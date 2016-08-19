A component wrapper around Pikaday.
To import Pikaday without any CSS:
import Pikaday from 'react-pikaday';
You'll then need to make sure you include the CSS from
pikaday/css/pikaday.css.
If you're using webpack with a configured style-loader for CSS, you can actually require this component along with the Pikaday CSS in one go:
import Pikaday from 'react-pikaday/bundled';
See the example app in this repo and the
webpack.config.js for an example of how this can be configured.
import React from 'react';
import Pikaday from 'react-pikaday';
var MyComponent = React.createClass({
getInitialState: function() {
return {
date: null
};
},
handleChange: function(date) {
this.setState({
date: date
});
},
render: function() {
var date = this.state.date;
return (
<div>
<p>
The date is {date.toDateString()}
</p>
<Pikaday value={date} onChange={this.handleChange} />
</div>
);
}
});
|
value
|A Date object to set the currently-displayed date to.
|
onChange
|A callback called when the date is updated by the user. Passes a Date object as the first argument.
|
valueLink
|Instead of manually hooking up value/onChange to a state variable, you can instead use LinkedStateMixin to bind the two.