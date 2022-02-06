Angular Perfect Scrollbar

This is an Angular wrapper library for the Perfect Scrollbar. To use this library you should get familiar with the Perfect Scrollbar documentation as well since this documentation only explains details specific to this wrapper.

This documentation is for the latest 5/6.x.x version which requires Angular 5 or newer. For Angular 4 you need to use the latest 4.x.x version. Documentation for the 4.x.x can be found from here.

EOL notice

Version 10.0.0 will be the last release of this library. I recommend you to switch to using native Angular scrollbar libraries such as ngx-scrollbar.

Building the library

npm install npm run build

Running the example

npm install npm run start

Installing and usage

npm install ngx-perfect-scrollbar --save

Load the module for your app (with global configuration):

Providing the global configuration is optional and when used you should only provide the configuration in your root module.

import { PerfectScrollbarModule } from 'ngx-perfect-scrollbar' ; import { PERFECT_SCROLLBAR_CONFIG } from 'ngx-perfect-scrollbar' ; import { PerfectScrollbarConfigInterface } from 'ngx-perfect-scrollbar' ; const DEFAULT_PERFECT_SCROLLBAR_CONFIG: PerfectScrollbarConfigInterface = { suppressScrollX : true }; @NgModule({ ... imports: [ ... PerfectScrollbarModule ], providers : [ { provide : PERFECT_SCROLLBAR_CONFIG, useValue : DEFAULT_PERFECT_SCROLLBAR_CONFIG } ] })

Use it in your HTML template (with custom configuration):

This library provides two ways to create a Perfect Scrollbar element, a component and a directive. Component tries to make the usage as simple as possible and the directive is meant for more custom / advanced use cases.

The scroll area always needs some fixed height to work. The default styles uses 100% as the height value so the parent needs to have fixed height or you need to set it via CSS styles. Otherwise the height keeps growing and you won't get the scrollbars.

COMPONENT USAGE

Simply replace the element that would ordinarily be passed to PerfectScrollbar with the perfect-scollbar component.

< perfect-scrollbar style = "max-width: 600px; max-height: 400px;" [ config ]= "config" > < div > Scrollable content </ div > </ perfect-scrollbar >

[config] [disabled] [usePSClass] [autoPropagation] [scrollIndicators] ( < psEventName > ) // All Perfect Scrollbar events work as bindings. // Event names are in camel case (not kebab case). // Example: ps-y-reach-start -> psYReachStart

DIRECTIVE USAGE

When using only the directive you need to provide your own theming or import the default theme:

@ import '~perfect-scrollbar/css/perfect-scrollbar.css' ;

Perfect Scrollbar directive should be used with div elements and can take optional custom configuration:

< div class = "ps" style = "position: relative; max-width: 600px; max-height: 400px;" [ perfectScrollbar ]= "config" > < div > Scrollable content </ div > </ div >

[perfectScrollbar] [disabled] ( < psEventName > ) // All Perfect Scrollbar events work as bindings. // Event namea are in camel case (not kebab case). // Example: ps-y-reach-start -> psYReachStart

Available configuration options (custom / global configuration):

handlers wheelSpeed swipeEasing suppressScrollX suppressScrollY wheelPropagation useBothWheelAxes minScrollbarLength maxScrollbarLength scrollXMarginOffset scrollYMarginOffset

For more detailed documentation with all the supported events / options see the the Perfect Scrollbar documentation.

Available control / helper functions (provided by the directive):

ps() update() geometry(prefix) position(absolute) scrollable(direction) scrollTo(x, y, speed?) scrollToY(position, speed?) scrollToX(position, speed?) scrollToTop(offset?, speed?) scrollToLeft(offset?, speed?) scrollToRight(offset?, speed?) scrollToBottom(offset?, speed?) scrollToElement(element, offset?, speed?)

Above functions can be accessed through the directive reference (available as directiveRef in the component). Position and offset needs to be given in pixels and speed in milliseconds.