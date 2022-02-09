🛡️ Laconia — Create well-crafted serverless applications, effortlessly

Laconia is a microframework for building Node.js serverless function based applications.

Features

Hexagonal : Laconia allows you to write serverless functions in Hexagonal Architecture easily. All of your serverless functions will have more consistent patterns that are testable, maintainable, and loosely coupled.

: Laconia allows you to write serverless functions in Hexagonal Architecture easily. All of your serverless functions will have more consistent patterns that are testable, maintainable, and loosely coupled. Non-intrusive : Never be forced to inherit any Laconia-specific component in your application code. Everything that you write will be plain objects and functions.

: Never be forced to inherit any Laconia-specific component in your application code. Everything that you write will be plain objects and functions. Focused : Laconia is not a generic framework, it is specialised in serverless. This allows Laconia to enable serverless specific best practices and deal with serverless specific issues.

: Laconia is not a generic framework, it is specialised in serverless. This allows Laconia to enable serverless specific best practices and deal with serverless specific issues. Lightweight : Using small and simple dependencies is the key to performant serverless functions. Laconia is designed with that principle in mind.

: Using small and simple dependencies is the key to performant serverless functions. Laconia is designed with that principle in mind. Quality : Laconia lays strong emphasis on code quality and high test coverage to ensure its seamless use and continued maintenance.

: Laconia lays strong emphasis on code quality and high test coverage to ensure its seamless use and continued maintenance. Versatile: Use Laconia with your favourite serverless deployment tools. Laconia is created to help more on the application side of serverless development.

Documentation

Visit Laconia's website at laconiajs.io, for:

License

Apache License 2.0

