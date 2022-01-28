





Dramatically simplify full‑stack development.

Overview

Layr is a set of JavaScript/TypeScript libraries to dramatically simplify the development of full-stack applications.

Typically, a full-stack application is composed of a frontend and a backend running in two different environments that are connected through a web API (REST, GraphQL, etc.)

Separating the frontend and the backend is a good thing, but the problem is that building a web API usually leads to a lot of code scattering, duplication of knowledge, boilerplate, and accidental complexity.

Layr removes the need of building a web API and reunites the frontend and the backend in a way that you can experience them as a single entity.

On the frontend side, Layr gives you routing capabilities and object observability so that in most cases you don't need to add an external router or a state manager.

Last but not least, Layr offers an ORM to make data storage as easy as possible.

Core Features

Layr provides everything you need to build a full-stack application from start to finish:

Cross-layer inheritance: a frontend class can "inherit" from a backend class so that some attributes can be automatically transported between the frontend and the backend, and some backend's methods can be easily called from the frontend.

Core Principles

Here's a quick taste of the core principles upon which Layr is built:

Object-oriented: Layr embraces the object-oriented approach in all aspects of an application and allows you to organize your code in a way that is as cohesive as possible.

Documentation

Check out the documentation for some "getting started" guides and a comprehensive description of the API.

Compatibility

Layr is implemented in TypeScript but you can use either JavaScript or TypeScript to build your application.

If you are using JavaScript, you'll need to compile your code with Babel to take advantage of some novel JavaScript features such as "decorators".

If you are using TypeScript, all you need is the TypeScript compiler.

To run your application, you'll need a JavaScript runtime for both the frontend and the backend.

Frontend

Web

Any modern browser should work fine.

Here are the minimum versions with which Layr is tested:

Chrome v55

Safari v11

Firefox v54

Edge Chromium

Mobile and Desktop

Any mobile or desktop application framework using JavaScript (such as React Native or Electron) should work fine.

Backend

Any environment running Node.js v10 or later is supported.

Examples

All the examples provided in the documentation are available in the Layr repository.

Also, here are some more advanced examples that you can check out:

Roadmap

Components

Basic components

Basic components Controlled attributes

Controlled attributes Component provision

Component provision Cross-layer inheritance

Cross-layer inheritance Remote method invocation

Remote method invocation Optimized serialization

Optimized serialization Weak Identity Map

Weak Identity Map Component subscriptions (realtime updates)

Component subscriptions (realtime updates) HTTP Caching

Storage

Basic storage (MongoDB)

Basic storage (MongoDB) Indexes Identifier attributes Regular attributes Compound attributes Referenced components Embedded components

Indexes Automatic migrations Indexes Default values Renamed components Renamed attributes

Automatic migrations Custom migrations

Custom migrations Transactions

Transactions Ability to query attribute of referenced components (LEFT JOIN)

Ability to query attribute of referenced components (LEFT JOIN) Sugar to query reverse relationships

Sugar to query reverse relationships Support for more databases (PostgreSQL, MySQL, DynamoDB,...)

Support for more databases (PostgreSQL, MySQL, DynamoDB,...) Query subscriptions (realtime updates)

Routing

Basic routing

Basic routing Nested routing

Authorizations

Basic authorizations

Basic authorizations Role-based authorizations

CLI

Scaffolding

Scaffolding Deployment

Integrations

React integration

React integration Basic AWS integration

Contributing

Contributions are welcome.

Before contributing please read the code of conduct and search the issue tracker to find out if your issue has already been discussed before.

To contribute, fork this repository, commit your changes, and send a pull request.

License

MIT