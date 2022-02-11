We are hiring, join us! 👨‍💻👩‍💻

“Ledger Live Common” @ledgerhq/live-common

`` `` `.--::::: ` .-::::::::: `` `` .: `://///-` -++++++o/. `/+++/:` -+++++osss+ ` ` :++++: ` ./++++-/osss/` .+++++ ` ` -: -+ooo/ ` ` ` ` /oooo- .oooo+ ` .::-.` `+++++. ` +oooo:./+++ /. -++++/ ` -ossso+++++:` - /+++/ . -ooo+++++: ` .://///. ./+++++/` `` .-: `---.` -::::: :::::::-. ` ....` `

Ledger Live Common ( @ledgerhq/live-common ) is a JavaScript library available via a NPM package.

This library depends on a bunch of ledgerjs packages and put together the core business logic behind Ledger Live Desktop and Ledger Live Mobile.

The stack is pretty standard for a ES6 and FlowType library. The notable dependencies are libraries like RxJS and BigNumber.js. There is also a bit of React and Redux but exposed in agnostic ways (meaning it's not mandatory to use – there will be dedicated entry point for them to offer utilities like React Hooks).

Table of Contents

Developing with Ledger Live Common