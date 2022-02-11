⚠️ We are in the process of rewriting the component under the
nextbranch. The current version
0.X.Xis in the maintenance mode, we are focusing mainly on the
nextbranch. Check out releases with
nextsuffix in the release tag or the
nexttag on NPM.
A official React component for AsyncAPI 2.0 specification. It allows you to render the documentation of your asynchronous API provided in the AsyncAPI specification format and validate this specification. You can fully restyle the component using your own styles.
CAUTION: This package only supports AsyncAPI 2.0 specification. If you use 1.x, we recommend that you upgrade to the latest AsyncAPI version using the Node.js or Go converters.
react (version 16.8.0 or higher)
Run this command to install the component in your project:
npm install --save @asyncapi/react-component
Check out this simple sandbox application that uses the React component:
The list of props for the AsyncAPI React component includes:
schema: string | AsyncApiInterface | FetchingSchemaInterface
The
schema property is required and contains AsyncAPI specification. Use the
string type, the
AsyncApiInterface type, or the
FetchingSchemaInterface object to fetch the schema from an external resource. For more information on what it contains and what it should look like, read AsyncAPI Specification.
config?: Partial<ConfigInterface>
The
config property is optional and contains configuration for the AsyncAPI component. For more information on the available configuration options, read the Configuration Modification document.
This property is concatenated with the default configuration.
NOTE: The
Partial<T>type means that every field in the
Ttype is optional.
For a list and description of features offered by the AsyncAPI React component, see this directory.
To use default styles import them as follows:
import "@asyncapi/react-component/lib/styles/fiori.css";
For information on how to change styles, read the Style Modification document.
This repository comes in with a Playground application. Test it to see the component in action and play with it before you use it in your application.
You can also run the Playground application locally by following this instruction from the development guide.
If you are not using React you may want to use the
@asyncapi/web-component component as a plain web component in any other web framework of your choice or as an element of a static HTML webpage. This is achieved by making use of web-react-components.
When invoked as an independent entity, Web Component takes the following props (as it is still a React component):
schema is a
schema property from the React component,
NOTE: Since version 0.19.0 specifying a
schemaobject can be omitted.
schema.urland
schema.requestOptionscan be replaced with
schemaUrland
schemaFetchOptionsproperties accordingly.
config is an optional
config property from the React component,
schemaUrl property is a
string, specific to Web Component, containing a URL to fetch an AsyncAPI Schema from. It is a wrapper for
schema.url property in
schema object under the hood,
NOTE: If
schemaUrlproperty is specified, the
schema.urlproperty of the React component will be ignored.
schemaFetchOptions property is an optional
object of RequestInit type in JSON format, specific to Web Component, containing additional fetching options. It is a wrapper for
schema.requestOptions property in
schema object, which are both needed only in case process of fetching from a URL is any different from a usual browser request,
NOTE: If
schemaFetchOptionsproperty is specified,
schema.requestOptionsproperty of the React component will be ignored. If
schemaUrlproperty is NOT specified,
schemaFetchOptionswill be ignored itself and
schema.url/
schema.requestOptionsproperties of the React component must be used in this case.
cssImportPath property is the path to styles. Default version from
unpkg.com contains guaranteed minimum styling for the Web Component,
<!-- Remove 'webcomponentsjs' if no support for older browsers is required -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs@2.5.0/webcomponents-bundle.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@asyncapi/web-component@0.19.0/lib/asyncapi-web-component.js" defer></script>
<asyncapi-component
schemaUrl="https://raw.githubusercontent.com/asyncapi/asyncapi/master/examples/2.0.0/streetlights.yml"
schemaFetchOptions='{"method":"GET","mode":"cors"}' <!-- Remove if it is only a plain browser request -->
cssImportPath="https://unpkg.com/@asyncapi/react-component@0.19.0/lib/styles/fiori.css">
</asyncapi-component>
NOTE: If a Web Component is called with no properties at all, error will be shown on page.
NOTE: If there are several Web Components on one page, each one will be rendered using its own properties.
Run this command to install the component in your project:
npm install --save @asyncapi/web-component
Check out this simple sandbox application that uses the Web Component in Angular project:
To use component in Angular, follow these steps:
Update
AppModule by adding the
CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA to the
schemas array in the
NgModule metadata:
import { NgModule, CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA } from '@angular/core';
@NgModule({
...
schemas: [
CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA,
]
})
export class AppModule {}
Import the
@asyncapi/web-component module in an Angular's component where you want to use the web component:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import '@asyncapi/web-component/lib/asyncapi-web-component';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
...
}
Use web component in the template as follows:
<asyncapi-component
[schema]="schema"
[config]="config"
[schemaUrl]="schemaUrl"
[schemaFetchOptions]="schemaFetchOptions"
[cssImportPath]="cssImportPath">
</asyncapi-component>
where:
schema,
config,
schemaUrl,
schemaFetchOptions are Web Component's properties used in any valid combination, as described in Web Component specification,
cssImportPath is the path to styles. By default it is
assets/asyncapi.css
NOTE: The easiest way to use the default css is to copy the content of the
@asyncapi/react-component/lib/styles/fiori.cssfile to a
assets/asyncapi.cssfile.
For information on how to set up a development environment, write and run tests, follow the naming and architecture convention defined for the project in the Development Guide.
If you have a feature request, add it as an issue or propose changes in a pull request (PR).
If you create a feature request, use the dedicated Feature request issue template. When you create a PR, follow the contributing rules described in the
CONTRIBUTING.md document.
If you have a bug to report, reproduce it in an online code editor. For example, use CodeSandbox. Attach the link to the reproduced bug to your issue. Log the bug using the Bug report template.
See the list of features that are still missing in the component:
bindings
tags
externalDocs
schema properties
correlationID
If you want to help us develop them, feel free to contribute.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Maciej Urbańczyk
💻 📖 🤔 🚧 👀 ⚠️ 🚇 🐛 💡
|
Karolina Zydek
📖 👀 🚧
|
Agata
💻 🚧
|
Lukasz Gornicki
📖 💡 🤔 💻 🚇 🐛 📝 🚧
|
Mateusz Puczyński
💻 📖 🤔 🚧 👀 ⚠️
|
Hesyar Uzuner
🐛 💻
|
Marcus Ilgner
🐛 💻
|
Dominik Henneke
💻
|
Oliver Sand
💻
|
Jakub Iwanowski
💻
|
depimomo
⚠️
|
Sanskar Patro
💻
|
danielchu
🚇
|
Fran Méndez
💻 🚧
|
Claude Gex
💻 📦 🤔
|
c-pius
💻 🐛
|
Viacheslav Turovskyi
📖 💻
|
195858
💻
|
Aayush Kumar Sahu
💻
|
Dale Lane
💻 🤔
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!