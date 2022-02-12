Interact with Netlify from the comfort of your CLI.
See the CLI command line reference to get started and the docs on using Netlify Dev to run your site locally.
Netlify CLI requires Node.js version 12 or above. To install, run the following command from any directory in your terminal:
npm install netlify-cli -g
When using the CLI in a CI environment we recommend installing it locally as a development dependency, instead of globally. To install locally, run the following command from the root directory of your project:
npm install --save-dev netlify-cli
Important: Running
npm install netlify-cli -g in CI means you're always installing the latest version of the CLI, including breaking changes. When you install locally and use a lock file you guarantee reproducible builds. To manage CLI updates we recommend using an automated tool like renovate or dependabot.
Alternatively you may also use Homebrew:
brew install netlify-cli (thanks @cglong).
Installing the CLI globally provides access to the
netlify command.
netlify [command]
# Run `help` for detailed information about CLI commands
netlify [command] help
To learn how to log in to Netlify and start deploying sites, visit the documentation on Netlify.
For a full command reference, see the list below, or visit cli.netlify.com.
(Beta) Manage Netlify Add-ons
|Subcommand
|description
addons:auth
|Login to add-on provider
addons:config
|Configure add-on settings
addons:create
|Add an add-on extension to your site
addons:delete
|Remove an add-on extension to your site
addons:list
|List currently installed add-ons for site
Run any Netlify API method
(Beta) Build on your local machine
(Beta) Generate shell completion script
|Subcommand
|description
completion:install
|Generates completion script for your preferred shell
Create a new deploy from the contents of a folder
Local dev server
|Subcommand
|description
dev:exec
|Exec command
dev:trace
|Trace command
(Beta) Control environment variables for the current site
|Subcommand
|description
env:get
|Get resolved value of specified environment variable (includes netlify.toml)
env:import
|Import and set environment variables from .env file
env:list
|Lists resolved environment variables for site (includes netlify.toml)
env:migrate
|Migrate environment variables from one site to another
env:set
|Set value of environment variable
env:unset
|Unset an environment variable which removes it from the UI
Manage netlify functions
|Subcommand
|description
functions:build
|Build functions locally
functions:create
|Create a new function locally
functions:invoke
|Trigger a function while in netlify dev with simulated data, good for testing function calls including Netlify's Event Triggered Functions
functions:list
|List functions that exist locally
functions:serve
|(Beta) Serve functions locally
(Beta) Control the Netlify Graph functions for the current site
|Subcommand
|description
graph:config:write
|Write a .graphqlrc.json file to the current directory for use with local tooling (e.g. the graphql extension for vscode)
graph:edit
|Launch the browser to edit your local graph functions from Netlify
graph:handler
|Generate a handler for a Graph operation given its name. See
graph:operations for a list of operations.
graph:library
|Generate the Graph function library
graph:operations
|List all of the locally available operations
graph:pull
|Pull down your local Netlify Graph schema, and process pending Graph edit events
Configure continuous deployment for a new or existing site. To create a new site without continuous deployment, use
netlify sites:create
Link a local repo or project folder to an existing site on Netlify
Handle Netlify Large Media operations
|Subcommand
|description
lm:info
|Show large media requirements information.
lm:install
|Configures your computer to use Netlify Large Media
lm:setup
|Configures your site to use Netlify Large Media
Login to your Netlify account
Open settings for the site linked to the current folder
|Subcommand
|description
open:admin
|Opens current site admin UI in Netlify
open:site
|Opens current site url in browser
Handle various site operations
|Subcommand
|description
sites:create
|Create an empty site (advanced)
sites:create-template
|(Beta) Create a site from a starter template
sites:delete
|Delete a site
sites:list
|List all sites you have access to
Print status information
|Subcommand
|description
status:hooks
|Print hook information of the linked site
Switch your active Netlify account
Unlink a local folder from a Netlify site
Watch for site deploy to finish
See CONTRIBUTING.md for more info on how to make contributions to this project.
You'll need to follow these steps to run Netlify CLI locally:
uninstall any globally installed versions of netlify-cli
clone and install deps for https://github.com/netlify/cli
npm link from inside the cli folder
Now you're both ready to start testing and to contribute to the project!
MIT. See LICENSE for more details.