rxjs-testscheduler-compat provides RxJS v4's test scheduler interface to v5 version of RxJS allows to migrate existing test cases with minimum effort as well as writing new test cases for certain cases.

Install

This has a peer dependencies of rxjs@5.*.* , which will have to be installed as well

npm install @kwonoj/rxjs-testscheduler-compat

Usage

You can import TestScheduler and other helpers to create test cases.

import * as Rx from 'rxjs' ; import { TestScheduler, next, complete } from '@kwonoj/rxjs-testscheduler-compat' ; const scheduler = new TestScheduler(); const observer = scheduler.createObserver(); const subject = scheduler.createHotObservable( next( 20 , 'a' ), next( 40 , 'b' ), next( 60 , 'c' ), complete( 80 ) ); subject.subscribe(observer); scheduler.advanceTo( 30 );

As this does not patches anything in RxJS v5's test scheduler, you can use both if it's needed

import * as Rx from 'rxjs' ; import { TestScheduler as CompatScheduler } from '@kwonoj/rxjs-testscheduler-compat' ; const v5Scheduler = new Rx.TestScheduler(...); const v4Scheduler = new CompatScheduler(); ...

Migrating from RxJS v4 test scheduler

There are few changes in api surfaces to conform with v5's scheduler interface as well as enhance conviniences.

ReactiveTest helper functions

ReactiveTest.onNext(value) -> next(value)

-> ReactiveTest.onError(value) -> error(value)

-> ReactiveTest.onCompleted(value) -> complete(value)

-> ReactiveTest.subscribe(value) -> subscribe(value)

Notification factory method ( next , error , complete ) returns implementaiton of TestMessage and subscribe returns SubscriptionLog

Scheduler instance functions

TestScheduler::start() -> TestScheduler::flush()

-> does not support scheduler's instance methods for scheduling such as scheduleFuture , schedulerRecursive , schedulePeriodic ... except scheduleAbsolute , scheduleRelative , startScheduler

Building / Testing

Few npm scripts are supported for build / test code.