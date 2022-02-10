A Netlify OpenAPI client that works in the browser and Node.js.
import { NetlifyAPI } from 'netlify'
const client = new NetlifyAPI('1234myAccessToken')
const sites = await client.listSites()
import { NetlifyAPI } from 'netlify'
const client = new NetlifyAPI('1234myAccessToken')
// Fetch sites
const sites = await client.listSites()
// Create a site. Notice `body` here for sending OpenAPI body
const site = await client.createSite({
body: {
name: `my-awesome-site`,
// ... https://open-api.netlify.com/#/default/createSite
},
})
// Delete site. Notice `site_id` is a path parameter https://open-api.netlify.com/#/default/deleteSite
await client.deleteSite({ site_id: siteId })
client = new NetlifyAPI([accessToken], [opts])
Create a new instance of the Netlify API client with the provided
accessToken.
accessToken is optional. Without it, you can't make authorized requests.
opts includes:
const opts = {
userAgent: 'netlify/js-client',
scheme: 'https',
host: 'api.netlify.com',
pathPrefix: '/api/v1',
accessToken: '1234myAccessToken',
agent: undefined, // e.g. HttpsProxyAgent
globalParams: {}, // parameters you want available for every request.
// Global params are only sent of the OpenAPI spec specifies the provided params.
}
client.accessToken
A setter/getter that returns the
accessToken that the client is configured to use. You can set this after the class is
instantiated, and all subsequent calls will use the newly set
accessToken.
client.basePath
A getter that returns the formatted base URL of the endpoint the client is configured to use.
The client is dynamically generated from the OpenAPI definition file. Each method
is is named after the
operationId name of each operation. To see a list of available operations, please see the
OpenAPI website.
Every OpenAPI operation has the following signature:
response = await client.operationId([params], [opts])
Performs a call to the given endpoint corresponding with the
operationId. Returns a promise resolved with the body of
the response, or rejected with an error with the details about the request attached. Rejects if the
status > 400.
params is an object that includes any of the required or optional endpoint parameters.
params.body should be an object which gets serialized to JSON automatically. Any object can live here but refer to
the OpenAPI specification for allowed fields in a particular request body. It can also be a function returning an
object.
binary,
params.body can be a Node.js readable stream or a function returning one (e.g.
() => fs.createReadStream('./foo')). Using a function is recommended.
// example params
const params = {
any_param_needed,
paramsCanAlsoBeCamelCase,
body: {
an: 'arbitrary js object',
},
}
Optional
opts can include any property you want passed to
node-fetch. The
headers property is merged with some
defaultHeaders.
// example opts
const opts = {
headers: {
// Default headers
'User-agent': 'netlify-js-client',
accept: 'application/json',
},
// any other properties for node-fetch
}
All operations are conveniently consumed with async/await:
try {
const siteDeploy = await client.getSiteDeploy({
siteId: '1234abcd',
deploy_id: '4567',
})
// Calls may fail!
} catch {
// handle error
}
If the response includes
json in the
contentType header, fetch will deserialize the JSON body. Otherwise the
text
of the response is returned.
Some methods have been added in addition to the open API operations that make certain actions simpler to perform.
accessToken = await client.getAccessToken(ticket, [opts])
Pass in a
ticket and get back an
accessToken. Call this with the
response from a
client.createTicket({ client_id }) call. Automatically sets the
accessToken to
this.accessToken
and returns
accessToken for the consumer to save for later.
Optional
opts include:
const opts = {
poll: 1000, // number of ms to wait between polling
timeout: 3.6e6, // number of ms to wait before timing out
}
See the authenticating docs for more context.
import open from 'open'
const ticket = await client.createTicket({ clientId: CLIENT_ID })
// Open browser for authentication
await open(`https://app.netlify.com/authorize?response_type=ticket&ticket=${ticket.id}`)
// API is also set up to use the returned access token as a side effect
// Save this for later so you can quickly set up an authenticated client
const accessToken = await client.getAccessToken(ticket)
Node.js only: If this client is used behind a corporate proxy, you can pass an
HttpsProxyAgent or any other
http.Agent that can handle your situation as
agent option:
import HttpsProxyAgent from 'https-proxy-agent'
const proxyUri = 'http(s)://[user:password@]proxyhost:port'
const agent = new HttpsProxyAgent(proxyUri)
const client = new NetlifyAPI('1234myAccessToken', { agent })
Support for site deployment has been removed from this package in version 7.0.0. You should consider using the
deploy command of Netlify CLI.
See CONTRIBUTING.md for more info on how to make contributions to this project.
MIT. See LICENSE for more details.