Gracefully exit server (Koa), database (Mongo/Mongoose), Redis clients, Bree job schedulers, Bull job schedulers, and custom handlers.
npm:
npm install @ladjs/graceful
yarn:
yarn add @ladjs/graceful
Using this package will bind process event listeners when
graceful.listen() is called:
process.on('warning') - will output via
config.logger.warn
process.on('unhandledRejection') - will output via
config.logger.error
process.once('uncaughtException') - will output via
config.logger.error and
process.exit(1) (does not exit gracefully)
process.on('message') - support Windows (e.g. signals not available) and listen for message of
shutdown and then exit gracefully
process.once('SIGTERM') - will exit gracefully
process.once('SIGHUP') - will exit gracefully
process.once('SIGINT') - will exit gracefully
process.once('SIGUSR2') - will exit gracefully (nodemon support)
This package also prevents multiple process/SIG events from triggering multiple graceful exits. Only one graceful exit can occur at a time.
See one of these following files from Lad for the most up to date usage example:
You can also read more about Bree at https://github.com/breejs/bree.
