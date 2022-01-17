Gracefully exit server (Koa), database (Mongo/Mongoose), Redis clients, Bree job schedulers, Bull job schedulers, and custom handlers.

Install

npm:

npm install @ladjs/graceful

yarn:

yarn add @ladjs/graceful

Usage

Using this package will bind process event listeners when graceful.listen() is called:

process.on('warning') - will output via config.logger.warn

- will output via process.on('unhandledRejection') - will output via config.logger.error

- will output via process.once('uncaughtException') - will output via config.logger.error and process.exit(1) (does not exit gracefully)

- will output via and (does not exit gracefully) process.on('message') - support Windows (e.g. signals not available) and listen for message of shutdown and then exit gracefully

- support Windows (e.g. signals not available) and listen for message of and then exit gracefully process.once('SIGTERM') - will exit gracefully

- will exit gracefully process.once('SIGHUP') - will exit gracefully

- will exit gracefully process.once('SIGINT') - will exit gracefully

- will exit gracefully process.once('SIGUSR2') - will exit gracefully (nodemon support)

This package also prevents multiple process/SIG events from triggering multiple graceful exits. Only one graceful exit can occur at a time.

See one of these following files from Lad for the most up to date usage example:

You can also read more about Bree at https://github.com/breejs/bree.

Contributors

Name Website Nick Baugh http://niftylettuce.com/ Felix Mosheev https://github.com/felixmosh Nicholai Nissen https://nicholai.dev

License

MIT © Nick Baugh