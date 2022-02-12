



Make things pure ... to become lean.

leanup js

The @leanup ecosystem stands for a lightweight and pure way for application development in JavaScript/TypeScript.

Motivation

Learnability

Controllability

Universality

Flexibility

Scalability

Durability

Transparency

Our home stories

In 2021

Transpilers

We switched from Babel to esbuild and from esbuild to swc (without Angular and Vue with proprietary template notation). And we can switch again if we want.

The performance of esbuild and swc are almost twice as fast as with the classic configuration. But there is currently no noticeable difference in performance between esbuild and swc.

Frameworks

We added two more frameworks (Lit and Solid) without any problems, without having to change the basic stack.

We have switched our Demo-Template from Bootstrap to Tailwindcss and from Tailwindcss to WindiCSS and now use the automatic application-specific CSS generation.

Bundlers

We tried two new bundlers (Vite and Snowpack) and integrated them for most frameworks. Alternatively, they can be installed alongside or instead of webpack.

What makes the difference

Stop the transitive knowledge.

We use the minimal configuration and build no overhead stuff on top of the popular tools and make every native command transparent.

Principles

convention over configuration

pure commands under the hood

don't repeat yourself

following the generic instead of the influenced way

keep the dependencies always up to date

Arguments

The arguments for and against this concept are documented here:

Pro

select only one pure and popular tool for each use case (e.g. bundling, unit-test)

there are extensible configuration files for each tool

due to the flat dependencies we can always stay up to date

the CLI bundles all the necessary tools in a portable/scalable way

the risk to get vulnerabilites in dependencies is lower

leanup's own code is kept to a minimum

Contra

please give feedback

please show us your perspective

There are some working examples:

* Arguments agains Cypress: reinvent wheel detect css selectors BDD test syntax principals

large tooling

a lot of binaries

many dependencies

ci integration vs selenium hub It is difficult to keep focus with Cypress as it is more a nice tool than an effective tool. It is expected that a lot of time will be invested to justify the requirements of a project.

** TSLint is deprecated.

*** Webhint is not practical for the development of components, since component tags often have no relation to standard HTML. In addition, the webhint package alone is over 100 MB in size. I have good by using a IDE webhint plugin, like VSCode webhint.

**** TestCafe The idea that defined TestCafe architecture was that you don't really need an external driver to run end-to-end tests in the browser. That's interesting.

Ecosystem structure

Vanilla Java-/TypeScript are supported by default. That means for example custom elements and any plain Java-/TypeScript code.

Frameworks

Vanilla Java-/TypeScript are supported by default. That means for example custom elements and any plain Java-/TypeScript code.

The selection of the following frameworks depends in parts on the following references:

report,

benchmark and

survey

Currently the following framework extensions are available:

Extensions

A separate package contains some nice but not required addons for webpack.

Thinks

There a separate packages for important application features.

Alternatives