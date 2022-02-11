We are hiring, join us! 👨💻👩💻
@ledgerhq/live-common
````
`.--:::::
`.-::::::::: ````
.://///:-..`` `-/+++/-`
`://///-` -++++++o/.
`/+++/:` -+++++osss+`
`:++++:` ./++++-/osss/`
.+++++` `-://- .ooooo.
-+ooo/` `` `/oooo-
.oooo+` .::-.` `+++++.
`+oooo:./+++/. -++++/`
-ossso+++++:` -/+++/.
-ooo+++++:` .://///.
./+++++/` ``.-://///:`
`---.` -:::::///:-.
:::::::-.`
....``
Ledger Live Common (
@ledgerhq/live-common) is a JavaScript library available via a NPM package.
This library depends on a bunch of ledgerjs packages and put together the core business logic behind Ledger Live Desktop and Ledger Live Mobile.
The stack is pretty standard for a ES6 and FlowType library. The notable dependencies are libraries like RxJS and BigNumber.js. There is also a bit of React and Redux but exposed in agnostic ways (meaning it's not mandatory to use – there will be dedicated entry point for them to offer utilities like React Hooks).
@ledgerhq/live-common
ledger-live CLI
mobile-test-app test project
createDeviceSocket and script runner
ledger-live command