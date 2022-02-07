We are hiring, join us! 👨‍💻👩‍💻

Welcome to Ledger's JavaScript libraries.

To communicate with a Ledger device, you first need to identify which transport(s) to use.

The hw-transport libraries implement communication protocol for our hardware wallet devices (Ledger Nano / Ledger Nano S / Ledger Nano X / Ledger Blue) in many platforms: Web, Node, Electron, React Native,... and using many different communication channels: U2F, HID, WebUSB, Bluetooth,...

Channels U2F/WebAuthn HID WebUSB Bluetooth Blue DEPRECATED1 YES NO NO Nano S DEPRECATED1 YES YES NO Nano X DEPRECATED1 YES YES YES

Summary of implementations available per platform

Platforms U2F/WebAuthn HID WebUSB Bluetooth Web @ledgerhq/hw-transport-u2f @ledgerhq/hw-transport-webhid @ledgerhq/hw-transport-webusb @ledgerhq/hw-transport-web-ble Electron/Node.js NO @ledgerhq/hw-transport-node-hid 1 NO @ledgerhq/hw-transport-node-ble iOS NO NO NO @ledgerhq/react-native-hw-transport-ble Android @ledgerhq/hw-transport-u2f 2 @ledgerhq/react-native-hid @ledgerhq/hw-transport-webusb 2 @ledgerhq/react-native-hw-transport-ble

3 implementations available via Android Chrome

Beware the current web support:

Channels U2F WebHID. WebUSB WebBluetooth Windows DEPRECATED1 YES OK BUT2 YES Mac DEPRECATED1 YES YES YES Linux DEPRECATED1 YES YES YES Chrome DEPRECATED1 YES3 YES YES Safari DEPRECATED1 NO NO NO Firefox DEPRECATED1 NO NO NO IE. DEPRECATED1 NO NO NO

U2F is deprecated. See https://github.com/LedgerHQ/ledgerjs/blob/master/docs/migrate_webusb.md instabilities has been reported WebHID supported under Chrome experimental flags

Please find respective documentation for each transport:

An unified Transport interface

All these transports implement a generic interface exposed by @ledgerhq/hw-transport. There are specifics for each transport which are explained in each package.

A Transport is essentially:

Transport.listen: (observer)=>Subscription

Transport.open: (descriptor)=>Promise<Transport>

transport.exchange(apdu: Buffer): Promise<Buffer>

transport.close()

and some derivates:

transport.create(): Promise<Transport> : make use of listen and open for the most simple scenario.

: make use of and for the most simple scenario. transport.send(cla, ins, p1, p2, data): Promise<Buffer> : a small abstraction of exchange

NB: APDU is the encoding primitive for all binary exchange with the devices. (it comes from smart card industry)

As soon as your Transport is created, you can already communicate by implementing the apps protocol (refer to application documentations, for instance BTC app and ETH app ones).

We also provide libraries that help implementing the low level exchanges. These higher level APIs are split per app:

@ledgerhq/hw-app-eth: Ethereum Application API

@ledgerhq/hw-app-btc: Bitcoin Application API

@ledgerhq/hw-app-xrp: Ripple Application API

@ledgerhq/hw-app-str: Stellar Application API

Community packages:

@cardano-foundation/ledgerjs-hw-app-cardano: Cardano ADA Application API

ledger-cosmos-js: Cosmos/Tendermint Application API

Other packages

Published Packages

Package Version Description create-dapp Ledger DApp Ethereum starter kit @ledgerhq/web3-subprovider web3 subprovider implementation for web3-provider-engine Development Tools @ledgerhq/hw-transport-mocker Tool used for test to record and replay APDU calls.

Basic gist

import Transport from "@ledgerhq/hw-transport-node-hid" ; import AppBtc from "@ledgerhq/hw-app-btc" ; const getBtcAddress = async () => { const transport = await Transport.create(); const btc = new AppBtc(transport); const result = await btc.getWalletPublicKey( "44'/0'/0'/0/0" ); return result.bitcoinAddress; }; getBtcAddress().then( a => console .log(a));

Contributing

Please read our contribution guidelines before getting started.

You need to have a recent Node.js and Yarn installed.

Install dependencies

yarn

Build

Build all packages

yarn build

Watch

Watch all packages change. Very useful during development to build only file that changes.

yarn watch

Lint

Lint all packages

yarn lint

Run Tests

First of all, this ensure the libraries are correctly building, and passing lint and flow:

yarn test

then to test on a real device...

Plug a device like the Nano S and open Bitcoin app.

Then run the test and accept the commands on the devices for the tests to continue.

yarn test -node

You can also test on the web:

yarn test -browser

make sure to configure your device app with "Browser support" set to "YES".

Deploy

Checklist before deploying a new release:

you have the right in the LedgerHQ org on NPM

you have run npm login once (check npm whoami )

once (check ) Go to master branch your master point on LedgerHQ repository (check with git config remote.$(git config branch.master.remote).url and fix it with git branch --set-upstream master origin/master ) you are in sync ( git pull ) and there is no changes in git status

branch Run yarn once, there is still no changes in git status

deploy a new release

yarn run publish

then, go to /releases and create a release with change logs.

alternatively:

deploy a canary release (beta, etc)

yarn run publish -c

NB: if there is a new package, AFAIK you need to manually npm publish it once on NPM.

VSCode settings

Here is a example config for a workspace file to handle the monorepo setup.

Just add project.code-workspace to your .vscode folder