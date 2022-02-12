Interact with Netlify from the comfort of your CLI.

See the CLI command line reference to get started and the docs on using Netlify Dev to run your site locally.

Installation

Netlify CLI requires Node.js version 12 or above. To install, run the following command from any directory in your terminal:

npm install netlify-cli -g

When using the CLI in a CI environment we recommend installing it locally as a development dependency, instead of globally. To install locally, run the following command from the root directory of your project:

npm install --save-dev netlify-cli

Important: Running npm install netlify-cli -g in CI means you're always installing the latest version of the CLI, including breaking changes. When you install locally and use a lock file you guarantee reproducible builds. To manage CLI updates we recommend using an automated tool like renovate or dependabot.

Alternatively you may also use Homebrew: brew install netlify-cli (thanks @cglong).

Usage

Installing the CLI globally provides access to the netlify command.

netlify [command] # Run `help` for detailed information about CLI commands netlify [command] help

Documentation

To learn how to log in to Netlify and start deploying sites, visit the documentation on Netlify.

For a full command reference, see the list below, or visit cli.netlify.com.

Commands

(Beta) Manage Netlify Add-ons

Subcommand description addons:auth Login to add-on provider addons:config Configure add-on settings addons:create Add an add-on extension to your site addons:delete Remove an add-on extension to your site addons:list List currently installed add-ons for site

Run any Netlify API method

(Beta) Build on your local machine

(Beta) Generate shell completion script

Subcommand description completion:install Generates completion script for your preferred shell

Create a new deploy from the contents of a folder

Local dev server

Subcommand description dev:exec Exec command dev:trace Trace command

(Beta) Control environment variables for the current site

Subcommand description env:get Get resolved value of specified environment variable (includes netlify.toml) env:import Import and set environment variables from .env file env:list Lists resolved environment variables for site (includes netlify.toml) env:migrate Migrate environment variables from one site to another env:set Set value of environment variable env:unset Unset an environment variable which removes it from the UI

Manage netlify functions

Subcommand description functions:build Build functions locally functions:create Create a new function locally functions:invoke Trigger a function while in netlify dev with simulated data, good for testing function calls including Netlify's Event Triggered Functions functions:list List functions that exist locally functions:serve (Beta) Serve functions locally

(Beta) Control the Netlify Graph functions for the current site

Subcommand description graph:config:write Write a .graphqlrc.json file to the current directory for use with local tooling (e.g. the graphql extension for vscode) graph:edit Launch the browser to edit your local graph functions from Netlify graph:handler Generate a handler for a Graph operation given its name. See graph:operations for a list of operations. graph:library Generate the Graph function library graph:operations List all of the locally available operations graph:pull Pull down your local Netlify Graph schema, and process pending Graph edit events

Configure continuous deployment for a new or existing site. To create a new site without continuous deployment, use netlify sites:create

Link a local repo or project folder to an existing site on Netlify

Handle Netlify Large Media operations

Subcommand description lm:info Show large media requirements information. lm:install Configures your computer to use Netlify Large Media lm:setup Configures your site to use Netlify Large Media

Login to your Netlify account

Open settings for the site linked to the current folder

Subcommand description open:admin Opens current site admin UI in Netlify open:site Opens current site url in browser

Handle various site operations

Subcommand description sites:create Create an empty site (advanced) sites:create-template (Beta) Create a site from a starter template sites:delete Delete a site sites:list List all sites you have access to

Print status information

Subcommand description status:hooks Print hook information of the linked site

Switch your active Netlify account

Unlink a local folder from a Netlify site

Watch for site deploy to finish

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md for more info on how to make contributions to this project.

Development

You'll need to follow these steps to run Netlify CLI locally:

uninstall any globally installed versions of netlify-cli clone and install deps for https: npm link from inside the cli folder

Now you're both ready to start testing and to contribute to the project!

License

MIT. See LICENSE for more details.