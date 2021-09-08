openbase logo
@kyvg/vue3-notification

Readme

npm

Vue.js notifications

This is a fork and port of Vue 2 vue-notifications created by euvl to now support Vue 3. If you're using Vue 2.x use his version.

Setup

npm install --save @kyvg/vue3-notification

yarn add @kyvg/vue3-notification

Add dependencies to your main.js:

import { createApp } from 'vue'
import Notifications from '@kyvg/vue3-notification'

const app = createApp({...})
app.use(Notifications)

Add the global component to your App.vue:

<notifications />

Usage

Trigger notifications from your .vue files:

// simple
this.$notify("Hello user!");

// using options
this.$notify({
  title: "Important message",
  text: "Hello user!",
});

Or trigger notifications from other files, for example, your router:

import { notify } from "@kyvg/vue3-notification";

notify({
  title: "Authorization",
  text: "You have been logged in!",
});

Migration

Vue 2.x syntax

Vue.notify({
  title: "Vue 2 notification",
});

Vue 3.x syntax

import { notify } from "@kyvg/vue3-notification";

notify({
  title: "Vue 3 notification 🎉",
});

Component props

The majority of settings for the Notifications component are configured using props:

<notifications position="bottom right" classes="my-custom-class" />

Note that all props are optional.

NameTypeDefaultDescription
positionString/Array'top right'Part of the screen where notifications will pop out
widthNumber/String300Width of notification holder, can be %, px string or number.
Valid values: '100%', '200px', 200
classesString/Array'vue-notification'List of classes that will be applied to notification element
groupStringnullName of the notification holder, if specified
durationNumber3000Time (in ms) to keep the notification on screen (if negative - notification will stay forever or until clicked)
speedNumber300Time (in ms) to show / hide notifications
animation-typeString'css'Type of animation, currently supported types are css and velocity
animation-nameStringnullAnimation name required for css animation
animationObjectCustomAnimation configuration for Velocity animation
maxNumberInfinityMaximum number of notifications that can be shown in notification holder
reverseBooleanfalseShow notifications in reverse order
ignoreDuplicatesBooleanfalseIgnore repeated instances of the same notification
closeOnClickBooleantrueClose notification when clicked

API

Notifications are triggered via the API:

  this.$notify({
    // (optional)
    // Name of the notification holder
    group: 'foo',

    // (optional)
    // Title (will be wrapped in div.notification-title)
    title: 'This is the <em>title</em>',

    // Content (will be wrapped in div.notification-content)
    text: 'This is some <b>content</b>',

    // (optional)
    // Class that will be assigned to the notification
    type: 'warn',

    // (optional, override)
    // Time (in ms) to keep the notification on screen
    duration: 10000,

    // (optional, override)
    // Time (in ms) to show / hide notifications
    speed: 1000

    // (optional)
    // Data object that can be used in your template
    data: {}
  })

To remove notifications, include the clean: true parameter.

this.$notify({
  group: "foo", // clean only the foo group
  clean: true,
});

Plugin Options

Configure the plugin itself using an additional options object:

app.use(Notifications({ name: "alert" }));

All options are optional:

NameTypeDefaultDescription
nameStringnotifyDefines the instance name. It's prefixed with the dollar sign. E.g. $notify
componentNameStringnotificationsThe component's name

Note: setting componentName can cause issues when using SSR.

Features

Position

Position the component on the screen using the position prop:

<notifications position="bottom right" />

It requires a string with two keywords for vertical and horizontal postion.

Format: "<vertical> <horizontal>".

  • Horizontal options: left, center, right
  • Vertical options: top, bottom

Default is "top right".

Width

Width can be set using a number or string with optional % or px extensions:

<notifications :width="100" />
<notifications width="100" />
<notifications width="100%" />
<notifications width="100px" />

Type

Set the type of a notification (warn, error, success, etc) by adding a type property to the call:

this.$notify({ type: "success", text: "The operation completed" });

This will add the type (i.e. "success") as a CSS class name to the .vue-notification element.

See the Styling section for how to hook onto the class and style the popup.

Groups

For different classes of notifications, i.e...

  • authentication errors (top center)
  • app notifications (bottom-right)

...specify the group attribute:

<notifications group="auth" position="top" />
<notifications group="app" position="bottom right" />

Trigger a notification for a specific group by specifying it in the API call:

this.$notify({ group: "auth", text: "Wrong password, please try again" });

Customisation

Styling

Vue Notifications comes with default styling, but it's easy to replace with your own.

Specify one or more class hooks via the classes prop on the global component:

<notifications classes="my-notification" />

This will add the supplied class/classes to individual notification elements:

<div class="vue-notification-wrapper">
  <div class="vue-notification-template my-notification">
    <div class="notification-title">Info</div>
    <div class="notification-content">You have been logged in</div>
  </div>
</div>

Then include custom css rules to style the notifications:

// style of the notification itself
.my-notification {
  /*...*/

  // style for title line
  .notification-title {
    /*...*/
  }

  // style for content
  .notification-content {
    /*...*/
  }

  // additional styling hook when using`type` parameter, i.e. this.$notify({ type: 'success', message: 'Yay!' })
  &.success {
    /*...*/
  }
  &.info {
    /*...*/
  }
  &.error {
    /*...*/
  }
}

Note that the default rules are:

.vue-notification {
  // styling
  margin: 0 5px 5px;
  padding: 10px;
  font-size: 12px;
  color: #ffffff;

  // default (blue)
  background: #44a4fc;
  border-left: 5px solid #187fe7;

  // types (green, amber, red)
  &.success {
    background: #68cd86;
    border-left-color: #42a85f;
  }

  &.warn {
    background: #ffb648;
    border-left-color: #f48a06;
  }

  &.error {
    background: #e54d42;
    border-left-color: #b82e24;
  }
}

Content

To completely replace notification content, use Vue's slots system:

<notifications>
  <template #body="props">
    <div class="my-notification">
      <p class="title">
        {{ item.title }}
      </p>
      <button class="close" @click="close">
        <i class="fa fa-fw fa-close"></i>
      </button>
      <div v-html="props.item.text"/>
    </div>
  </template>
</notifications>

The props object has the following members:

NameTypeDescription
itemObjectNotification object
closeFunctionA function to close the notification

Animation

Vue Notification can use the Velocity library to power the animations using JavaScript.

To use, manually install velocity-animate & pass the library to the vue-notification plugin (the reason for doing that is to reduce the size of this plugin).

In your main.js:

import { createApp } from 'vue'
import Notifications from '@kyvg/vue3-notification'
import velocity from 'velocity-animate'

const app = createApp({...})
app.use(Notifications, { velocity })

In the template, set the animation-type prop:

<notifications animation-type="velocity" />

The default configuration is:

{
  enter: { opacity: [1, 0] },
  leave: { opacity: [0, 1] }
}

To assign a custom animation, use the animation prop:

<notifications animation-type="velocity" :animation="animation" />

Note that enter and leave can be an object or a function that returns an object:

computed: {
  animation () {
    return {
      /**
       * Animation function
       *
       * Runs before animating, so you can take the initial height, width, color, etc
       * @param  {HTMLElement}  element  The notification element
       */
      enter (element) {
        let height = element.clientHeight
        return {
          // animates from 0px to "height"
          height: [height, 0],

          // animates from 0 to random opacity (in range between 0.5 and 1)
          opacity: [Math.random() * 0.5 + 0.5, 0]
        }
      },
      leave: {
        height: 0,
        opacity: 0
      }
    }
  }
}

Programatically Closing


const id = Date.now() // This can be any unique number

this.$notify({
  id,
  text: 'This message will be removed immediately'
});

this.$notify.close(id);

FAQ

Check closed issues with FAQ label to get answers for most asked questions.

Development

To contribute to the library:

# build main library
npm install
npm run build

# run tests
npm run test

# watch unit tests
npm run unit:watch

