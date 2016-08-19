A component wrapper around Pikaday.

View Example

Importing

Normal

To import Pikaday without any CSS:

import Pikaday from 'react-pikaday' ;

You'll then need to make sure you include the CSS from pikaday/css/pikaday.css .

Bundled

If you're using webpack with a configured style-loader for CSS, you can actually require this component along with the Pikaday CSS in one go:

import Pikaday from 'react-pikaday/bundled' ;

See the example app in this repo and the webpack.config.js for an example of how this can be configured.

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import Pikaday from 'react-pikaday' ; var MyComponent = React.createClass({ getInitialState : function ( ) { return { date : null }; }, handleChange : function ( date ) { this .setState({ date : date }); }, render : function ( ) { var date = this .state.date; return ( < div > < p > The date is {date.toDateString()} </ p > < Pikaday value = {date} onChange = {this.handleChange} /> </ div > ); } });

Properties