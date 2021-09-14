KVS

Key Value storage for Browser, Node.js, and In-Memory.

It is a monorepo for key-value storage.

Motivation

I want to get universal storage library that works on Browser and Node.js.

Previously, I've created localstorage-ponyfill for this purpose. However, Window.localStorage does not work on Web Workers or Service Worker

@kvs/* packages provide async storage API using IndexedDB etc and resolve this issue.

Common Features

KVS libraries provide following common features.

Key-Value Storage

Async Read, and Write API provide get , set , has , delete , and clear API

Migration API Upgrade storage data via version and upgrade method

Tiny packages Almost package size is 1kb (gzip)

TypeScript All packages are written by TypeScript



Support Browsers

A browser that support AsyncIterator

Chromium-based MSEdge, Chrome, Firefox, macOS Safari

Packages

Universal @kvs/env: Use suitable storage for platform Use IndexedDB for Browser, and Use node-localstorage for Node.js

Browser @kvs/indexeddb: Use IndexedDB For WebWorker and ServiceWorker @kvs/localstorage: Use localStorage For Browser

Node.js @kvs/node-localstorage: Use node-localstorage For Node.js

In-Memory @kvs/memorystorage: In-Memory Storage For debugging and testing

Sync Version @kvs/storage-sync: Sync version of @kvs/localstorage



If you want to custom implementation, please see @kvs/storage and test it with @kvs/common-test-case.

Usage

@kvs/env support Browser and Node.js. In fact, browser use @kvs/indexeddb and Node.js use @kvs/node-localstorage.

import { KVSIndexedDB, kvsIndexedDB } from "@kvs/env" ; ( async ( ) => { const storage = await kvsEnvStorage({ name : "database-name" , version : 1 }); await storage.set( "a1" , "string" ); const a1 = await storage.get( "a1" ); console .log(a1); })();

API

@kvs/types define common interface.

Each constructor function like kvsEnvStorage return KVS object that has following methods. Also, KVS object define Symbol.asyncIterator, and you can iterate the storage by for await...of.

export type KVS<Schema extends StorageSchema> = { get <K extends StoreNames<Schema>>(key: K): Promise <StoreValue<Schema, K> | undefined >; set <K extends StoreNames<Schema>>(key: K, value: StoreValue<Schema, K> | undefined ): Promise <KVS<Schema>>; has(key: StoreNames<Schema>): Promise < boolean >; delete (key: StoreNames<Schema>): Promise < boolean >; clear(): Promise < void >; dropInstance(): Promise < void >; close(): Promise < void >; } & AsyncIterable<[StoreNames<Schema>, StoreValue<Schema, StoreNames<Schema>>]>;

Basic Usage

import assert from "assert" ; import { kvsEnvStorage } from "@kvs/env" ; ( async ( ) => { type StorageSchema = { a1: string ; b2: number ; c3: boolean ; }; const storage = await kvsEnvStorage<StorageSchema>( { name: "database-name", version: 1 } ); await storage. set ( "a1", " string " ); await storage. set ( "b2", 42 ); await storage. set ( "c3", false ); console .log( await storage.has( "a1" ) ); const a1 = await storage. get ( "a1" ); const b2 = await storage. get ( "b2" ); const c3 = await storage. get ( "c3" ); assert.strictEqual( a1, " string " ); assert.strictEqual( b2, 42 ); assert.strictEqual( c3, false ); for await ( const [key, value] of storage ) { console .log( [key, value] ); } await storage. delete ( "a1" ); await storage.clear( ); } ) () ;

Migration

KVS support migration feature. You can define upgrade and use it as migration function.

import { kvsEnvStorage } from "@kvs/env" ; ( async ( ) => { const storage = await kvsEnvStorage( { name: "database-name", version: 2, async upgrade( { kvs, oldVersion } ) { if ( oldVersion < 2 ) { await kvs. set ( "v1", "v1-migrated-value" ); } return ; } } ); assert.strictEqual( await storage. get ( "v1" ), "v1-migrated-value" ); } ) () ;

First Initializing

When open database at first time, this library also call upgrade function with { oldVersion: 0, newVersion: 1 } . So, You can implement 0 to 1 migration as initializing database.

import { KVSIndexedDB, kvsIndexedDB } from "@kvs/env" ; ( async ( ) => { const storage = await kvsEnvStorage( { name: "database-name", version: 1, async upgrade( { kvs, oldVersion, newVersion } ) { console .log( oldVersion ); console .log( newVersion ); } } ); } ) () ;

TypeScript

KVS packages support Schema type. It helps you to define a schema of the storage.

import { KVSIndexedDB, kvsIndexedDB } from "@kvs/env" ; ( async ( ) => { type StorageSchema = { a1: string ; b2: number ; c3: boolean ; }; const storage = await kvsEnvStorage<StorageSchema>( { name: "database-name", version: 1 } ); await storage. set ( "a1", " string " ); await storage. set ( "b2", 42 ); await storage. set ( "c3", false ); const a1 = await storage. get ( "a1" ); const b2 = await storage. get ( "b2" ); const c3 = await storage. get ( "c3" ); assert.strictEqual( a1, " string " ); assert.strictEqual( b2, 42 ); assert.strictEqual( c3, false ); } ) () ;

Tips: Initial Data

You can also set up initial data using upgrade function. This approach help you to improve Scheme typing.

( async () => { type UnixTimeStamp = number ; type Scheme = { timeStamp: UnixTimeStamp }; const storage = await kvsEnvStorage<Scheme>({ name: "test-data" , version: 1 , async upgrade({ kvs, oldVersion, newVersion }) { if (oldVersion < 1 ) { await kvs.set( "timeStamp" , Date .now()); } } }); const timeStamp = await storage.get( "timeStamp" ); console .log(timeStamp); })()

Related

azu/localstorage-ponyfill: Universal LocalStorage for browser and Node.js. It provides storage API based on localStorage API

KV Storage This proposal aims to create "async local storage", but it is suspended @kvs project aims to be similar one

localForage It has same concept and similar API. However, localForage size is large ~8.8kB (gzipped)



