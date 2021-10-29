Bootstrap 4 RTL

Use this package like official package.

Use <html ... dir="rtl" ... > for correct PRINT layout and also, because of MS IE (10-11) / EDGE (12-18) / EDGE (chromium) layout engine RTL capabilities.

for correct PRINT layout and also, because of MS IE (10-11) / EDGE (12-18) / EDGE (chromium) layout engine RTL capabilities. Use UTF-8 encoding.

Always follow XHTML rules.

bootstrap.js of this package contains a patch about Carousel. Use it to correct behaviors of Carousels on touchable devices.

Install with npm: npm i @laylazi/bootstrap-rtl

Reference to latest version/revision on UNPKG CDN: https://unpkg.com/@laylazi/bootstrap-rtl/

In case of adapting/converting Bootstrap 4.x templates:

Replace official bootstrap.js references by bootstrap.js [of this package] , in all HTML files. (just in case of using BS Carousel)

Replace all official bootstrap.css references by bootstrap-rtl.css in all HTML files.

Inside every HTML file, find these direction specific CSS class names and change them: from border-left to border-right and vice versa. from border-left-0 to border-right-0 and vice versa. from rounded-left to rounded-right and vice versa. from float-left to float-right and vice versa. from ml-* to mr-* and vice versa. from pl-* to pr-* and vice versa. from text-left to text-right and vice versa. from text-*-left to text-*-right and vice versa. from dropleft to dropright and vice versa. from dropdown-menu-left to dropdown-menu-right and vice versa. from dropdown-menu-*-left to dropdown-menu-*-right and vice versa.

Also, to correct Popovers / Tooltips direction, change all data-placement="left" to data-placement="right" and vice versa.

After that, use RTLCSS3 to adapt / convert all customized css codes to RTL edition.

Table of contents

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

Download the latest release.

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/twbs/bootstrap.git

Install with npm: npm install bootstrap

Install with yarn: yarn add bootstrap@4.6.1

Install with Composer: composer require twbs/bootstrap:4.6.1

Install with NuGet: CSS: Install-Package bootstrap Sass: Install-Package bootstrap.sass

Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.

Status

What's included

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing both compiled and minified variations. You'll see something like this:

bootstrap/ └── dist/ ├── css/ │ ├── bootstrap-grid.css │ ├── bootstrap-grid.css.map │ ├── bootstrap-grid.min.css │ ├── bootstrap-grid.min.css.map │ ├── bootstrap-reboot.css │ ├── bootstrap-reboot.css.map │ ├── bootstrap-reboot.min.css │ ├── bootstrap-reboot.min.css.map │ ├── bootstrap.css │ ├── bootstrap.css.map │ ├── bootstrap.min.css │ └── bootstrap.min.css.map └── js/ ├── bootstrap.bundle.js ├── bootstrap.bundle.js.map ├── bootstrap.bundle.min.js ├── bootstrap.bundle.min.js.map ├── bootstrap.js ├── bootstrap.js.map ├── bootstrap.min.js └── bootstrap.min.js.map

We provide compiled CSS and JS ( bootstrap.* ), as well as compiled and minified CSS and JS ( bootstrap.min.* ). Source maps ( bootstrap.*.map ) are available for use with certain browsers' developer tools. Bundled JS files ( bootstrap.bundle.js and minified bootstrap.bundle.min.js ) include Popper, but not jQuery.

Bugs and feature requests

Have a bug or a feature request? Please first read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.

Documentation

Bootstrap's documentation, included in this repo in the root directory, is built with Hugo and publicly hosted on GitHub Pages at https://getbootstrap.com/. The docs may also be run locally.

Documentation search is powered by Algolia's DocSearch. Working on our search? Be sure to set debug: true in site/assets/js/search.js .

Running documentation locally

Run npm install to install the Node.js dependencies, including Hugo (the site builder). Run npm run test (or a specific npm script) to rebuild distributed CSS and JavaScript files, as well as our docs assets. Run npm start to compile CSS and JavaScript files, generate our docs, and watch for changes. Open http://localhost:9001/ in your browser, and voilà.

Learn more about using Hugo by reading its documentation.

Documentation for previous releases

You can find all our previous releases docs on https://getbootstrap.com/docs/versions/.

Previous releases and their documentation are also available for download.

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Moreover, if your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you must include relevant unit tests. All HTML and CSS should conform to the Code Guide, maintained by Mark Otto.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at https://editorconfig.org/.

Versioning

For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, Bootstrap is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Sometimes we screw up, but we adhere to those rules whenever possible.

See the Releases section of our GitHub project for changelogs for each release version of Bootstrap. Release announcement posts on the official Bootstrap blog contain summaries of the most noteworthy changes made in each release.

Copyright and license

Code and documentation copyright 2011-2021 the Bootstrap Authors and Twitter, Inc. Code released under the MIT License. Docs released under Creative Commons.