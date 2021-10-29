openbase logo
@kyleshevlin/eslint-plugin

by Kyle Shevlin
1.3.0 (see all)

A collection of my own ESLint rules.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

@kyleshevlin/eslint-plugin

📢📢📢

If you're here for the prefer-custom-hooks rule, please use eslint-plugin-use-encapsulation instead.

📢📢📢

This is my personal collection of ESLint rules. It contains the following rules:

  • prefer-custom-hooks
  • no-skipped-or-focused-tests

Refer to each rule's READMEs in the /docs/rules directory.

Installation

Install the plugin:

npm install --save-dev @kyleshevlin/eslint-plugin

Or

yarn add -D @kyleshevlin/eslint-plugin

And configure it in your ESLint config:

{
  plugins: ['@kyleshevlin'],
  rules: [
    "@kyleshevlin/prefer-custom-hooks": "error",
    "@kyleshevlin/no-skipped-or-focused-tests": "error",
  ]
}

