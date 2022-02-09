openbase logo
@laconia/adapter

by laconiajs
1.13.0 (see all)

Create well-crafted serverless applications, effortlessly

Popularity

Downloads/wk

206

GitHub Stars

291

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Laconia

All Contributors

CircleCI Coverage Status Apache License FOSSA Status Dependabot Gitter npm node code style code style npm Contributor Covenant

🛡️ Laconia — Create well-crafted serverless applications, effortlessly

If you like Laconia, ⭐ the project to support its development!

Laconia is a microframework for building Node.js serverless function based applications.

Features

  • Hexagonal: Laconia allows you to write serverless functions in Hexagonal Architecture easily. All of your serverless functions will have more consistent patterns that are testable, maintainable, and loosely coupled.
  • Non-intrusive: Never be forced to inherit any Laconia-specific component in your application code. Everything that you write will be plain objects and functions.
  • Focused: Laconia is not a generic framework, it is specialised in serverless. This allows Laconia to enable serverless specific best practices and deal with serverless specific issues.
  • Lightweight: Using small and simple dependencies is the key to performant serverless functions. Laconia is designed with that principle in mind.
  • Quality: Laconia lays strong emphasis on code quality and high test coverage to ensure its seamless use and continued maintenance.
  • Versatile: Use Laconia with your favourite serverless deployment tools. Laconia is created to help more on the application side of serverless development.

Documentation

Visit Laconia's website at laconiajs.io, for:

You can improve it by sending pull requests to the website repository.

License

Apache License 2.0

FOSSA Status

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Roman
💻
Hugo Sena Ribeiro
🎨 🚧
Geoff Dutton
💻
Rob Haley
🤔
Lee Coomber
💻
Bernd Strehl
💻
Sakthivel Viswanathan
💻

Thomas Ankcorn
📝 📖 🤔 💻
reestolonio
💻 🐛
Márton Vető
💻
Sam Van Overmeire
🤔
Kirby Simmons
🤔 💻
joeleg
💻 🐛

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

