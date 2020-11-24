React tree component

This project was initially developed for a webpage builder. It maintains an internal tree structure within the component through js-tree.

Demo

swiftcarrot.github.io/react-ui-tree/

Installation

npm install react-ui-tree --save

Usage

<Tree paddingLeft={ 20 } tree={ this .state.tree} onChange={ this .handleChange} renderNode={ this .renderNode} /> { "module" : "react-ui-tree" , "children" : [{ "collapsed" : true , "module" : "dist" , "children" : [{ "module" : "node.js" }] }] }

check app.js for a working example

Development

npm install

npm start

http://localhost:8080/example

License

MIT