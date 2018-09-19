rxjs-testscheduler-compat provides RxJS v4's test scheduler interface to v5 version of RxJS allows to migrate existing test cases with minimum effort as well as writing new test cases for certain cases.
This has a peer dependencies of
rxjs@5.*.*, which will have to be installed as well
npm install @kwonoj/rxjs-testscheduler-compat
You can import
TestScheduler and other helpers to create test cases.
import * as Rx from 'rxjs';
import { TestScheduler, next, complete } from '@kwonoj/rxjs-testscheduler-compat';
const scheduler = new TestScheduler();
const observer = scheduler.createObserver();
const subject = scheduler.createHotObservable(
next(20, 'a'),
next(40, 'b'),
next(60, 'c'),
complete(80)
);
subject.subscribe(observer);
scheduler.advanceTo(30);
As this does not patches anything in RxJS v5's test scheduler, you can use both if it's needed
import * as Rx from 'rxjs';
import { TestScheduler as CompatScheduler } from '@kwonoj/rxjs-testscheduler-compat';
const v5Scheduler = new Rx.TestScheduler(...);
const v4Scheduler = new CompatScheduler();
...
There are few changes in api surfaces to conform with v5's scheduler interface as well as enhance conviniences.
ReactiveTest.onNext(value) ->
next(value)
ReactiveTest.onError(value) ->
error(value)
ReactiveTest.onCompleted(value) ->
complete(value)
ReactiveTest.subscribe(value) ->
subscribe(value)
Notification factory method (
next,
error,
complete) returns implementaiton of
TestMessage
and
subscribe returns
SubscriptionLog
TestScheduler::start() ->
TestScheduler::flush()
scheduleFuture,
schedulerRecursive,
schedulePeriodic... except
scheduleAbsolute,
scheduleRelative,
startScheduler
Few npm scripts are supported for build / test code.
build: Transpiles code to ES5 commonjs to
dist.
build:clean: Clean up existing build
test: Run unit test. Does not require
build before execute test.
test:cover: Run code coverage against test cases
lint: Run lint over all codebases
lint:staged: Run lint only for staged changes. This'll be executed automatically with precommit hook.
commit: Commit wizard to write commit message