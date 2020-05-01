A TypeScript library of zero-dependency npm modules that do just one thing. A guilt-free alternative to those bulkier utility libraries. Ideal for PWA development or whenever bytes are precious.

Inspired by Just.

See the Documentation Site!

We welcome contributions. Please follow our contribution guidelines.

The source code in this library is written in TypeScript, providing rich editor support via Intellisense. No additional installation steps are required to gain this feature. Type definitions are generated from TypeScript source and bundled together with each npm module.

Using the AST provided by the TypeScript compiler API, docs are generated from a combination of author-provided TSDoc comments and the type information extracted from the already-generated type definitions. The README files for each npm package are generated in the same way. This means 100% consistency between the documentation you see within your editor, the README and the docs site!