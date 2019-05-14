Tailwind CSS's utility classes are minned by Purgecss, saving hundreds of kBs in production builds. postcss-preset-env polyfills modern CSS standards based on your
browserslist configuration.
vue add @ky-is/tailwind
When the plugin is updated, you can upgrade your configuration with:
vue invoke @ky-is/tailwind
See the
tailwind-0.x branch.
Use inline classes, or
@apply. For example, in
src/components/HelloWorld.vue of the auto-generated cli app:
<style lang="postcss" scoped>
h1 {
@apply text-purple-500 flex;
}
</style>
Applies scoped, browser-prefixed CSS, while PurgeCSS strips all other unused classes, including the thousands generated by Tailwind.
postcss.config.js Plugins
postcss-preset-env: Defaults to stage 2, as these draft proposals are considered reasonably stable. If you want to enable handy experimental features like nested classes (
a { &:hover: {...} }), change to
stage: 0. You can safely delete this plugin from the list if you only write old CSS or use another preprocessor.
@fullhuman/postcss-purgecss: Purgecss removes all CSS classes that it can't find reference to. By default, all Vue and style files in the
src folder are included. Adjust
content array if you have CSS classes in other files. Add class names to the
whitelist array you want to manually prevent PurgeCSS from removing if it thinks they're unused.
Any CSS class that isn't used inside your
.html files in
public/, or by your
.vue components (outside of the
<style> block where they're defined) in
src/ will be stripped by PurgeCSS by default, because with it doesn't have a way to know that those classes are being used out-of-the-box.
If you're importing CSS from a 3rd-party library, you'll need to add its source files to PurgeCSS's search paths in
postcss.config.js via the
content array so it knows they're in use, or
whitelist the imported classnames so they're never purged. As an example,
vue-good-table requires importing its bundled CSS classes. There's two approaches to ensure its classes aren't purged from your production builds:
'./node_modules/vue-good-table/src/**/*.vue' to the
content array (so PurgeCSS sees these classes being used)
Or:
/^vgt-/ to the
whitelistPatterns array (as this library prefixes its class names with
.vgt-*)
The first time you build for production after major changes, it's always a good idea to check the output CSS to ensure PurgeCSS is configured correctly for your project. Look over the CSS files in
dist/, or spin up your production build on
localhost with a tool like serve:
npm install --global serve
cd yourproject
serve -s dist
text-${error ? 'red' : 'green'}-600. Do:
error ? 'text-red-600' : 'text-green-600'.
.*-move will be whitelisted and always included in your output CSS. This is required to support
<transition-group>'s generated classnames. You can change
whitelistPatterns in
postcss.config.js if you don't want this behavior.
<transition-group> with
name="cursor", as this will generate
.cursor-move which will inherit TailwindCSS's cursor class.
/ and
: (which are required for TailwindCSS), you need to add them to the default regex pattern
/[A-Za-z0-9-_/:]*[A-Za-z0-9-_/]+/g.