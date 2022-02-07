We are hiring, join us! 👨💻👩💻
Welcome to Ledger's JavaScript libraries.
See also:
@ledgerhq/hw-transport-*
To communicate with a Ledger device, you first need to identify which transport(s) to use.
The hw-transport libraries implement communication protocol for our hardware wallet devices (Ledger Nano / Ledger Nano S / Ledger Nano X / Ledger Blue) in many platforms: Web, Node, Electron, React Native,... and using many different communication channels: U2F, HID, WebUSB, Bluetooth,...
|Channels
|U2F/WebAuthn
|HID
|WebUSB
|Bluetooth
|Blue
|DEPRECATED1
|YES
|NO
|NO
|Nano S
|DEPRECATED1
|YES
|YES
|NO
|Nano X
|DEPRECATED1
|YES
|YES
|YES
Summary of implementations available per platform
|Platforms
|U2F/WebAuthn
|HID
|WebUSB
|Bluetooth
|Web
@ledgerhq/hw-transport-u2f
@ledgerhq/hw-transport-webhid
@ledgerhq/hw-transport-webusb
@ledgerhq/hw-transport-web-ble
|Electron/Node.js
|NO
@ledgerhq/hw-transport-node-hid1
|NO
@ledgerhq/hw-transport-node-ble
|iOS
|NO
|NO
|NO
@ledgerhq/react-native-hw-transport-ble
|Android
@ledgerhq/hw-transport-u2f2
@ledgerhq/react-native-hid
@ledgerhq/hw-transport-webusb2
@ledgerhq/react-native-hw-transport-ble
Beware the current web support:
|Channels
|U2F
|WebHID.
|WebUSB
|WebBluetooth
|Windows
|DEPRECATED1
|YES
|OK BUT2
|YES
|Mac
|DEPRECATED1
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Linux
|DEPRECATED1
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Chrome
|DEPRECATED1
|YES3
|YES
|YES
|Safari
|DEPRECATED1
|NO
|NO
|NO
|Firefox
|DEPRECATED1
|NO
|NO
|NO
|IE.
|DEPRECATED1
|NO
|NO
|NO
Please find respective documentation for each transport:
node-hid and
usb.
node-hid. Does not provide USB events.
node-hid and
usb-detection. Focus on supporting one device at a time (potentially will have more robust events and less blocking cases)
@abandonware/noble.
react-native-ble-plx
All these transports implement a generic interface exposed by @ledgerhq/hw-transport. There are specifics for each transport which are explained in each package.
A Transport is essentially:
Transport.listen: (observer)=>Subscription
Transport.open: (descriptor)=>Promise<Transport>
transport.exchange(apdu: Buffer): Promise<Buffer>
transport.close()
and some derivates:
transport.create(): Promise<Transport>: make use of
listen and
open for the most simple scenario.
transport.send(cla, ins, p1, p2, data): Promise<Buffer>: a small abstraction of
exchange
NB: APDU is the encoding primitive for all binary exchange with the devices. (it comes from smart card industry)
@ledgerhq/hw-app-*
As soon as your Transport is created, you can already communicate by implementing the apps protocol (refer to application documentations, for instance BTC app and ETH app ones).
We also provide libraries that help implementing the low level exchanges. These higher level APIs are split per app:
Community packages:
@cardano-foundation/ledgerjs-hw-app-cardano: Cardano ADA Application API
ledger-cosmos-js: Cosmos/Tendermint Application API
|Package
|Version
|Description
create-dapp
|Ledger DApp Ethereum starter kit
@ledgerhq/web3-subprovider
|web3 subprovider implementation for web3-provider-engine
|Development Tools
@ledgerhq/hw-transport-mocker
|Tool used for test to record and replay APDU calls.
import Transport from "@ledgerhq/hw-transport-node-hid";
// import Transport from "@ledgerhq/hw-transport-webusb";
// import Transport from "@ledgerhq/react-native-hw-transport-ble";
import AppBtc from "@ledgerhq/hw-app-btc";
const getBtcAddress = async () => {
const transport = await Transport.create();
const btc = new AppBtc(transport);
const result = await btc.getWalletPublicKey("44'/0'/0'/0/0");
return result.bitcoinAddress;
};
getBtcAddress().then(a => console.log(a));
Please read our contribution guidelines before getting started.
You need to have a recent Node.js and Yarn installed.
yarn
Build all packages
yarn build
Watch all packages change. Very useful during development to build only file that changes.
yarn watch
Lint all packages
yarn lint
First of all, this ensure the libraries are correctly building, and passing lint and flow:
yarn test
then to test on a real device...
Plug a device like the Nano S and open Bitcoin app.
Then run the test and accept the commands on the devices for the tests to continue.
yarn test-node
You can also test on the web:
yarn test-browser
make sure to configure your device app with "Browser support" set to "YES".
Checklist before deploying a new release:
npm login once (check
npm whoami)
git config remote.$(git config branch.master.remote).url and fix it with
git branch --set-upstream master origin/master)
git pull) and there is no changes in
git status
yarn once, there is still no changes in
git status
deploy a new release
yarn run publish
then, go to /releases and create a release with change logs.
alternatively:
deploy a canary release (beta, etc)
yarn run publish -c
NB: if there is a new package, AFAIK you need to manually
npm publishit once on NPM.
Here is a example config for a workspace file to handle the monorepo setup.
Just add
project.code-workspace to your
.vscode folder
{
"folders": [
{
"name": "root",
"path": "../"
},
{
"name": "cryptoassets",
"path": "../packages/cryptoassets"
},
{
"name": "devices",
"path": "../packages/devices"
},
{
"name": "errors",
"path": "../packages/errors"
},
{
"name": "hw-app-algorand",
"path": "../packages/hw-app-algorand"
},
{
"name": "hw-app-btc",
"path": "../packages/hw-app-btc"
},
{
"name": "hw-app-cosmos",
"path": "../packages/hw-app-cosmos"
},
{
"name": "hw-app-eth",
"path": "../packages/hw-app-eth"
},
{
"name": "hw-app-polkadot",
"path": "../packages/hw-app-polkadot"
},
{
"name": "hw-app-str",
"path": "../packages/hw-app-str"
},
{
"name": "hw-app-tezos",
"path": "../packages/hw-app-tezos"
},
{
"name": "hw-app-trx",
"path": "../packages/hw-app-trx"
},
{
"name": "hw-app-xrp",
"path": "../packages/hw-app-xrp"
},
{
"name": "hw-transport",
"path": "../packages/hw-transport"
},
{
"name": "hw-transport-http",
"path": "../packages/hw-transport-http"
},
{
"name": "hw-transport-mocker",
"path": "../packages/hw-transport-mocker"
},
{
"name": "hw-transport-node-ble",
"path": "../packages/hw-transport-node-ble"
},
{
"name": "hw-transport-node-hid",
"path": "../packages/hw-transport-node-hid"
},
{
"name": "hw-transport-node-hid-noevents",
"path": "../packages/hw-transport-node-hid-noevents"
},
{
"name": "hw-transport-node-hid-singleton",
"path": "../packages/hw-transport-node-hid-singleton"
},
{
"name": "hw-transport-node-speculos",
"path": "../packages/hw-transport-node-speculos"
},
{
"name": "hw-transport-web-ble",
"path": "../packages/hw-transport-web-ble"
},
{
"name": "hw-transport-webhid",
"path": "../packages/hw-transport-webhid"
},
{
"name": "hw-transport-webusb",
"path": "../packages/hw-transport-webusb"
},
{
"name": "logs",
"path": "../packages/logs"
},
{
"name": "react-native-hid",
"path": "../packages/react-native-hid"
},
{
"name": "react-native-hw-transport-ble",
"path": "../packages/react-native-hw-transport-ble"
}
],
}