The
@leanup ecosystem stands for a lightweight and pure way for application development in JavaScript/TypeScript.
We switched from Babel to esbuild and from esbuild to swc (without Angular and Vue with proprietary template notation). And we can switch again if we want.
The performance of esbuild and swc are almost twice as fast as with the classic configuration. But there is currently no noticeable difference in performance between esbuild and swc.
We added two more frameworks (Lit and Solid) without any problems, without having to change the basic stack.
We have switched our Demo-Template from Bootstrap to Tailwindcss and from Tailwindcss to WindiCSS and now use the automatic application-specific CSS generation.
We tried two new bundlers (Vite and Snowpack) and integrated them for most frameworks. Alternatively, they can be installed alongside or instead of webpack.
Stop the transitive knowledge.
We use the minimal configuration and build no overhead stuff on top of the popular tools and make every native command transparent.
The arguments for and against this concept are documented here:
- please give feedback
- please show us your perspective
There are some working examples:
|Tool/Technology
|Description
|Status
|Note
|Rating
|TypeScript
|Language
|✔️
|ready
|Webpack
|Bundler
|✔️
|ready
|Snowpack
|Bundler
|⌛
|in progress
|Vite
|Bundler
|⌛
|in progress
|esbuild
|Transpiler
|✔️
|ready
|swc
|Transpiler
|✔️
|ready
|Babel
|Transpiler
|✔️
|ready
|Mocha
|Unit-Test-Runner
|✔️
|ready
|Chai
|Assertion
|✔️
|ready
|Sinon
|Mocking
|✔️
|ready
|NYC
|Code-Coverage
|✔️
|ready
|ESLint
|Code-Checker
|✔️
|ready
|Nightwatch.js
|E2E-Test-Runner
|✔️
|ready
|Allsure
|Report
|✔️
|ready
|Cucumber
|BDD
|✔️
|ready
|robotframework
|BDD
|⌛
|will be evaluated
|Storybook
|Documentation
|⌛
|in progress
|OpenAPI
|API
|✔️
|ready
|GraphQL
|API
|✔️
|ready
|Workbox
|PWA
|✔️
|ready
|Lerna
|Mono-Repo
|✔️
|ready
|Ant-Design
|Design-System
|✔️
|proved
|Bootstrap
|Design-System
|✔️
|proved
|Material
|Design-System
|✔️
|proved
|Tailwindcss
|Design-System
|✔️
|proved
|WindiCSS
|Design-System
|✔️
|proved
|Nexus IQ
|Vulnerabiliy-Gate
|✔️
|ready
|Less
|CSS
|✔️
|ready
|Sass
|CSS
|✔️
|ready
|PostCSS
|CSS
|✔️
|ready
|TSArch
|Architecture
|⌛
|in progress
|Webhint
|Webhint
|✔️
|moved ***
|TestCafe
|E2E-Test-Runner
|⌛
|will be evaluated ****
|TSLint
|Code-Checker
|❌
|removed **
|Cypress
|E2E-Test-Runner
|❌
|excluded *
* Arguments agains Cypress:
- reinvent wheel
- detect css selectors
- BDD test syntax
- principals
- large tooling
- a lot of binaries
- many dependencies
- ci integration vs selenium hub
It is difficult to keep focus with Cypress as it is more a nice tool than an effective tool. It is expected that a lot of time will be invested to justify the requirements of a project.
** TSLint is deprecated.
*** Webhint is not practical for the development of components, since component tags often have no relation to standard HTML. In addition, the webhint package alone is over 100 MB in size. I have good by using a IDE webhint plugin, like VSCode webhint.
**** TestCafe The idea that defined TestCafe architecture was that you don't really need an external driver to run end-to-end tests in the browser. That's interesting.
Vanilla Java-/TypeScript are supported by default. That means for example custom elements and any plain Java-/TypeScript code.
@leanup/cli ✔️
@leanup/cli-vanilla (optional) ✔️
Vanilla Java-/TypeScript are supported by default. That means for example custom elements and any plain Java-/TypeScript code.
The selection of the following frameworks depends in parts on the following references:
Currently the following framework extensions are available:
@leanup/cli-angular ✔️
@leanup/cli-angularjs ✔️
@leanup/cli-aurelia ✔️
@leanup/cli-inferno ✔️
@leanup/cli-lit-element ✔️
@leanup/cli-preact ✔️
@leanup/cli-react ✔️
@leanup/cli-solid ✔️
@leanup/cli-svelte ✔️
@leanup/cli-vue ✔️
@leanup/cli-vue3 ✔️
A separate package contains some nice but not required addons for webpack.
@leanup/cli-addons ✔️
@leanup/cli-cucumber ✔️
@leanup/cli-graphql ✔️
@leanup/cli-pwa ✔️
@leanup/cli-webhint ✔️
There a separate packages for important application features.
@leanup/git-hooks ✔️
@leanup/form ✔️
@leanup/lib ✔️
@leanup/ui ⌛ (in progress)