Key Value storage for Browser, Node.js, and In-Memory.
It is a monorepo for key-value storage.
I want to get universal storage library that works on Browser and Node.js.
Previously, I've created localstorage-ponyfill for this purpose. However, Window.localStorage does not work on Web Workers or Service Worker
@kvs/* packages provide async storage API using IndexedDB etc and resolve this issue.
KVS libraries provide following common features.
get,
set,
has,
delete, and
clear API
version and
upgrade method
If you want to custom implementation, please see @kvs/storage and test it with @kvs/common-test-case.
@kvs/env support Browser and Node.js. In fact, browser use @kvs/indexeddb and Node.js use @kvs/node-localstorage.
import { KVSIndexedDB, kvsIndexedDB } from "@kvs/env";
(async () => {
const storage = await kvsEnvStorage({
name: "database-name",
version: 1
});
await storage.set("a1", "string");
const a1 = await storage.get("a1");
console.log(a1); // => "string"
})();
@kvs/types define common interface.
Each constructor function like
kvsEnvStorage return
KVS object that has following methods.
Also,
KVS object define Symbol.asyncIterator, and you can iterate the storage by for await...of.
export type KVS<Schema extends StorageSchema> = {
/**
* Returns the value associated to the key.
* If the key does not exist, returns `undefined`.
*/
get<K extends StoreNames<Schema>>(key: K): Promise<StoreValue<Schema, K> | undefined>;
/**
* Sets the value for the key in the storage. Returns the storage.
*/
set<K extends StoreNames<Schema>>(key: K, value: StoreValue<Schema, K> | undefined): Promise<KVS<Schema>>;
/**
* Returns a boolean asserting whether a value has been associated to the key in the storage.
*/
has(key: StoreNames<Schema>): Promise<boolean>;
/**
* Returns true if an key in the storage existed and has been removed.
* Returns false if the key does not exist.
*/
delete(key: StoreNames<Schema>): Promise<boolean>;
/**
* Removes all key-value pairs from the storage.
* Note: clear method does not delete the storage.
* In other words, after clear(), the storage still has internal metadata like version.
*/
clear(): Promise<void>;
/**
* Drop the storage.
* It delete all data that includes metadata completely.
*/
dropInstance(): Promise<void>;
/*
* Close the KVS connection
* DB-like KVS close the connection via this method
* Of course, localStorage-like KVS implement do nothing. It is just noop function
*/
close(): Promise<void>;
} & AsyncIterable<[StoreNames<Schema>, StoreValue<Schema, StoreNames<Schema>>]>;
import assert from "assert";
import { kvsEnvStorage } from "@kvs/env";
(async () => {
type StorageSchema = {
a1: string;
b2: number;
c3: boolean;
};
// open database and initialize it
const storage = await kvsEnvStorage<StorageSchema>({
name: "database-name",
version: 1
});
// set
await storage.set("a1", "string"); // type check
await storage.set("b2", 42);
await storage.set("c3", false);
// has
console.log(await storage.has("a1")); // => true
// get
const a1 = await storage.get("a1"); // a1 will be string type
const b2 = await storage.get("b2");
const c3 = await storage.get("c3");
assert.strictEqual(a1, "string");
assert.strictEqual(b2, 42);
assert.strictEqual(c3, false);
// iterate
for await (const [key, value] of storage) {
console.log([key, value]);
}
// delete
await storage.delete("a1");
// clear all data
await storage.clear();
})();
KVS support migration feature.
You can define
upgrade and use it as migration function.
import { kvsEnvStorage } from "@kvs/env";
(async () => {
// Defaut version: 1
// when update version 1 → 2, call upgrace function
const storage = await kvsEnvStorage({
name: "database-name",
version: 2,
async upgrade({ kvs, oldVersion }) {
if (oldVersion < 2) {
await kvs.set("v1", "v1-migrated-value"); // modify storage as migration
}
return;
}
});
assert.strictEqual(await storage.get("v1"), "v1-migrated-value");
})();
When open database at first time, this library also call
upgrade function with
{ oldVersion: 0, newVersion: 1 }.
So, You can implement
0 to
1 migration as initializing database.
import { KVSIndexedDB, kvsIndexedDB } from "@kvs/env";
(async () => {
const storage = await kvsEnvStorage({
name: "database-name",
version: 1,
async upgrade({ kvs, oldVersion, newVersion }) {
console.log(oldVersion); // => 0
console.log(newVersion); // => 1
}
});
})();
KVS packages support
Schema type.
It helps you to define a schema of the storage.
import { KVSIndexedDB, kvsIndexedDB } from "@kvs/env";
(async () => {
type StorageSchema = {
a1: string;
b2: number;
c3: boolean;
};
const storage = await kvsEnvStorage<StorageSchema>({
name: "database-name",
version: 1
});
await storage.set("a1", "string"); // type check
await storage.set("b2", 42);
await storage.set("c3", false);
const a1 = await storage.get("a1"); // a1 will be string type
const b2 = await storage.get("b2");
const c3 = await storage.get("c3");
assert.strictEqual(a1, "string");
assert.strictEqual(b2, 42);
assert.strictEqual(c3, false);
})();
You can also set up initial data using
upgrade function.
This approach help you to improve
Scheme typing.
(async () => {
type UnixTimeStamp = number;
type Scheme = {
timeStamp: UnixTimeStamp
};
const storage = await kvsEnvStorage<Scheme>({
name: "test-data",
version: 1,
async upgrade({ kvs, oldVersion, newVersion }) {
// Initialize data
// oldVersion is 0 and newVersion is 1 at first time
if (oldVersion < 1) {
await kvs.set("timeStamp", Date.now());
}
}
});
const timeStamp = await storage.get("timeStamp");
console.log(timeStamp); // => timestamp
})()
~8.8kB(gzipped)
This repository use Yarn. You need to build before editing each packages.
# install and link
yarn install
# build all package
yarn run build
Running test via
yarn tesst command.
yarn test
