Highly configurable state syncing between the @ngrx/store and any implementation of the Storage interface, like localstorage or sessionstorage

Supports

✓ Exclude deeply nested properties

nested properties ✓ Storage location per feature state, for example: feature1 to sessionStorage feature2 to localStorage

location per feature state, for example: ✓ Sync Reactive Forms (additional library)

Demo

You can play arround at https://ngrx-store-storagesync.firebaseapp.com

Dependencies

@larscom/ngrx-store-storagesync depends on @ngrx/store and Angular

Installation

npm i --save @larscom/ngrx-store-storagesync

Choose the version corresponding to your Angular version

@angular/core @larscom/ngrx-store-storagesync >= 12 >= 13.0.0 < 12 <= 6.3.0

Usage

Include storageSyncReducer in your meta-reducers array in StoreModule.forRoot

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { StoreModule } from '@ngrx/store' ; import { routerReducer } from '@ngrx/router-store' ; import { storageSync } from '@larscom/ngrx-store-storagesync' ; import * as fromFeature1 from './feature/reducer' ; export const reducers: ActionReducerMap<IRootState> = { router: routerReducer, feature1: fromFeature1.reducer }; export function storageSyncReducer ( reducer: ActionReducer<IRootState> ): ActionReducer < IRootState > { const metaReducer = storageSync<IRootState>({ features: [ { stateKey: 'router' , storageForFeature: window .sessionStorage }, { stateKey: 'feature1' , excludeKeys: [ 'auth.success' , 'loading' ] } ], storage: window .localStorage }); return metaReducer(reducer); } const metaReducers: MetaReducer< any >[] = [storageSyncReducer]; ({ imports: [BrowserModule, StoreModule.forRoot(reducers, { metaReducers })] }) export class AppModule {}

Configuration

export interface IStorageSyncOptions<T> { features: IFeatureOptions<T>[]; storage: Storage; version?: number ; storageError?: ( error: any ) => void ; rehydrate?: boolean ; storageKeySerializer?: ( key: string ) => string ; rehydrateStateMerger?: ( state: T, rehydratedState: T ) => T; }

export interface IFeatureOptions<T> { stateKey: string ; excludeKeys?: string []; storageForFeature?: Storage; shouldSync?: ( featureState: unknown, state: T ) => boolean ; storageKeySerializerForFeature?: ( key: string ) => string ; serialize?: ( featureState: unknown ) => string ; deserialize?: ( featureState: string ) => any ; }

Examples

Sync to different storage locations

You can sync to different storage locations per feature state.

export function storageSyncReducer ( reducer: ActionReducer<IRootState> ) { return storageSync<IRootState>({ features: [ { stateKey: 'feature1' , storageForFeature: window .sessionStorage }, { stateKey: 'feature2' } ], storage: window .localStorage })(reducer); }

Exclude specific properties on state

Prevent specific properties from being synced to storage.

const state: IRootState = { feature1: { message: 'hello' , loading: false , auth: { loading: false , loggedIn: false , message: 'hello' } } }; export function storageSyncReducer ( reducer: ActionReducer<IRootState> ) { return storageSync<IRootState>({ features: [{ stateKey: 'feature1' , excludeKeys: [ 'auth.loading' , 'message' ] }], storage: window .localStorage })(reducer); }

Sync conditionally

Sync state to storage based on a condition.

const state: IRootState = { checkMe: true , feature1: { rememberMe: false , auth: { loading: false , message: 'hello' } } }; export function storageSyncReducer ( reducer: ActionReducer<IRootState> ) { return storageSync<IRootState>({ features: [ { stateKey: 'feature1' , shouldSync: ( feature1: any , state: IRootState ) => { return feature1.rememberMe || state.checkMe; } } ], storage: window .localStorage })(reducer); }

Serialize state

Override the default serializer for the feature state.

export function storageSyncReducer ( reducer: ActionReducer<IRootState> ) { return storageSync<IRootState>({ features: [ { stateKey: 'feature1' , serialize: ( feature1: any ) => JSON .stringify(feature1) } ], storage: window .localStorage })(reducer); }

Deserialize state

Override the default deserializer for the feature state.

export function storageSyncReducer ( reducer: ActionReducer<IRootState> ) { return storageSync<IRootState>({ features: [ { stateKey: 'feature1' , deserialize: ( feature1: string ) => JSON .parse(feature1) } ], storage: window .localStorage })(reducer); }

Serialize storage key

Override the default storage key serializer.

export function storageSyncReducer ( reducer: ActionReducer<IRootState> ) { return storageSync<IRootState>({ features: [{ stateKey: 'feature1' }], storageKeySerializer: ( key: string ) => `abc_ ${key} ` , storage: window .localStorage })(reducer); }

Merge rehydrated state

Override the default rehydrated state merger.

export function storageSyncReducer ( reducer: ActionReducer<IRootState> ) { return storageSync<IRootState>({ features: [{ stateKey: 'feature1' }], rehydrateStateMerger: ( state: IRootState, rehydratedState: IRootState ) => { return { ...state, ...rehydratedState }; }, storage: window .localStorage })(reducer); }

Sync Reactive Forms

To sync reactive forms to the store, you can use @larscom/ngrx-store-formsync

It is really easy to setup and you can combine that library with this one.

Head over to @larscom/ngrx-store-formsync on how to configure that library.