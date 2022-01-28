Dramatically simplify full‑stack development.
Layr is a set of JavaScript/TypeScript libraries to dramatically simplify the development of full-stack applications.
Typically, a full-stack application is composed of a frontend and a backend running in two different environments that are connected through a web API (REST, GraphQL, etc.)
Separating the frontend and the backend is a good thing, but the problem is that building a web API usually leads to a lot of code scattering, duplication of knowledge, boilerplate, and accidental complexity.
Layr removes the need of building a web API and reunites the frontend and the backend in a way that you can experience them as a single entity.
On the frontend side, Layr gives you routing capabilities and object observability so that in most cases you don't need to add an external router or a state manager.
Last but not least, Layr offers an ORM to make data storage as easy as possible.
Layr provides everything you need to build a full-stack application from start to finish:
Here's a quick taste of the core principles upon which Layr is built:
Check out the documentation for some "getting started" guides and a comprehensive description of the API.
Layr is implemented in TypeScript but you can use either JavaScript or TypeScript to build your application.
If you are using JavaScript, you'll need to compile your code with Babel to take advantage of some novel JavaScript features such as "decorators".
If you are using TypeScript, all you need is the TypeScript compiler.
To run your application, you'll need a JavaScript runtime for both the frontend and the backend.
Any modern browser should work fine.
Here are the minimum versions with which Layr is tested:
Any mobile or desktop application framework using JavaScript (such as React Native or Electron) should work fine.
Any environment running Node.js v10 or later is supported.
All the examples provided in the documentation are available in the Layr repository.
Also, here are some more advanced examples that you can check out:
Contributions are welcome.
Before contributing please read the code of conduct and search the issue tracker to find out if your issue has already been discussed before.
To contribute, fork this repository, commit your changes, and send a pull request.
MIT