {
at(index: int): any;
}
class String {
at(index: int): string;
}
class %TypedArray% {
at(index: int): number;
}
core-js/proposals/relative-indexing-method
Array.prototype.includes⬆
class Array {
includes(searchElement: any, from?: number): boolean;
}
class %TypedArray% {
includes(searchElement: any, from?: number): boolean;
}
core-js/proposals/array-includes
Array.prototype.flat /
Array.prototype.flatMap⬆
class Array {
flat(depthArg?: number = 1): Array<mixed>;
flatMap(mapFn: (value: any, index: number, target: any) => any, thisArg: any): Array<mixed>;
}
core-js/proposals/array-flat-map
Object.values /
Object.entries⬆
class Object {
static entries(object: Object): Array<[string, mixed]>;
static values(object: any): Array<mixed>;
}
core-js/proposals/object-values-entries
Object.fromEntries⬆
class Object {
static fromEntries(iterable: Iterable<[key, value]>): Object;
}
core-js/proposals/object-from-entries
Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptors⬆
class Object {
static getOwnPropertyDescriptors(object: any): { [property: PropertyKey]: PropertyDescriptor };
}
core-js/proposals/object-getownpropertydescriptors
Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty⬆
class Object {
static hasOwn(object: object, key: PropertyKey): boolean;
}
core-js/proposals/accessible-object-hasownproperty
String padding⬆
class String {
padStart(length: number, fillStr?: string = ' '): string;
padEnd(length: number, fillStr?: string = ' '): string;
}
core-js/proposals/string-padding
String#matchAll⬆.
class String {
matchAll(regexp: RegExp): Iterator;
}
core-js/proposals/string-match-all
String#replaceAll⬆
class String {
replaceAll(searchValue: string | RegExp, replaceString: string | (searchValue, index, this) => string): string;
}
core-js/proposals/string-replace-all
String.prototype.trimStart /
String.prototype.trimEnd⬆
class String {
trimLeft(): string;
trimRight(): string;
trimStart(): string;
trimEnd(): string;
}
core-js/proposals/string-left-right-trim
RegExp
s (
dotAll) flag⬆
// patched for support `RegExp` dotAll (`s`) flag:
class RegExp {
constructor(pattern: RegExp | string, flags?: string): RegExp;
exec(): Array<string | undefined> | null;
readonly attribute dotAll: boolean;
readonly attribute flags: string;
}
core-js/proposals/regexp-dotall-flag
RegExp named capture groups⬆
// patched for support `RegExp` named capture groups:
class RegExp {
constructor(pattern: RegExp | string, flags?: string): RegExp;
exec(): Array<string | undefined> | null;
@@replace(string: string, replaceValue: Function | string): string;
}
core-js/proposals/regexp-named-groups
Promise.allSettled⬆
class Promise {
static allSettled(iterable: Iterable): Promise;
}
core-js/proposals/promise-all-settled
Promise.any⬆
class AggregateError {
constructor(errors: Iterable, message: string): AggregateError;
errors: Array<any>;
message: string;
}
class Promise {
static any(promises: Iterable): Promise<any>;
}
core-js/proposals/promise-any
Promise.prototype.finally⬆
class Promise {
finally(onFinally: Function): Promise;
}
core-js/proposals/promise-finally
Symbol.asyncIterator for asynchronous iteration⬆
class Symbol {
static asyncIterator: @@asyncIterator;
}
core-js/proposals/async-iteration
Symbol.prototype.description⬆
class Symbol {
readonly attribute description: string | void;
}
core-js/proposals/symbol-description
JSON.stringify⬆
namespace JSON {
stringify(target: any, replacer?: Function | Array, space?: string | number): string | void;
}
core-js/proposals/well-formed-stringify
core-js/stage/3 entry point contains only stage 3 proposals,
core-js/stage/2 - stage 2 and stage 3, etc.
core-js(-pure)/stage/3
Array grouping⬆
Modules
esnext.array.group-by,
esnext.array.group-by-to-map.
class Array {
groupBy(callbackfn: (value: any, index: number, target: any) => key, thisArg?: any): { [key]: Array<mixed> };
groupByToMap(callbackfn: (value: any, index: number, target: any) => key, thisArg?: any): Map<key, Array<mixed>>;
}
core-js/proposals/array-grouping
core-js(-pure)/actual|features/array(/virtual)/group-by
core-js(-pure)/actual|features/array(/virtual)/group-by-to-map
[1, 2, 3, 4, 5].groupBy(it => it % 2); // => { 1: [1, 3, 5], 0: [2, 4] }
const map = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5].groupByToMap(it => it % 2);
map.get(1); // => [1, 3, 5]
map.get(0); // => [2, 4]
Modules
esnext.array.find-last,
esnext.array.find-last-index,
esnext.typed-array.find-last and
esnext.typed-array.find-last-index.
class Array {
findLast(callbackfn: (value: any, index: number, target: any) => boolean, thisArg?: any): any;
findLastIndex(callbackfn: (value: any, index: number, target: any) => boolean, thisArg?: any): uint;
}
class %TypedArray% {
findLast(callbackfn: (value: any, index: number, target: %TypedArray%) => boolean, thisArg?: any): any;
findLastIndex(callbackfn: (value: any, index: number, target: %TypedArray%) => boolean, thisArg?: any): uint;
}
core-js/proposals/array-find-from-last
core-js(-pure)/actual|features(/virtual)/array/find-last
core-js(-pure)/actual|features(/virtual)/array/find-last-index
core-js/actual|features/typed-array/find-last
core-js/actual|features/typed-array/find-last-index
[1, 2, 3, 4].findLast(it => it % 2); // => 3
[1, 2, 3, 4].findLastIndex(it => it % 2); // => 2
core-js(-pure)/stage/2
Modules
esnext.async-iterator.constructor,
esnext.async-iterator.as-indexed-pairs,
esnext.async-iterator.drop,
esnext.async-iterator.every,
esnext.async-iterator.filter,
esnext.async-iterator.find,
esnext.async-iterator.flat-map,
esnext.async-iterator.for-each,
esnext.async-iterator.from,
esnext.async-iterator.map,
esnext.async-iterator.reduce,
esnext.async-iterator.some,
esnext.async-iterator.take,
esnext.async-iterator.to-array,
esnext.iterator.constructor,
esnext.iterator.as-indexed-pairs,
esnext.iterator.drop,
esnext.iterator.every,
esnext.iterator.filter,
esnext.iterator.find,
esnext.iterator.flat-map,
esnext.iterator.for-each,
esnext.iterator.from,
esnext.iterator.map,
esnext.iterator.reduce,
esnext.iterator.some,
esnext.iterator.take,
esnext.iterator.to-array and
esnext.iterator.to-async
class Iterator {
static from(iterable: Iterable<mixed>): Iterator<any>;
asIndexedPairs(): Iterator<[index, any]>;
drop(limit: uint): Iterator<any>;
every(callbackfn: value: any => boolean): boolean;
filter(callbackfn: value: any => boolean): Iterator<any>;
find(callbackfn: value: any => boolean)): any;
flatMap(callbackfn: value => any: Iterable): Iterator<any>;
forEach(callbackfn: value => void): void;
map(callbackfn: value => any): Iterator<any>;
reduce(callbackfn: (memo: any, value: any) => any, initialValue: any): any;
some(callbackfn: value: any => boolean): boolean;
take(limit: uint): Iterator<any>;
toArray(): Array<any>;
toAsync(): AsyncIterator<any>;
@@toStringTag: 'Iterator'
}
class AsyncIterator {
static from(iterable: Iterable<mixed>): AsyncIterator<any>;
asIndexedPairs(): AsyncIterator<[index, any]>;
drop(limit: uint): AsyncIterator<any>;
every(async callbackfn: value: any => boolean): Promise<boolean>;
filter(async callbackfn: value: any => boolean): AsyncIterator<any>;
find(async callbackfn: value: any => boolean)): Promise<any>;
flatMap(async callbackfn: value => any: Iterable): AsyncIterator<any>;
forEach(async callbackfn: value => void): Promise<void>;
map(async callbackfn: value => any): AsyncIterator<any>;
reduce(async callbackfn: (memo: any, value: any) => any, initialValue: any): Promise<any>;
some(async callbackfn: value: any => boolean): Promise<boolean>;
take(limit: uint): AsyncIterator<any>;
toArray(): Promise<Array>;
@@toStringTag: 'AsyncIterator'
}
core-js/proposals/iterator-helpers
core-js(-pure)/features/async-iterator
core-js(-pure)/features/async-iterator/as-indexed-pairs
core-js(-pure)/features/async-iterator/drop
core-js(-pure)/features/async-iterator/every
core-js(-pure)/features/async-iterator/filter
core-js(-pure)/features/async-iterator/find
core-js(-pure)/features/async-iterator/flat-map
core-js(-pure)/features/async-iterator/for-each
core-js(-pure)/features/async-iterator/from
core-js(-pure)/features/async-iterator/map
core-js(-pure)/features/async-iterator/reduce
core-js(-pure)/features/async-iterator/some
core-js(-pure)/features/async-iterator/take
core-js(-pure)/features/async-iterator/to-array
core-js(-pure)/features/iterator
core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/as-indexed-pairs
core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/drop
core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/every
core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/filter
core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/find
core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/flat-map
core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/for-each
core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/from
core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/map
core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/reduce
core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/some
core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/take
core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/to-array
core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/to-async
[1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7].values()
.drop(1)
.take(5)
.filter(it => it % 2)
.map(it => it ** 2)
.toArray(); // => [9, 25]
Iterator.from({
next: () => ({ done: Math.random() > .9, value: Math.random() * 10 | 0 })
}).toArray(); // => [7, 6, 3, 0, 2, 8]
await AsyncIterator.from([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7])
.drop(1)
.take(5)
.filter(it => it % 2)
.map(it => it ** 2)
.toArray(); // => [9, 25]
await [1, 2, 3].values().toAsync().map(async it => it ** 2).toArray(); // => [1, 4, 9]
pure version, new
%IteratorPrototype% methods are not added to the real
%IteratorPrototype%, they available only on wrappers - instead of
[].values().map(fn) use
Iterator.from([]).map(fn).
%AsyncIteratorPrototype% only with usage async generators syntax. So, for compatibility the library with old browsers, we should use
Function constructor. However, that breaks compatibility with CSP. So, if you wanna use the real
%AsyncIteratorPrototype%, you should set
USE_FUNCTION_CONSTRUCTOR option in the
core-js/configurator to
true:
const configurator = require('core-js/configurator');
configurator({ USE_FUNCTION_CONSTRUCTOR: true });
require('core-js/features/async-iterator');
(async function * () { /* empty */ })() instanceof AsyncIterator; // => true
Set methods⬆
Modules
esnext.set.difference,
esnext.set.intersection,
esnext.set.is-disjoint-from,
esnext.set.is-subset-of,
esnext.set.is-superset-of,
esnext.set.symmetric-difference,
esnext.set.union
class Set {
difference(iterable: Iterable<mixed>): Set;
intersection(iterable: Iterable<mixed>): Set;
isDisjointFrom(iterable: Iterable<mixed>): boolean;
isSubsetOf(iterable: Iterable<mixed>): boolean;
isSupersetOf(iterable: Iterable<mixed>): boolean;
symmetricDifference(iterable: Iterable<mixed>): Set;
union(iterable: Iterable<mixed>): Set;
}
core-js/proposals/set-methods
core-js(-pure)/features/set/difference
core-js(-pure)/features/set/intersection
core-js(-pure)/features/set/is-disjoint-from
core-js(-pure)/features/set/is-subset-of
core-js(-pure)/features/set/is-superset-of
core-js(-pure)/features/set/symmetric-difference
core-js(-pure)/features/set/union
new Set([1, 2, 3]).union([3, 4, 5]); // => Set {1, 2, 3, 4, 5}
new Set([1, 2, 3]).intersection([3, 4, 5]); // => Set {3}
new Set([1, 2, 3]).difference([3, 4, 5]); // => Set {1, 2}
new Set([1, 2, 3]).symmetricDifference([3, 4, 5]); // => Set {1, 2, 4, 5}
new Set([1, 2, 3]).isDisjointFrom([4, 5, 6]); // => true
new Set([1, 2, 3]).isSubsetOf([5, 4, 3, 2, 1]); // => true
new Set([5, 4, 3, 2, 1]).isSupersetOf([1, 2, 3]); // => true
Map.prototype.emplace⬆
Modules
esnext.map.emplace and
esnext.weak-map.emplace
class Map {
emplace(key: any, { update: (value: any, key: any, handler: object) => updated: any, insert: (key: any, handler: object) => value: any): updated | value;
}
class WeakMap {
emplace(key: any, { update: (value: any, key: any, handler: object) => updated: any, insert: (key: any, handler: object) => value: any): updated | value;
}
core-js/proposals/map-upsert
core-js(-pure)/features/map/emplace
core-js(-pure)/features/weak-map/emplace
const map = new Map([['a', 2]]);
map.emplace('a', { update: it => it ** 2, insert: () => 3}); // => 4
map.emplace('b', { update: it => it ** 2, insert: () => 3}); // => 3
console.log(map); // => Map { 'a': 4, 'b': 3 }
Array by copy⬆
Modules
esnext.array.to-reversed,
esnext.array.to-sorted,
esnext.array.to-spliced,
esnext.array.with,
esnext.typed-array.to-reversed,
esnext.typed-array.to-sorted,
esnext.typed-array.to-spliced,
esnext.typed-array.with.
class Array {
toReversed(): Array<mixed>;
toSpliced(start?: number, deleteCount?: number, ...items: Array<mixed>): Array<mixed>;
toSorted(comparefn?: (a: any, b: any) => number): Array<mixed>;
with(index: includes, value: any): Array<mixed>;
}
class %TypedArray% {
toReversed(): %TypedArray%;
toSpliced(start?: number, deleteCount?: number, ...items: %TypedArray%): %TypedArray%;
toSorted(comparefn?: (a: any, b: any) => number): %TypedArray%;
with(index: includes, value: any): %TypedArray%;
}
core-js/proposals/change-array-by-copy
core-js(-pure)/features/array(/virtual)/to-reversed
core-js(-pure)/features/array(/virtual)/to-sorted
core-js(-pure)/features/array(/virtual)/to-spliced
core-js(-pure)/features/array(/virtual)/with
core-js/features/typed-array/to-reversed
core-js/features/typed-array/to-sorted
core-js/features/typed-array/to-spliced
core-js/features/typed-array/with
const sequence = [1, 2, 3];
sequence.toReversed(); // => [3, 2, 1]
sequence; // => [1, 2, 3]
const array = [1, 2, 3, 4];
array.toSpliced(1, 2, 5, 6, 7); // => [1, 5, 6, 7, 4]
array; // => [1, 2, 3, 4]
const outOfOrder = [3, 1, 2];
outOfOrder.toSorted(); // => [1, 2, 3]
outOfOrder; // => [3, 1, 2]
const correctionNeeded = [1, 1, 3];
correctionNeeded.with(1, 2); // => [1, 2, 3]
correctionNeeded; // => [1, 1, 3]
Array.fromAsync⬆
Modules
esnext.array.from-async.
class Array {
static fromAsync(asyncItems: AsyncIterable | Iterable | ArrayLike, mapfn?: (value: any, index: number) => any, thisArg?: any): Array;
}
core-js/proposals/array-from-async
core-js(-pure)/features/array/from-async
await Array.fromAsync((async function * (){ yield * [1, 2, 3] })(), i => i * i); // => [1, 4, 9]
Array.isTemplateObject⬆
Module
esnext.array.is-template-object
class Array {
static isTemplateObject(value: any): boolean
}
core-js/proposals/array-is-template-object
core-js(-pure)/features/array/is-template-object
Example:
console.log(Array.isTemplateObject((it => it)`qwe${ 123 }asd`)); // => true
Symbol.{ asyncDispose, dispose } for
using statement⬆
Modules
esnext.symbol.dispose and
esnext.symbol.async-dispose.
class Symbol {
static asyncDispose: @@asyncDispose;
static dispose: @@dispose;
}
core-js/proposals/using-statement
core-js(-pure)/features/symbol/async-dispose
core-js(-pure)/features/symbol/dispose
Symbol.metadata for decorators proposal⬆
Module
esnext.symbol.metadata.
class Symbol {
static metadata: @@metadata;
}
core-js/proposals/decorators
core-js(-pure)/features/symbol/metadata
core-js(-pure)/stage/1
Observable⬆
Modules
esnext.observable and
esnext.symbol.observable
class Observable {
constructor(subscriber: Function): Observable;
subscribe(observer: Function | { next?: Function, error?: Function, complete?: Function }): Subscription;
@@observable(): this;
static of(...items: Aray<mixed>): Observable;
static from(x: Observable | Iterable): Observable;
static readonly attribute @@species: this;
}
class Symbol {
static observable: @@observable;
}
core-js/proposals/observable
core-js(-pure)/features/observable
core-js(-pure)/features/symbol/observable
new Observable(observer => {
observer.next('hello');
observer.next('world');
observer.complete();
}).subscribe({
next(it) { console.log(it); },
complete() { console.log('!'); }
});
Modules
esnext.set.add-all,
esnext.set.delete-all,
esnext.set.every,
esnext.set.filter,
esnext.set.find,
esnext.set.join,
esnext.set.map,
esnext.set.reduce,
esnext.set.some,
esnext.map.delete-all,
esnext.map.every,
esnext.map.filter,
esnext.map.find,
esnext.map.find-key,
esnext.map.group-by,
esnext.map.includes,
esnext.map.key-by,
esnext.map.key-of,
esnext.map.map-keys,
esnext.map.map-values,
esnext.map.merge,
esnext.map.reduce,
esnext.map.some,
esnext.map.update,
esnext.weak-set.add-all,
esnext.weak-set.delete-all,
esnext.weak-map.delete-all
.of and
.from methods on collection constructors⬆
Modules
esnext.set.of,
esnext.set.from,
esnext.map.of,
esnext.map.from,
esnext.weak-set.of,
esnext.weak-set.from,
esnext.weak-map.of,
esnext.weak-map.from
class Set {
static of(...args: Array<mixed>): Set;
static from(iterable: Iterable<mixed>, mapFn?: (value: any, index: number) => any, thisArg?: any): Set;
addAll(...args: Array<mixed>): this;
deleteAll(...args: Array<mixed>): boolean;
every(callbackfn: (value: any, key: any, target: any) => boolean, thisArg?: any): boolean;
filter(callbackfn: (value: any, key: any, target: any) => boolean, thisArg?: any): Set;
find(callbackfn: (value: any, key: any, target: any) => boolean), thisArg?: any): any;
join(separator: string = ','): string;
map(callbackfn: (value: any, key: any, target: any) => any, thisArg?: any): Set;
reduce(callbackfn: (memo: any, value: any, key: any, target: any) => any, initialValue?: any): any;
some(callbackfn: (value: any, key: any, target: any) => boolean, thisArg?: any): boolean;
}
class Map {
static groupBy(iterable: Iterable<mixed>, callbackfn?: (value: any) => any): Map;
static of(...args: Array<[key, value]>): Map;
static from(iterable: Iterable<mixed>, mapFn?: (value: any, index: number) => [key: any, value: any], thisArg?: any): Map;
static keyBy(iterable: Iterable<mixed>, callbackfn?: (value: any) => any): Map;
deleteAll(...args: Array<mixed>): boolean;
every(callbackfn: (value: any, key: any, target: any) => boolean, thisArg?: any): boolean;
filter(callbackfn: (value: any, key: any, target: any) => boolean, thisArg?: any): Map;
find(callbackfn: (value: any, key: any, target: any) => boolean), thisArg?: any): any;
findKey(callbackfn: (value: any, key: any, target: any) => boolean), thisArg?: any): any;
includes(searchElement: any): boolean;
keyOf(searchElement: any): any;
mapKeys(mapFn: (value: any, index: number, target: any) => any, thisArg?: any): Map;
mapValues(mapFn: (value: any, index: number, target: any) => any, thisArg?: any): Map;
merge(...iterables: Array<Iterable>): this;
reduce(callbackfn: (memo: any, value: any, key: any, target: any) => any, initialValue?: any): any;
some(callbackfn: (value: any, key: any, target: any) => boolean, thisArg?: any): boolean;
update(key: any, callbackfn: (value: any, key: any, target: any) => any, thunk?: (key: any, target: any) => any): this;
}
class WeakSet {
static of(...args: Array<mixed>): WeakSet;
static from(iterable: Iterable<mixed>, mapFn?: (value: any, index: number) => Object, thisArg?: any): WeakSet;
addAll(...args: Array<mixed>): this;
deleteAll(...args: Array<mixed>): boolean;
}
class WeakMap {
static of(...args: Array<[key, value]>): WeakMap;
static from(iterable: Iterable<mixed>, mapFn?: (value: any, index: number) => [key: Object, value: any], thisArg?: any): WeakMap;
deleteAll(...args: Array<mixed>): boolean;
}
core-js/proposals/collection-methods
core-js/proposals/collection-of-from
core-js(-pure)/features/set/add-all
core-js(-pure)/features/set/delete-all
core-js(-pure)/features/set/every
core-js(-pure)/features/set/filter
core-js(-pure)/features/set/find
core-js(-pure)/features/set/from
core-js(-pure)/features/set/join
core-js(-pure)/features/set/map
core-js(-pure)/features/set/of
core-js(-pure)/features/set/reduce
core-js(-pure)/features/set/some
core-js(-pure)/features/map/delete-all
core-js(-pure)/features/map/every
core-js(-pure)/features/map/filter
core-js(-pure)/features/map/find
core-js(-pure)/features/map/find-key
core-js(-pure)/features/map/from
core-js(-pure)/features/map/group-by
core-js(-pure)/features/map/includes
core-js(-pure)/features/map/key-by
core-js(-pure)/features/map/key-of
core-js(-pure)/features/map/map-keys
core-js(-pure)/features/map/map-values
core-js(-pure)/features/map/merge
core-js(-pure)/features/map/of
core-js(-pure)/features/map/reduce
core-js(-pure)/features/map/some
core-js(-pure)/features/map/update
core-js(-pure)/features/weak-set/add-all
core-js(-pure)/features/weak-set/delete-all
core-js(-pure)/features/weak-set/of
core-js(-pure)/features/weak-set/from
core-js(-pure)/features/weak-map/delete-all
core-js(-pure)/features/weak-map/of
core-js(-pure)/features/weak-map/from
.of /
.from examples:
Set.of(1, 2, 3, 2, 1); // => Set {1, 2, 3}
Map.from([[1, 2], [3, 4]], ([key, value]) => [key ** 2, value ** 2]); // => Map { 1: 4, 9: 16 }
compositeKey and
compositeSymbol⬆
Modules
esnext.composite-key and
esnext.composite-symbol
function compositeKey(...args: Array<mixed>): object;
function compositeSymbol(...args: Array<mixed>): symbol;
core-js/proposals/keys-composition
core-js(-pure)/features/composite-key
core-js(-pure)/features/composite-symbol
// returns a symbol
const symbol = compositeSymbol({});
console.log(typeof symbol); // => 'symbol'
// works the same, but returns a plain frozen object without a prototype
const key = compositeKey({});
console.log(typeof key); // => 'object'
console.log({}.toString.call(key)); // => '[object Object]'
console.log(Object.getPrototypeOf(key)); // => null
console.log(Object.isFrozen(key)); // => true
const a = ['a'];
const b = ['b'];
const c = ['c'];
console.log(compositeSymbol(a) === compositeSymbol(a)); // => true
console.log(compositeSymbol(a) !== compositeSymbol(['a'])); // => true
console.log(compositeSymbol(a, 1) === compositeSymbol(a, 1)); // => true
console.log(compositeSymbol(a, b) !== compositeSymbol(b, a)); // => true
console.log(compositeSymbol(a, b, c) === compositeSymbol(a, b, c)); // => true
console.log(compositeSymbol(1, a) === compositeSymbol(1, a)); // => true
console.log(compositeSymbol(1, a, 2, b) === compositeSymbol(1, a, 2, b)); // => true
console.log(compositeSymbol(a, a) === compositeSymbol(a, a)); // => true
Modules
esnext.array.filter-reject and
esnext.typed-array.filter-reject.
class Array {
filterReject(callbackfn: (value: any, index: number, target: any) => boolean, thisArg?: any): Array<mixed>;
}
class %TypedArray% {
filterReject(callbackfn: (value: number, index: number, target: %TypedArray%) => boolean, thisArg?: any): %TypedArray%;
}
core-js/proposals/array-filtering
core-js(-pure)/features/array(/virtual)/filter-reject
core-js/features/typed-array/filter-reject
[1, 2, 3, 4, 5].filterReject(it => it % 2); // => [2, 4]
Modules
esnext.array.unique-by and
esnext.typed-array.unique-by
class Array {
uniqueBy(resolver?: (item: any) => any): Array<mixed>;
}
class %TypedArray% {
uniqueBy(resolver?: (item: any) => any): %TypedArray%;;
}
core-js/proposals/array-unique
core-js(-pure)/features/array(/virtual)/unique-by
core-js/features/typed-array/unique-by
[1, 2, 3, 2, 1].uniqueBy(); // [1, 2, 3]
[
{ id: 1, uid: 10000 },
{ id: 2, uid: 10000 },
{ id: 3, uid: 10001 }
].uniqueBy(it => it.id); // => [{ id: 1, uid: 10000 }, { id: 3, uid: 10001 }]
Array⬆
Modules
esnext.array.last-item and
esnext.array.last-index
class Array {
attribute lastItem: any;
readonly attribute lastIndex: uint;
}
core-js/proposals/array-last
core-js/features/array/last-item
core-js/features/array/last-index
[1, 2, 3].lastItem; // => 3
[1, 2, 3].lastIndex; // => 2
const array = [1, 2, 3];
array.lastItem = 4;
array; // => [1, 2, 4]
Number.range⬆
Module
esnext.number.range and
esnext.bigint.range
class Number {
range(start: number, end: number, options: { step: number = 1, inclusive: boolean = false } | step: number = 1): RangeIterator;
}
class BigInt {
range(start: bigint, end: bigint | Infinity | -Infinity, options: { step: bigint = 1n, inclusive: boolean = false } | step: bigint = 1n): RangeIterator;
}
core-js/proposals/number-range
core-js(-pure)/features/bigint/range
core-js(-pure)/features/number/range
for (const i of Number.range(1, 10)) {
console.log(i); // => 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9
}
for (const i of Number.range(1, 10, { step: 3, inclusive: true })) {
console.log(i); // => 1, 4, 7, 10
}
Number.fromString⬆
Module
esnext.number.from-string
class Number {
fromString(string: string, radix: number): number;
}
core-js/proposals/number-from-string
core-js(-pure)/features/number/from-string
Math extensions⬆
Modules
esnext.math.clamp,
esnext.math.deg-per-rad,
esnext.math.degrees,
esnext.math.fscale,
esnext.math.rad-per-deg,
esnext.math.radians and
esnext.math.scale
namespace Math {
DEG_PER_RAD: number;
RAD_PER_DEG: number;
clamp(x: number, lower: number, upper: number): number;
degrees(radians: number): number;
fscale(x: number, inLow: number, inHigh: number, outLow: number, outHigh: number): number;
radians(degrees: number): number;
scale(x: number, inLow: number, inHigh: number, outLow: number, outHigh: number): number;
}
core-js/proposals/math-extensions
core-js(-pure)/features/math/clamp
core-js(-pure)/features/math/deg-per-rad
core-js(-pure)/features/math/degrees
core-js(-pure)/features/math/fscale
core-js(-pure)/features/math/rad-per-deg
core-js(-pure)/features/math/radians
core-js(-pure)/features/math/scale
Math.signbit⬆
Module
esnext.math.signbit
namespace Math {
signbit(x: number): boolean;
}
core-js/proposals/math-signbit
core-js(-pure)/features/math/signbit
Math.signbit(NaN); // => false
Math.signbit(1); // => false
Math.signbit(-1); // => true
Math.signbit(0); // => false
Math.signbit(-0); // => true
String.cooked⬆
Module
esnext.string.cooked
class String {
static cooked(template: Array<string>, ...substitutions: Array<string>): string;
}
core-js/proposals/string-cooked
core-js(-pure)/features/string/cooked
function safePath(strings, ...subs) {
return String.cooked(strings, ...subs.map(sub => encodeURIComponent(sub)));
}
let id = 'spottie?';
safePath`/cats/${ id }`; // => /cats/spottie%3F
String.prototype.codePoints⬆
Module
esnext.string.code-points
class String {
codePoints(): Iterator<{ codePoint, position }>;
}
core-js/proposals/string-code-points
core-js(-pure)/features/string/code-points
for (let { codePoint, position } of 'qwe'.codePoints()) {
console.log(codePoint); // => 113, 119, 101
console.log(position); // => 0, 1, 2
}
Symbol.matcher for pattern matching⬆
Module
esnext.symbol.matcher.
class Symbol {
static matcher: @@matcher;
}
core-js/proposals/pattern-matching
core-js(-pure)/features/symbol/matcher
API of this proposal has been changed. This proposal will be removed from the next major
core-js version and will be added back after adding and stabilization of the spec text.
Module
esnext.math.seeded-prng
class Math {
seededPRNG({ seed: number }): Iterator<number>;
}
core-js/proposals/seeded-random
core-js(-pure)/features/math/seeded-prng
for (let x of Math.seededPRNG({ seed: 42 })) {
console.log(x); // => 0.16461519912315087, 0.2203933906000046, 0.8249682894209105
if (x > .8) break;
}
This proposal has been withdrawn and will be removed from the next major
core-js version.
Modules
esnext.object.iterate-keys,
esnext.object.iterate-values,
esnext.object.iterate-entries.
class Object {
iterateKeys(object: any): Iterator<string>;
iterateValues(object: any): Iterator<any>;
iterateEntries(object: any): Iterator<[string, any]>;
}
core-js/proposals/object-iteration
core-js(-pure)/features/object/iterate-keys
core-js(-pure)/features/object/iterate-values
core-js(-pure)/features/object/iterate-entries
const obj = { foo: 'bar', baz: 'blah' };
for (const [key, value] of Object.iterateEntries(obj)) {
console.log(`${key} -> ${value}`);
}
for (const key of Object.iterateKeys(obj)) {
console.log(key);
}
for (const value of Object.iterateValues(obj)) {
console.log(value);
}
Promise.try⬆
This proposal is dead and will be removed from the next major
core-js version.
Module
esnext.promise.try
class Promise {
static try(callbackfn: Function): promise;
}
core-js/proposals/promise-try
core-js(-pure)/features/promise/try
Promise.try(() => 42).then(it => console.log(`Promise, resolved as ${it}`));
Promise.try(() => { throw 42; }).catch(it => console.log(`Promise, rejected as ${it}`));
core-js(-pure)/stage/0
Function.prototype.unThis⬆
Module
esnext.function.un-this
class Function {
unThis(): Function;
}
core-js/proposals/function-un-this
core-js(-pure)/features/function/un-this
core-js(-pure)/features/function/virtual/un-this
const slice = Array.prototype.slice.unThis();
slice([1, 2, 3], 1); // => [2, 3]
Function.{ isCallable, isConstructor }⬆
Modules
esnext.function.is-callable,
esnext.function.is-constructor
class Function {
static isCallable(value: any): boolean;
static isConstructor(value: any): boolean;
}
core-js/proposals/function-is-callable-is-constructor
core-js(-pure)/features/function/is-callable
core-js(-pure)/features/function/is-constructor
Function.isCallable(null); // => false
Function.isCallable({}); // => false
Function.isCallable(function () {}); // => true
Function.isCallable(() => {}); // => true
Function.isCallable(class {}); // => false
Function.isConstructor(null); // => false
Function.isConstructor({}); // => false
Function.isConstructor(function () {}); // => true
Function.isConstructor(() => {}); // => false
Function.isConstructor(class {}); // => true
URL⬆
See more info in web standards namespace
String#at⬆
This proposal has been withdrawn and will be removed from the next major
core-js version.
Module
esnext.string.at
class String {
at(index: number): string;
}
core-js/proposals/string-at
core-js(-pure)/features/string/at
core-js(-pure)/features/string/virtual/at
'a𠮷b'.at(1); // => '𠮷'
'a𠮷b'.at(1).length; // => 2
This proposal has been withdrawn and will be removed from the next major
core-js version.
Modules
esnext.math.iaddh,
esnext.math.isubh,
esnext.math.imulh and
esnext.math.umulh
namespace Math {
iaddh(lo0: number, hi0: number, lo1: number, hi1: number): number;
isubh(lo0: number, hi0: number, lo1: number, hi1: number): number;
imulh(a: number, b: number): number;
umulh(a: number, b: number): number;
}
core-js/proposals/efficient-64-bit-arithmetic
core-js(-pure)/features/math/iaddh
core-js(-pure)/features/math/isubh
core-js(-pure)/features/math/imulh
core-js(-pure)/features/math/umulh
core-js(-pure)/stage/pre
Reflect metadata⬆
Modules
esnext.reflect.define-metadata,
esnext.reflect.delete-metadata,
esnext.reflect.get-metadata,
esnext.reflect.get-metadata-keys,
esnext.reflect.get-own-metadata,
esnext.reflect.get-own-metadata-keys,
esnext.reflect.has-metadata,
esnext.reflect.has-own-metadata and
esnext.reflect.metadata.
namespace Reflect {
defineMetadata(metadataKey: any, metadataValue: any, target: Object, propertyKey?: PropertyKey): void;
getMetadata(metadataKey: any, target: Object, propertyKey?: PropertyKey): any;
getOwnMetadata(metadataKey: any, target: Object, propertyKey?: PropertyKey): any;
hasMetadata(metadataKey: any, target: Object, propertyKey?: PropertyKey): boolean;
hasOwnMetadata(metadataKey: any, target: Object, propertyKey?: PropertyKey): boolean;
deleteMetadata(metadataKey: any, target: Object, propertyKey?: PropertyKey): boolean;
getMetadataKeys(target: Object, propertyKey?: PropertyKey): Array<mixed>;
getOwnMetadataKeys(target: Object, propertyKey?: PropertyKey): Array<mixed>;
metadata(metadataKey: any, metadataValue: any): decorator(target: Object, targetKey?: PropertyKey) => void;
}
core-js/proposals/reflect-metadata
core-js(-pure)/features/reflect/define-metadata
core-js(-pure)/features/reflect/delete-metadata
core-js(-pure)/features/reflect/get-metadata
core-js(-pure)/features/reflect/get-metadata-keys
core-js(-pure)/features/reflect/get-own-metadata
core-js(-pure)/features/reflect/get-own-metadata-keys
core-js(-pure)/features/reflect/has-metadata
core-js(-pure)/features/reflect/has-own-metadata
core-js(-pure)/features/reflect/metadata
let object = {};
Reflect.defineMetadata('foo', 'bar', object);
Reflect.ownKeys(object); // => []
Reflect.getOwnMetadataKeys(object); // => ['foo']
Reflect.getOwnMetadata('foo', object); // => 'bar'
structuredClone⬆
Spec, module
web.structured-clone
function structuredClone(value: Serializable, { transfer?: Sequence<Transferable> }): any;
core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/structured-clone
const structured = [{ a: 42 }];
const sclone = structuredClone(structured);
console.log(sclone); // => [{ a: 42 }]
console.log(structured !== sclone); // => true
console.log(structured[0] !== sclone[0]); // => true
const circular = {};
circular.circular = circular;
const cclone = structuredClone(circular);
console.log(cclone.circular === cclone); // => true
structuredClone(42); // => 42
structuredClone({ x: 42 }); // => { x: 42 }
structuredClone([1, 2, 3]); // => [1, 2, 3]
structuredClone(new Set([1, 2, 3])); // => Set{ 1, 2, 3 }
structuredClone(new Map([['a', 1], ['b', 2]])); // => Map{ a: 1, b: 2 }
structuredClone(new Int8Array([1, 2, 3])); // => new Int8Array([1, 2, 3])
structuredClone(new AggregateError([1, 2, 3], 'message')); // => new AggregateError([1, 2, 3], 'message'))
structuredClone(new TypeError('message', { cause: 42 })); // => new TypeError('message', { cause: 42 })
structuredClone(new DOMException('message', 'DataCloneError')); // => new DOMException('message', 'DataCloneError')
structuredClone(document.getElementById('myfileinput')); // => new FileList
structuredClone(new DOMPoint(1, 2, 3, 4)); // => new DOMPoint(1, 2, 3, 4)
structuredClone(new Blob(['test'])); // => new Blob(['test'])
structuredClone(new ImageData(8, 8)); // => new ImageData(8, 8)
// etc.
structuredClone(new WeakMap()); // => DataCloneError on non-serializable types
structuredClone polyfill:⬆
ArrayBuffer instances and many platform types cannot be transferred in most engines since we have no way to polyfill this behavior, however
.transfer option works for some platform types. I recommend avoiding this option.
ImageBitmap in Safari 14.0- or Firefox 83-, so it's recommended to look to the polyfill source if you wanna clone something specific.
Specification, MDN. Modules
web.atob,
web.btoa.
function atob(data: string): string;
function btoa(data: string): string;
core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/atob
core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/btoa
btoa('hi, core-js'); // => 'aGksIGNvcmUtanM='
atob('aGksIGNvcmUtanM='); // => 'hi, core-js'
setTimeout and
setInterval⬆
Module
web.timers. Additional arguments fix for IE9-.
function setTimeout(callback: any, time: any, ...args: Array<mixed>): number;
function setInterval(callback: any, time: any, ...args: Array<mixed>): number;
core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/set-timeout
core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/set-interval
// Before:
setTimeout(log.bind(null, 42), 1000);
// After:
setTimeout(log, 1000, 42);
setImmediate⬆
Module
web.immediate.
setImmediate polyfill.
function setImmediate(callback: any, ...args: Array<mixed>): number;
function clearImmediate(id: number): void;
core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/set-immediate
core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/clear-immediate
setImmediate((arg1, arg2) => {
console.log(arg1, arg2); // => Message will be displayed with minimum delay
}, 'Message will be displayed', 'with minimum delay');
clearImmediate(setImmediate(() => {
console.log('Message will not be displayed');
}));
queueMicrotask⬆
Spec, module
web.queue-microtask
function queueMicrotask(fn: Function): void;
core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/queue-microtask
queueMicrotask(() => console.log('called as microtask'));
URL and
URLSearchParams⬆
URL standard implementation. Modules
web.url,
web.url.to-json,
web.url-search-params.
class URL {
constructor(url: string, base?: string);
attribute href: string;
readonly attribute origin: string;
attribute protocol: string;
attribute username: string;
attribute password: string;
attribute host: string;
attribute hostname: string;
attribute port: string;
attribute pathname: string;
attribute search: string;
readonly attribute searchParams: URLSearchParams;
attribute hash: string;
toJSON(): string;
toString(): string;
}
class URLSearchParams {
constructor(params?: string | Iterable<[key, value]> | Object);
append(name: string, value: string): void;
delete(name: string): void;
get(name: string): string | void;
getAll(name: string): Array<string>;
has(name: string): boolean;
set(name: string, value: string): void;
sort(): void;
toString(): string;
forEach(callbackfn: (value: any, index: number, target: any) => void, thisArg: any): void;
entries(): Iterator<[key, value]>;
keys(): Iterator<key>;
values(): Iterator<value>;
@@iterator(): Iterator<[key, value]>;
}
core-js/proposals/url
core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/url
core-js/stable|actual|features/url/to-json
core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/url-search-params
const url = new URL('http://login:password@example.com:8080/foo/bar?a=1&b=2&a=3#fragment');
console.log(url.href); // => 'http://login:password@example.com:8080/foo/bar?a=1&b=2&a=3#fragment'
console.log(url.origin); // => 'http://example.com:8080'
console.log(url.protocol); // => 'http:'
console.log(url.username); // => 'login'
console.log(url.password); // => 'password'
console.log(url.host); // => 'example.com:8080'
console.log(url.hostname); // => 'example.com'
console.log(url.port); // => '8080'
console.log(url.pathname); // => '/foo/bar'
console.log(url.search); // => '?a=1&b=2&a=3'
console.log(url.hash); // => '#fragment'
console.log(url.toJSON()); // => 'http://login:password@example.com:8080/foo/bar?a=1&b=2&a=3#fragment'
console.log(url.toString()); // => 'http://login:password@example.com:8080/foo/bar?a=1&b=2&a=3#fragment'
for (let [key, value] of url.searchParams) {
console.log(key); // => 'a', 'b', 'a'
console.log(value); // => '1', '2', '3'
}
url.pathname = '';
url.searchParams.append('c', 4);
console.log(url.search); // => '?a=1&b=2&a=3&c=4'
console.log(url.href); // => 'http://login:password@example.com:8080/?a=1&b=2&a=3&c=4#fragment'
const params = new URLSearchParams('?a=1&b=2&a=3');
params.append('c', 4);
params.append('a', 2);
params.sort();
for (let [key, value] of params) {
console.log(key); // => 'a', 'a', 'a', 'b', 'c'
console.log(value); // => '1', '3', '2', '2', '4'
}
console.log(params.toString()); // => 'a=1&a=3&a=2&b=2&c=4'
URL and
URLSearchParams:⬆
URL instances. However,
URL constructor can be used for basic
URL parsing.
core-js implementation has some other encoding-related issues.
URL implementations from all of the popular browsers have much more problems than
core-js, however, replacing all of them does not looks like a good idea. You can customize the aggressiveness of polyfill by your requirements.
DOMException:⬆
The specification. Modules
web.dom-exception.constructor,
web.dom-exception.stack,
web.dom-exception.to-string-tag.
class DOMException {
constructor(message: string, name?: string);
readonly attribute name: string;
readonly attribute message: string;
readonly attribute code: string;
attribute stack: string; // in engines that should have it
@@toStringTag: 'DOMException';
}
core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/dom-exception
core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/dom-exception/constructor
core-js/stable|actual|features/dom-exception/to-string-tag
const exception = new DOMException('error', 'DataCloneError');
console.log(exception.name); // => 'DataCloneError'
console.log(exception.message); // => 'error'
console.log(exception.code); // => 25
console.log(typeof exception.stack); // => 'string'
console.log(exception instanceof DOMException); // => true
console.log(exception instanceof Error); // => true
console.log(exception.toString()); // => 'DataCloneError: error'
console.log(Object.prototype.toString.call(exception)); // => '[object DOMException]'
Some DOM collections should have iterable interface or should be inherited from
Array. That means they should have
forEach,
keys,
values,
entries and
@@iterator methods for iteration. So add them. Modules
web.dom-collections.iterator and
web.dom-collections.for-each.
class [
CSSRuleList,
CSSStyleDeclaration,
CSSValueList,
ClientRectList,
DOMRectList,
DOMStringList,
DataTransferItemList,
FileList,
HTMLAllCollection,
HTMLCollection,
HTMLFormElement,
HTMLSelectElement,
MediaList,
MimeTypeArray,
NamedNodeMap,
PaintRequestList,
Plugin,
PluginArray,
SVGLengthList,
SVGNumberList,
SVGPathSegList,
SVGPointList,
SVGStringList,
SVGTransformList,
SourceBufferList,
StyleSheetList,
TextTrackCueList,
TextTrackList,
TouchList,
] {
@@iterator(): Iterator<value>;
}
class [DOMTokenList, NodeList] {
forEach(callbackfn: (value: any, index: number, target: any) => void, thisArg: any): void;
entries(): Iterator<[key, value]>;
keys(): Iterator<key>;
values(): Iterator<value>;
@@iterator(): Iterator<value>;
}
core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/dom-collections/iterator
core-js/stable|actual|features/dom-collections/for-each
for (let { id } of document.querySelectorAll('*')) {
if (id) console.log(id);
}
for (let [index, { id }] of document.querySelectorAll('*').entries()) {
if (id) console.log(index, id);
}
document.querySelectorAll('*').forEach(it => console.log(it.id));
Helpers for check iterability / get iterator in the
pure version or, for example, for
arguments object:
function isIterable(value: any): boolean;
function getIterator(value: any): Object;
function getIteratorMethod(value: any): Function | void;
core-js-pure/es|stable|actual|features/is-iterable
core-js-pure/es|stable|actual|features/get-iterator
core-js-pure/es|stable|actual|features/get-iterator-method
import isIterable from 'core-js-pure/actual/is-iterable';
import getIterator from 'core-js-pure/actual/get-iterator';
import getIteratorMethod from 'core-js-pure/actual/get-iterator-method';
let list = (function () {
return arguments;
})(1, 2, 3);
console.log(isIterable(list)); // true;
let iterator = getIterator(list);
console.log(iterator.next().value); // 1
console.log(iterator.next().value); // 2
console.log(iterator.next().value); // 3
console.log(iterator.next().value); // undefined
getIterator({}); // TypeError: [object Object] is not iterable!
let method = getIteratorMethod(list);
console.log(typeof method); // 'function'
let iterator = method.call(list);
console.log(iterator.next().value); // 1
console.log(iterator.next().value); // 2
console.log(iterator.next().value); // 3
console.log(iterator.next().value); // undefined
console.log(getIteratorMethod({})); // undefined
BigInt can't be polyfilled since it requires changes in the behavior of operators, you could find more info here. You could try to use
JSBI.
Proxy can't be polyfilled, you can try to use
proxy-polyfill which provides a very little subset of features.
String#normalize is not a very useful feature, but this polyfill will be very large. If you need it, you can use unorm.
Intl is missed because of the size. You can use those polyfills.
window.fetch is not a cross-platform feature, in some environments, it makes no sense. For this reason, I don't think it should be in
core-js. Looking at a large number of requests it might be added in the future. Now you can use, for example, this polyfill.