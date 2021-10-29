📢📢📢

If you're here for the prefer-custom-hooks rule, please use eslint-plugin-use-encapsulation instead.

📢📢📢

This is my personal collection of ESLint rules. It contains the following rules:

prefer-custom-hooks

no-skipped-or-focused-tests

Refer to each rule's READMEs in the /docs/rules directory.

Installation

Install the plugin:

npm install --save-dev @ kyleshevlin / eslint - plugin

Or

yarn add -D @ kyleshevlin / eslint - plugin

And configure it in your ESLint config: