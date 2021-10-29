📢📢📢
If you're here for the
prefer-custom-hooks rule, please use eslint-plugin-use-encapsulation instead.
📢📢📢
This is my personal collection of ESLint rules. It contains the following rules:
prefer-custom-hooks
no-skipped-or-focused-tests
Refer to each rule's READMEs in the
/docs/rules directory.
Install the plugin:
npm install --save-dev @kyleshevlin/eslint-plugin
Or
yarn add -D @kyleshevlin/eslint-plugin
And configure it in your ESLint config:
{
plugins: ['@kyleshevlin'],
rules: [
"@kyleshevlin/prefer-custom-hooks": "error",
"@kyleshevlin/no-skipped-or-focused-tests": "error",
]
}